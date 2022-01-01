Appium iOS Driver is a test automation tool for iOS devices up to an including iOS 9.3. Appium iOS Driver automates native, hybrid and mobile web apps, tested on simulators and real devices, using Apples' UI Automation framework. Appium iOS Driver is part of the Appium mobile test automation tool.
To automate iOS devices with a version of iOS greater than 9.3, see appium-xcuitest-driver.
Note: Issue tracking for this repo has been disabled. Please use the main Appium issue tracker instead.
Appium iOS Driver supports iOS versions 8+
npm install appium-ios-driver
On some systems Instruments is not authorized to automate iOS devices. This package comes with a little utility that pre-authorizes Instruments to run UIAutomation scripts.
Running the authorization script will bring up an alert that prompts the user
to input their
sudo password. There is no way around this.
If this package has been installed globally (either as part of an Appium
installation, with
npm install -g appium, or individually, with
npm install -g appium-ios-driver), a global command line utility will be
installed, so you simply need to invoke it:
$ authorize-ios
To invoke programmatically (in, for instance, a test runner) is as simple as
importing and invoking the
authorize function, which returns a
Promise:
npm install -S appium-ios-driver
import { authorize } from 'appium-ios-driver';
authorize()
.then(function () {
console.log('iOS authorized!');
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.error(`Error authorizing: ${err.message}`);
});
Import iOS Driver, set desired capabilities and create a session:
import { IosDriver } from `appium-ios-driver`
let defaultCaps = {
app: 'path/to/your.app',
platformName: 'iOS',
deviceName: 'iPhone 6'
};
let driver = new IosDriver();
await driver.createSession(defaultCaps);
Run commands:
await driver.setOrientation('LANDSCAPE');
console.log(await driver.getOrientation()); // -> 'LANDSCAPE'
|Command
active
asyncScriptTimeout
back
background
checkForAlert
clear
click
clickButtonToLaunchSafari
clickCoords
clickCurrent
clickWebCoords
closeAlertBeforeTest
closeApp
closeWindow
convertElementsForAtoms
deleteCookie
deleteCookies
elementDisplayed
elementEnabled
elementSelected
execute
executeAsync
executeAtom
executeAtomAsync
executeMobile
findElOrEls
findUIElementOrElements
findUIElementsByXpath
findWebElementOrElements
flick
flickElement
forward
getAlertText
getAtomsElement
getAttribute
getContexts
getContextsAndViews
getCookies
getCssProperty
getCurrentContext
getDeviceTime
getLatestWebviewContextForTitle
getLocation
getLocationInView
getLog
getLogTypes
getName
getOrientation
getPageSource
getScreenshot
getSimFileFullPath
getSize
getText
getUrl
getWindowHandle
getWindowHandles
getWindowSize
getWindowRect
handleTap
hideKeyboard
initAutoWebview
isWebContext
keys
launchApp
listWebFrames
lock
mobileRotation
mobileScroll
mobileShake
mobileWebNav
moveTo
nativeTap
nativeWebTap
navToInitialWebview
navToViewThroughFavorites
navToViewWithTitle
onPageChange
parseElementResponse
parseExecuteResponse
parseTouch
performMultiAction
performTouch
postAcceptAlert
postDismissAlert
pullFile
pullFolder
pushFile
receiveAsyncResponse
refresh
setAlertText
setContext
setCookie
setFrame
setGeoLocation
setOrientation
setUrl
setValue
setValueImmediate
setWindow
stopRemote
submit
title
translateWebCoords
typeAndNavToUrl
useAtomsElement
useNewSafari
waitForAtom
webContextIndex
webFlickElement
xySpeedFlick
These can be enabled when running this driver through Appium, via the
--allow-insecure or
--relaxed-security flags.
|Feature Name
|Description
|get_server_logs
|Allows retrieving of Appium server logs via the Webdriver log interface
gulp watch
For tests, the default sims required are an iOS 9.2 iPhone 6 and iPad 2, which you can create as follows if one doesn't already exist on your system (use
xcrun simctl list to check first):
xcrun simctl create "iPhone 6" "iPhone 6" 9.2
xcrun simctl create "iPad 2" "iPad 2" 9.2
Then you can run unit and e2e tests:
// unit tests:
gulp once
// e2e tests - specify your desired iOS version, for example iOS8.4:
DEVICE=ios84 gulp e2e-test