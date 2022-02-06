Appium API for dealing with iOS devices. This is mainly a rewrite of libimobiledevice in nodejs. The APIs allow Appium to talk directly to the phone over usbmuxd
More information can be found at the links below:
Note: Issue tracking for this repo has been disabled. Please use the main Appium issue tracker instead.
utilities.getConnectedDevices
utilities.getOSVersion
utilities.getDeviceTime
utilities.getDeviceName
utilities.getDeviceInfo
utilities.startLockdownSession
utilities.connectPort
utilities.connectPortSSL
services.startSyslogService
services.startWebInspectorService
services.startInstallationProxyService
services.startSimulateLocationService
services.startAfcService
services.startNotificationProxyService
services.startHouseArrestService
This module should be used over the
utilities and
services modules due to the complexity of iOS communication. When a new services is implemented, it should be added and made available over the
services module
npm run watch
npm test