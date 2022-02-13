Appium's Espresso Driver is a test automation server for Android that uses Espresso as the underlying test technology. The Espresso Driver is a part of the Appium framework. The driver operates in scope of W3C WebDriver protocol with several custom extensions to cover operating-system specific scenarios.
The Espresso package consists of two main parts:
The key difference between UiAutomator2 Driver and Espresso Driver is that UiAutomator2 is a black-box testing framework, and Espresso is a "grey-box" testing framework. The Espresso Driver itself is black-box (no internals of the code are exposed to the tester), but the Espresso framework itself has access to the internals of Android applications. This distinction has a few notable benefits. It can find elements that aren't rendered on the screen, it can identify elements by the Android View Tag and it makes use of IdlingResource which blocks the framework from running commands until the UI thread is free. There is limited support to automate out of app areas using the mobile command uiautomator
On top of standard Appium requirements Espresso driver also expects the following prerequisites:
online in
adb devices -l output.
noReset=true capability).
|Capability Name
|Description
|platformName
|Could be set to
android. Appium itself is not strict about this capability value if
automationName is provided, so feel free to assign it to any supported platform name if this is needed, for example, to make Selenium Grid working.
|appium:automationName
|Must always be set to
espresso. Values of
automationName are compared case-insensitively.
|appium:deviceName
|The name of the device under test (actually, it is not used to select a device under test). Consider setting
udid for real devices and
avd for emulators instead
|appium:platformVersion
|The platform version of an emulator or a real device. This capability is used for device autodetection if
udid is not provided
|appium:udid
|UDID of the device to be tested. Could ve retrieved from
adb devices -l output. If unset then the driver will try to use the first connected device. Always set this capability if you run parallel tests.
|appium:noReset
|Prevents the device to be reset before the session startup if set to
true. This means that the application under test is not going to be terminated neither its data cleaned.
false by default
|appium:fullReset
|Being set to
true always enforces the application under test to be fully uninstalled before starting a new session.
false by default
|appium:printPageSourceOnFindFailure
|Enforces the server to dump the actual XML page source into the log if any error happens.
false by default.
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:systemPort
|The number of the port the Espresso server is listening on. By default the first free port from 8300..8399 range is selected. It is recommended to set this value if you are running parallel tests on the same machine.
|appium:skipServerInstallation
|Skip the Espresso Server component installation on the device under test and all the related checks if set to
true. This could help to speed up the session startup if you know for sure the correct server version is installed on the device. In case the server is not installed or an incorrect version of it is installed then you may get an unexpected error later.
false by default
|appium:espressoServerLaunchTimeout
|The maximum number of milliseconds to wait util Espresso server is listening on the device.
45000 ms by default
|appium:forceEspressoRebuild
|Whether to always enforce Espresso server rebuild (
true). By default Espresso caches the already built server apk and only rebuilds it when it is necessary, because rebuilding process needs extra time.
false by default
|appium:espressoBuildConfig
|Either the full path to build config JSON on the server file system or the JSON content itself serialized to a string. This config allows to customize several important properties of Espresso server. Refer to Espresso Build Config for more information on how to properly construct such config.
|appium:showGradleLog
|Whether to include Gradle log to the regular server logs while building Espresso server.
false by default.
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:app
|Full path to the application to be tested (the app must be located on the same machine where the server is running). Only
.apk application extension is supported.
.aab files need to be converted to
.apk format using bundletool first in order to be used with this driver. Could also be an URL to a remote location. If neither of the
app or
appPackage capabilities are provided then the driver will fail to start a session. Also, if
app capability is not provided it is expected that the app under test is already installed on the device under test and
noReset is equal to
true.
|appium:appPackage
|Application package identifier to be started. If not provided then Espresso will try to detect it automatically from the package provided by the
app capability. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details
|appium:appActivity
|Main application activity identifier. If not provided then Espresso will try to detect it automatically from the package provided by the
app capability. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details
|appium:appWaitActivity
|Identifier of the first activity that the application invokes. If not provided then equals to
appium:appActivity. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details
|appium:appWaitPackage
|Identifier of the first package that is invoked first. If not provided then equals to
appium:appPackage. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details
|appium:appWaitDuration
|Maximum amount of milliseconds to wait until the application under test is started (e. g. an activity returns the control to the caller).
