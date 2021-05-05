Appium Mac Driver is a test automation tool for Mac apps
Please consider switching to appium-mac2-driver for over macOS 10.15
The Appium team will not contribute to this driver
npm install appium-mac-driver
Import Mac Driver, set desired capabilities and create a session:
import { MacDriver } from `appium-mac-driver`
let defaultCaps = {
platformName: 'Mac'
};
let driver = new MacDriver();
await driver.createSession(defaultCaps);
npm run test
You can run unit and e2e tests:
// unit tests:
npm run test
// e2e tests
npm run e2e-test
These can be enabled when running this driver through Appium, via the
--allow-insecure or
--relaxed-security flags.
|Feature Name
|Description
system_shell
|Allows to execute shell scripts on the same machine. Read appium-mac-driver#38 for more details on the implementation
Should be same for Appium
Differences are noted here:
|Capability
|Description
|Values
a4mHost
|Specify the host name to the app for mac application. Defaults to
127.0.0.1
|e.g.,
localhost
a4mPort
|Specify the port to the app for mac application. Defaults to
4622
|e.g,
4622,
8080
a4mAppPath
|Specify the path to the app for mac application. It helps to launch
AppiumForMac application in a custom path. Defaults to
/Applications/AppiumForMac.app
|e.g,
/Applications/CustomAppiumForMac.app
killAllA4MAppBeforeStart
|Kill all running processes named
AppiumForMac not to remain the process in next Appium session run. Please disable this value when you run multiple
AppiumForMac on the same machine. Defaults to
true
false,
true
cookies
|Set propertires for appium-for-mac. Please read this section for more details.
[{'name': 'implicit_timeout', 'value': 20.5}]
You can launch multiple
AppiumForMac on a same machine to run tests in parallel.
Please consider to set
a4mPort,
a4mAppPath and
killAllA4MAppBeforeStart as their capabilities to handle multiple Appium sessions on the same machine.
You must modify the port number in appium-for-mac and build the app to coordinate the port number on
AppiumForMac. Appium-mac-driver tries to establish a session to the host/port referencing
a4mPort and
a4mAppPath.
Do not forget to handle your test scenarios properly not to conflict each other since scenarios run on the same machine.