Appium Mac Driver

Appium Mac Driver is a test automation tool for Mac apps

Please consider switching to appium-mac2-driver for over macOS 10.15

The Appium team will not contribute to this driver

Installation

npm install appium-mac-driver

Usage

Import Mac Driver, set desired capabilities and create a session:

import { MacDriver } from `appium-mac-driver` let defaultCaps = { platformName : 'Mac' }; let driver = new MacDriver(); await driver.createSession(defaultCaps);

Watch code for changes, re-transpile and run unit tests:

npm run test

Test

You can run unit and e2e tests:

npm run test npm run e2e-test

Opt-In Features (With Security Risk)

These can be enabled when running this driver through Appium, via the --allow-insecure or --relaxed-security flags.

Feature Name Description system_shell Allows to execute shell scripts on the same machine. Read appium-mac-driver#38 for more details on the implementation

Desired Capabilities

Should be same for Appium

Differences are noted here:

Handling Appium for mac

Capability Description Values a4mHost Specify the host name to the app for mac application. Defaults to 127.0.0.1 e.g., localhost a4mPort Specify the port to the app for mac application. Defaults to 4622 e.g, 4622 , 8080 a4mAppPath Specify the path to the app for mac application. It helps to launch AppiumForMac application in a custom path. Defaults to /Applications/AppiumForMac.app e.g, /Applications/CustomAppiumForMac.app killAllA4MAppBeforeStart Kill all running processes named AppiumForMac not to remain the process in next Appium session run. Please disable this value when you run multiple AppiumForMac on the same machine. Defaults to true false , true cookies Set propertires for appium-for-mac. Please read this section for more details. [{'name': 'implicit_timeout', 'value': 20.5}]

Customize the port of AppiumForMac / Run tests in parallel