20000 ms by default. Read How To Troubleshoot Activities Startup for more details
|appium:intentOptions
|The mapping of custom options for the intent that is going to be passed to the main app activity. Check Intent Options for more details.
|appium:activityOptions
|The mapping of custom options for the main app activity that is going to be started. Check Activity Options for more details.
|appium:androidInstallTimeout
|Maximum amount of milliseconds to wait until the application under test is installed.
90000 ms by default
|appium:autoGrantPermissions
|Whether to grant all the requested application permissions automatically when a test starts(
true).
false by default
|appium:otherApps
|Allows to set one or more comma-separated paths to Android packages that are going to be installed along with the main application under test. This might be useful if the tested app has dependencies
|appium:uninstallOtherPackages
|Allows to set one or more comma-separated package identifiers to be uninstalled from the device before a test starts
|appium:allowTestPackages
|If set to
true then it would be possible to use packages built with the test flag for the automated testing (literally adds
-t flag to the
adb install command).
false by default
|appium:remoteAppsCacheLimit
|Sets the maximum amount of application packages to be cached on the device under test. This is needed for devices that don't support streamed installs (Android 7 and below), because ADB must push app packages to the device first in order to install them, which takes some time. Setting this capability to zero disables apps caching.
10 by default.
|appium:enforceAppInstall
|If set to
true then the application under test is always reinstalled even if a newer version of it already exists on the device under test.
false by default
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:localeScript
|Canonical name of the locale to be set for the app under test, for example
zh-Hans-CN. See https://developer.android.com/reference/java/util/Locale.html for more details.
|appium:language
|Name of the language to extract application strings for. Strings are extracted for the current system language by default. Also sets the language for the app under test. See https://developer.android.com/reference/java/util/Locale.html for more details. Example: en, ja
|appium:locale
|Sets the locale for the app under test. See https://developer.android.com/reference/java/util/Locale.html for more details. Example: EN, JA
|appium:appLocale
|Sets the locale for the app under test. The main difference between this option and the above ones is that this option only changes the locale for the application under test and does not affect other parts of the system. Also, it only uses public APIs for its purpose. See https://github.com/libyal/libfwnt/wiki/Language-Code-identifiers to get the list of available language abbreviations. Example:
{"language": "zh", "country": "CN", "variant": "Hans"}
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:adbPort
|Number of the port where ADB is running.
5037 by default
|appium:remoteAdbHost
|Address of the host where ADB is running (the value of
-H ADB command line option). Unset by default
|appium:adbExecTimeout
|Maximum number of milliseconds to wait until single ADB command is executed.
20000 ms by default
|appium:clearDeviceLogsOnStart
|If set to
true then Espresso deletes all the existing logs in the device buffer before starting a new test
|appium:buildToolsVersion
|The version of Android build tools to use. By default Espresso driver uses the most recent version of build tools installed on the machine, but sometimes it might be necessary to give it a hint (let say if there is a known bug in the most recent tools version). Example:
28.0.3
|appium:skipLogcatCapture
|Being set to
true disables automatic logcat output collection during the test run.
false by default
|appium:suppressKillServer
|Being set to
true prevents the driver from ever killing the ADB server explicitly. Could be useful if ADB is connected wirelessly.
false by default
|appium:ignoreHiddenApiPolicyError
|Being set to
true ignores a failure while changing hidden API access policies. Could be useful on some devices, where access to these policies has been locked by its vendor.
false by default.
|appium:mockLocationApp
|Sets the package identifier of the app, which is used as a system mock location provider since Appium 1.18.0+. This capability has no effect on emulators. If the value is set to
null or an empty string, then Appium will skip the mocked location provider setup procedure. Defaults to Appium Setting package identifier (
io.appium.settings).
