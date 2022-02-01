Utility functions used to support libs used across appium packages.
npm install appium-support
Appium, as of version 1.5 is all based on promises, so this module provides promise wrappers for some common operations.
Most notably, we wrap
fs for file system commands. Note the addition of
hasAccess.
Also note that
fs.mkdir doesn't throw an error if the directory already exists, it will just resolve.
system.isWindows
system.isMac
system.isLinux
system.isOSWin64
system.arch
system.macOsxVersion
util.hasContent - returns true if input string has content
util.hasValue - returns true if input value is not undefined and no null
util.escapeSpace
util.escapeSpecialChars
util.localIp
util.cancellableDelay
util.multiResolve - multiple path.resolve
util.unwrapElement - parse an element ID from an element object: e.g.:
{ELEMENT: 123, "element-6066-11e4-a52e-4f735466cecf": 123} returns
123
util.wrapElement - convert an element ID to an element object of the form: e.g.:
123 returns
{ELEMENT: 123, "element-6066-11e4-a52e-4f735466cecf": 123}
fs.hasAccess - use this over
fs.access
fs.exists - calls
fs.hasAccess
fs.rimraf
fs.mkdir - doesn't throw an error if directory already exists
fs.copyFile
fs.open
fs.close
fs.access
fs.readFile
fs.writeFile
fs.write
fs.readlink
fs.chmod
fs.unlink
fs.readdir
fs.stat
fs.rename
fs.md5
plist.parsePlistFile
plist.updatePlistFile
mkdirp
logger
zip.extractAllTo - Extracts contents of a zipfile to a directory
zip.readEntries - Reads entries (files and directories) of a zipfile
zip.toInMemoryZip - Converts a directory into a base64 zipfile
Basic logger defaulting to npmlog with special consideration for running
tests (doesn't output logs when run with
_TESTING=1 in the env).
There are a number of levels, exposed as methods on the log object, at which logging can be made. The built-in ones correspond to those of npmlog, and are:
silly,
verbose,
info,
http,
warn, and
error. In addition there is a
debug level.
The default threshold level is
verbose.
The logged output, by default, will be
level prefix message. So
import { logger } from 'appium-support';
let log = logger.getLogger('mymodule');
log.warn('a warning');`
Will produce
warn mymodule a warning
There are two environment variable flags that affect the way
appium-base-driver
logger works.
_TESTING
_TESTING=1 stops output of logs when set to
1.
_FORCE_LOGS
1, reverses the
_TESTING
log.level
log[level](message)
logs to
level
import { logger } from 'appium-support';
let log = logger.getLogger('mymodule');
log.info('hi!');
// => info mymodule hi!
log.unwrap()
retrieves the underlying npmlog object, in order to manage how logging is done at a low level (e.g., changing output streams, retrieving an array of messages, adding log levels, etc.).
import { getLogger } from 'appium-base-driver';
let log = getLogger('mymodule');
log.info('hi!');
let npmlogger = log.unwrap();
// any `npmlog` methods
let logs = npmlogger.record;
// logs === [ { id: 0, level: 'info', prefix: 'mymodule', message: 'hi!', messageRaw: [ 'hi!' ] }]
log.errorAndThrow(error)
logs the error passed in, at
error level, and then throws the error. If the error passed in is not an instance of Error (either directly, or a subclass of
Error) it will be wrapped in a generic
Error object.
import { getLogger } from 'appium-base-driver';
let log = getLogger('mymodule');
// previously there would be two lines
log.error('This is an error');
throw new Error('This is an error');
// now is compacted
log.errorAndThrow('This is an error');