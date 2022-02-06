Appium API for dealing with iOS devices. This is mainly a rewrite of libimobiledevice in nodejs. The APIs allow Appium to talk directly to the phone over usbmuxd

Note: Issue tracking for this repo has been disabled. Please use the main Appium issue tracker instead.

Methods

utilities.getConnectedDevices

utilities.getOSVersion

utilities.getDeviceTime

utilities.getDeviceName

utilities.getDeviceInfo

utilities.startLockdownSession

utilities.connectPort

utilities.connectPortSSL

services.startSyslogService

services.startWebInspectorService

services.startInstallationProxyService

services.startSimulateLocationService

services.startAfcService

services.startNotificationProxyService

services.startHouseArrestService

Usage

This module should be used over the utilities and services modules due to the complexity of iOS communication. When a new services is implemented, it should be added and made available over the services module

Watch

npm run watch

Test