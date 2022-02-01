Utility functions used to support libs used across appium packages.

npm install appium-support

Appium, as of version 1.5 is all based on promises, so this module provides promise wrappers for some common operations.

Most notably, we wrap fs for file system commands. Note the addition of hasAccess . Also note that fs.mkdir doesn't throw an error if the directory already exists, it will just resolve.

Methods

system.isWindows

system.isMac

system.isLinux

system.isOSWin64

system.arch

system.macOsxVersion

util.hasContent - returns true if input string has content

util.hasValue - returns true if input value is not undefined and no null

util.escapeSpace

util.escapeSpecialChars

util.localIp

util.cancellableDelay

util.multiResolve - multiple path.resolve

util.unwrapElement - parse an element ID from an element object: e.g.: {ELEMENT: 123, "element-6066-11e4-a52e-4f735466cecf": 123} returns 123

util.wrapElement - convert an element ID to an element object of the form: e.g.: 123 returns {ELEMENT: 123, "element-6066-11e4-a52e-4f735466cecf": 123}

fs.hasAccess - use this over fs.access

fs.exists - calls fs.hasAccess

fs.rimraf

fs.mkdir - doesn't throw an error if directory already exists

fs.copyFile

fs.open

fs.close

fs.access

fs.readFile

fs.writeFile

fs.write

fs.readlink

fs.chmod

fs.unlink

fs.readdir

fs.stat

fs.rename

fs.md5

plist.parsePlistFile

plist.updatePlistFile

mkdirp

logger

zip.extractAllTo - Extracts contents of a zipfile to a directory

zip.readEntries - Reads entries (files and directories) of a zipfile

zip.toInMemoryZip - Converts a directory into a base64 zipfile

Basic logger defaulting to npmlog with special consideration for running tests (doesn't output logs when run with _TESTING=1 in the env).

Logging levels

There are a number of levels, exposed as methods on the log object, at which logging can be made. The built-in ones correspond to those of npmlog, and are: silly , verbose , info , http , warn , and error . In addition there is a debug level.

The default threshold level is verbose .

The logged output, by default, will be level prefix message . So

import { logger } from 'appium-support' ; let log = logger.getLogger( 'mymodule' ); log.warn( 'a warning' ); `

Will produce

warn mymodule a warning

Environment variables

There are two environment variable flags that affect the way appium-base-driver logger works.

_TESTING

_TESTING=1 stops output of logs when set to 1 .

_FORCE_LOGS

This flag, when set to 1 , reverses the _TESTING

Usage

log.level

get and set the threshold level at which to display the logs. Any logs at or above this level will be displayed. The special level silent will prevent anything from being displayed ever. See npmlog#level.

log[level](message)

logs to level import { logger } from 'appium-support' ; let log = logger.getLogger( 'mymodule' ); log.info( 'hi!' );

log.unwrap()

retrieves the underlying npmlog object, in order to manage how logging is done at a low level (e.g., changing output streams, retrieving an array of messages, adding log levels, etc.). import { getLogger } from 'appium-base-driver' ; let log = getLogger( 'mymodule' ); log.info( 'hi!' ); let npmlogger = log.unwrap(); let logs = npmlogger.record;

log.errorAndThrow(error)