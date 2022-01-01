Appium iOS Driver

Appium iOS Driver is a test automation tool for iOS devices up to an including iOS 9.3. Appium iOS Driver automates native, hybrid and mobile web apps, tested on simulators and real devices, using Apples' UI Automation framework. Appium iOS Driver is part of the Appium mobile test automation tool.

To automate iOS devices with a version of iOS greater than 9.3, see appium-xcuitest-driver.

Note: Issue tracking for this repo has been disabled. Please use the main Appium issue tracker instead.

iOS Support

Appium iOS Driver supports iOS versions 8+

Installation

npm install appium-ios-driver

Authorization for automation support

On some systems Instruments is not authorized to automate iOS devices. This package comes with a little utility that pre-authorizes Instruments to run UIAutomation scripts.

Running the authorization script will bring up an alert that prompts the user to input their sudo password. There is no way around this.

Command line usage

If this package has been installed globally (either as part of an Appium installation, with npm install -g appium , or individually, with npm install -g appium-ios-driver ), a global command line utility will be installed, so you simply need to invoke it:

authorize-ios

Programmatic usage

To invoke programmatically (in, for instance, a test runner) is as simple as importing and invoking the authorize function, which returns a Promise:

npm install -S appium-ios-driver

import { authorize } from 'appium-ios-driver' ; authorize() .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'iOS authorized!' ); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .error( `Error authorizing: ${err.message} ` ); });

Usage

Import iOS Driver, set desired capabilities and create a session:

import { IosDriver } from `appium-ios-driver` let defaultCaps = { app : 'path/to/your.app' , platformName : 'iOS' , deviceName : 'iPhone 6' }; let driver = new IosDriver(); await driver.createSession(defaultCaps);

Run commands:

await driver.setOrientation( 'LANDSCAPE' ); console .log( await driver.getOrientation());

Commands

Command active asyncScriptTimeout back background checkForAlert clear click clickButtonToLaunchSafari clickCoords clickCurrent clickWebCoords closeAlertBeforeTest closeApp closeWindow convertElementsForAtoms deleteCookie deleteCookies elementDisplayed elementEnabled elementSelected execute executeAsync executeAtom executeAtomAsync executeMobile findElOrEls findUIElementOrElements findUIElementsByXpath findWebElementOrElements flick flickElement forward getAlertText getAtomsElement getAttribute getContexts getContextsAndViews getCookies getCssProperty getCurrentContext getDeviceTime getLatestWebviewContextForTitle getLocation getLocationInView getLog getLogTypes getName getOrientation getPageSource getScreenshot getSimFileFullPath getSize getText getUrl getWindowHandle getWindowHandles getWindowSize getWindowRect handleTap hideKeyboard initAutoWebview isWebContext keys launchApp listWebFrames lock mobileRotation mobileScroll mobileShake mobileWebNav moveTo nativeTap nativeWebTap navToInitialWebview navToViewThroughFavorites navToViewWithTitle onPageChange parseElementResponse parseExecuteResponse parseTouch performMultiAction performTouch postAcceptAlert postDismissAlert pullFile pullFolder pushFile receiveAsyncResponse refresh setAlertText setContext setCookie setFrame setGeoLocation setOrientation setUrl setValue setValueImmediate setWindow stopRemote submit title translateWebCoords typeAndNavToUrl useAtomsElement useNewSafari waitForAtom webContextIndex webFlickElement xySpeedFlick

Insecure Features

These can be enabled when running this driver through Appium, via the --allow-insecure or --relaxed-security flags.

Feature Name Description get_server_logs Allows retrieving of Appium server logs via the Webdriver log interface

Watch code for changes, re-transpile and run unit tests:

gulp watch

Test

For tests, the default sims required are an iOS 9.2 iPhone 6 and iPad 2, which you can create as follows if one doesn't already exist on your system (use xcrun simctl list to check first):

xcrun simctl create "iPhone 6" "iPhone 6" 9.2 xcrun simctl create "iPad 2" "iPad 2" 9.2

Then you can run unit and e2e tests: