Appium Flutter Driver is a test automation tool for Flutter apps on multiple platforms/OSes. Appium Flutter Driver is part of the Appium mobile test automation tool maintained by community. Feel free to create PRs to fix issues/improve this driver.
This package is still experiment, breaking changes and breaking codes are to be expected! All contributions, including non-code, are welcome! See TODO list below.
Even though Flutter comes with superb integration test support, Flutter Driver, it does not fit some specific use cases, such as
Under the hood, Appium Flutter Driver use the Dart VM Service Protocol with extension
ext.flutter.driver, similar to Flutter Driver, to control the Flutter app-under-test (AUT).
In order to use
appium-flutter-driver, we need to use
appium version
1.16.0 or higher.
The version 1.0.0 and higher requires Appium 2.0.
With Appium 2:
appium driver install flutter
With Appium 1:
npm i -g appium-flutter-driver
If you are unfamiliar with running Appium tests, start with Appium Getting Starting first.
Your Flutter app-under-test (AUT) must be compiled in
debug or
profile mode, because
Flutter Driver does not support running in release mode.. Also, ensure that your Flutter AUT has
enableFlutterDriverExtension() before
runApp. Then, please make sure your app imported
flutter_driver package as well.
This snippet, taken from example dir, is a script written as an appium client with
webdriverio, and assumes you have
appium server (with
appium-flutter-driver installed) running on the same host and default port (
4723). For more info, see example's README.md
|Capability
|Description
|Example Values
|retryBackoffTime
|the time wait for socket connection retry for get flutter session (default 3000ms)
|500
|maxRetryCount
|the count for socket connection retry for get flutter session (default 30)
|20
const wdio = require('webdriverio');
const assert = require('assert');
const { byValueKey } = require('appium-flutter-finder');
const osSpecificOps = process.env.APPIUM_OS === 'android' ? {
platformName: 'Android',
deviceName: 'Pixel 2',
// @todo support non-unix style path
app: __dirname + '/../apps/app-free-debug.apk',
}: process.env.APPIUM_OS === 'ios' ? {
platformName: 'iOS',
platformVersion: '12.2',
deviceName: 'iPhone X',
noReset: true,
app: __dirname + '/../apps/Runner.zip',
} : {};
const opts = {
port: 4723,
capabilities: {
...osSpecificOps,
automationName: 'Flutter',
retryBackoffTime: 500
}
};
(async () => {
const counterTextFinder = byValueKey('counter');
const buttonFinder = byValueKey('increment');
const driver = await wdio.remote(opts);
if (process.env.APPIUM_OS === 'android') {
await driver.switchContext('NATIVE_APP');
await (await driver.$('~fab')).click();
await driver.switchContext('FLUTTER');
} else {
console.log('Switching context to `NATIVE_APP` is currently only applicable to Android demo app.')
}
assert.strictEqual(await driver.getElementText(counterTextFinder), '0');
await driver.elementClick(buttonFinder);
await driver.touchAction({
action: 'tap',
element: { elementId: buttonFinder }
});
assert.strictEqual(await driver.getElementText(counterTextFinder), '2');
driver.deleteSession();
})();
Legend:
|Icon
|Description
|✅
|integrated to CI
|🆗
|manual tested without CI
|⚠️
|availalbe without manual tested
|❌
|unavailable
|Flutter Driver API
|Status
|WebDriver example
|ancestor
|🆗
|bySemanticsLabel
|🆗
|byTooltip
|🆗
byTooltip('Increment')
|byType
|🆗
byType('TextField')
|byValueKey
|🆗
byValueKey('counter')
|descendant
|🆗
|pageBack
|🆗
pageBack()
|text
|🆗
byText('foo')
The below WebDriver example is by webdriverio.
flutter: prefix commands are
mobile: command in appium for Android and iOS.
Please replace them properly with your client.
|Flutter API
|Status
|WebDriver example
|Scope
|FlutterDriver.connectedTo
|🆗
wdio.remote(opts)
|Session
|checkHealth
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:checkHealth')
|Session
|clearTextbox
|🆗
driver.elementClear(find.byType('TextField'))
|Session
|clearTimeline
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:clearTimeline')
|Session
|close
|🆗
driver.deleteSession()
|Session
|enterText
|🆗
driver.elementSendKeys(find.byType('TextField'), 'I can enter text') (no focus required)
driver.elementClick(find.byType('TextField')); driver.execute('flutter:enterText', 'I can enter text') (focus required by tap/click first)
|Session
|forceGC
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:forceGC')
|Session
|getBottomLeft
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:getBottomLeft', buttonFinder)
|Widget
|getBottomRight
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:getBottomRight', buttonFinder)
|Widget
|getCenter
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:getCenter', buttonFinder)
|Widget
|getRenderObjectDiagnostics
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:getRenderObjectDiagnostics', counterTextFinder)
|Widget
|getRenderTree
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter: getRenderTree')
|Session
|getSemanticsId
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:getSemanticsId', counterTextFinder)
|Widget
|getText
|🆗
driver.getElementText(counterTextFinder)
|Widget
|getTopLeft
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:getTopLeft', buttonFinder)
|Widget
|getTopRight
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:getTopRight', buttonFinder)
|Widget
|getVmFlags
|❌
|Session
|getWidgetDiagnostics
|❌
|Widget
|requestData
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:requestData', json.dumps({"deepLink": "myapp://item/id1"}))
|Session
|runUnsynchronized
|❌
|Session
|setFrameSync
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:setFrameSync', bool , durationMilliseconds)
|Session
|screenshot
|🆗
driver.takeScreenshot()
|Session
|screenshot
|🆗
driver.saveScreenshot('a.png')
|Session
|scroll
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:scroll', find.byType('ListView'), {dx: 50, dy: -100, durationMilliseconds: 200, frequency: 30})
|Widget
|scrollIntoView
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:scrollIntoView', find.byType('TextField'), {alignment: 0.1})
|Widget
|scrollUntilVisible
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:scrollUntilVisible', find.byType('ListView'), {item:find.byType('TextField'), dxScroll: 90, dyScroll: -400});
|Widget
|setSemantics
|❌
|Session
|setTextEntryEmulation
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:setTextEntryEmulation', false)
|Session
|startTracing
|❌
|Session
|stopTracingAndDownloadTimeline
|❌
|Session
|tap
|🆗
driver.elementClick(buttonFinder)
|Widget
|tap
|🆗
driver.touchAction({action: 'tap', element: {elementId: buttonFinder}})
|Widget
|traceAction
|❌
|Session
|waitFor
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:waitFor', buttonFinder, {durationMilliseconds: 100})
|Widget
|waitForAbsent
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:waitForAbsent', buttonFinder)
|Widget
|waitUntilNoTransientCallbacks
|❌
|Widget
|❓
|🆗
setContext
|Appium
|❓
|🆗
getCurrentContext
|Appium
|❓
|🆗
getContexts
|Appium
|❓
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:longTap', find.byValueKey('increment'), {durationMilliseconds: 10000, frequency: 30})
|Widget
|❓
|🆗
driver.execute('flutter:waitForFirstFrame')
|Widget
getRenderTree command instead
NATIVE_APP context
finder as a seperate package
$ cd driver
$ npm shrinkwrap # to specify the dependencies in the npm module
$ npm version <major|minor|patch>
$ git commit -am 'chore: bump version'
$ git tag <version number> # e.g. git tag v0.0.32
$ git push origin v0.0.32
$ npm publish