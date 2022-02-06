openbase logo
appium-ios-device

by appium
1.8.0

Tools for interacting with iOS devices

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

144K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

appium-ios-device

NPM version Downloads Dependency Status devDependency Status

Build Status

Appium API for dealing with iOS devices. This is mainly a rewrite of libimobiledevice in nodejs. The APIs allow Appium to talk directly to the phone over usbmuxd

More information can be found at the links below:

Note: Issue tracking for this repo has been disabled. Please use the main Appium issue tracker instead.

Methods

  • utilities.getConnectedDevices
  • utilities.getOSVersion
  • utilities.getDeviceTime
  • utilities.getDeviceName
  • utilities.getDeviceInfo
  • utilities.startLockdownSession
  • utilities.connectPort
  • utilities.connectPortSSL
  • services.startSyslogService
  • services.startWebInspectorService
  • services.startInstallationProxyService
  • services.startSimulateLocationService
  • services.startAfcService
  • services.startNotificationProxyService
  • services.startHouseArrestService

Usage

This module should be used over the utilities and services modules due to the complexity of iOS communication. When a new services is implemented, it should be added and made available over the services module

Watch

npm run watch

Test

npm test