|appium:logcatFormat
|The log print format, where
format is one of:
brief
process
tag
thread
raw
time
threadtime
long.
threadtime is the default value.
|appium:logcatFilterSpecs
|Series of
tag[:priority] where
tag is a log component tag (or for all) and priority is:
V Verbose,
D Debug,
I Info,
W Warn,
E Error,
F Fatal,
S Silent (supress all output). '' means ':d' and
tag by itself means
tag:v. If not specified on the commandline, filterspec is set from ANDROID_LOG_TAGS. If no filterspec is found, filter defaults to ':I'.
|appium:allowDelayAdb
|Being set to
false prevents emulator to use
-delay-adb feature to detect its startup. See https://github.com/appium/appium/issues/14773 for more details.
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:avd
|The name of Android emulator to run the test on. The names of currently installed emulators could be listed using
avdmanager list avd command. If the emulator with the given name is not running then it is going to be started before a test
|appium:avdLaunchTimeout
|Maximum number of milliseconds to wait until Android Emulator is started.
60000 ms by default
|appium:avdReadyTimeout
|Maximum number of milliseconds to wait until Android Emulator is fully booted and is ready for usage.
60000 ms by default
|appium:avdArgs
|Either a string or an array of emulator command line arguments.
|appium:avdEnv
|Mapping of emulator environment variables.
|appium:networkSpeed
|Sets the desired network speed limit for the emulator. It is only applied if the emulator is not running before the test starts. See emulator command line arguments description for more details.
|appium:gpsEnabled
|Sets whether to enable (
true) or disable (
false) GPS service in the Emulator. Unset by default, which means to not change the current value
|appium:isHeadless
|If set to
true then emulator starts in headless mode (e.g. no UI is shown). It is only applied if the emulator is not running before the test starts.
false by default.
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:useKeystore
|Whether to use a custom keystore to sign the app under test.
false by default, which means apps are always signed with the default Appium debug certificate (unless canceled by
noSign capability). This capability is used in combination with
keystorePath,
keystorePassword,
keyAlias and
keyPassword capabilities.
|appium:keystorePath
|The full path to the keystore file on the server filesystem. This capability is used in combination with
useKeystore,
keystorePath,
keystorePassword,
keyAlias and
keyPassword capabilities. Unset by default
|appium:keystorePassword
|The password to the keystore file provided in
keystorePath capability. This capability is used in combination with
useKeystore,
keystorePath,
keystorePassword,
keyAlias and
keyPassword capabilities. Unset by default
|appium:keyAlias
|The alias of the key in the keystore file provided in
keystorePath capability. This capability is used in combination with
useKeystore,
keystorePath,
keystorePassword,
keyAlias and
keyPassword capabilities. Unset by default
|appium:keyPassword
|The password of the key in the keystore file provided in
keystorePath capability. This capability is used in combination with
useKeystore,
keystorePath,
keystorePassword,
keyAlias and
keyPassword capabilities. Unset by default
|appium:noSign
|Set it to
true in order to skip application signing. By default all apps are always signed with the default Appium debug signature. This capability cancels all the signing checks and makes the driver to use the application package as is. This capability does not affect
.apks packages as these are expected to be already signed. Make sure that the server package is signed with the same signature as the application under test before disabling this capability.
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:skipUnlock
|Whether to skip the check for lock screen presence (
true). By default Espresso driver tries to detect if the device's screen is locked before starting the test and to unlock that (which sometimes might be unstable). Note, that this operation takes some time, so it is highly recommended to set this capability to
false and disable screen locking on devices under test.
|appium:unlockType
|Set one of the possible types of Android lock screens to unlock. Read the Unlock tutorial for more details.
|appium:unlockKey
|Allows to set an unlock key. Read the Unlock tutorial for more details.
|appium:unlockStrategy
|Either 'locksettings' (default) or 'uiautomator'. Setting it to 'uiautomator' will enforce the driver to avoid using special ADB shortcuts in order to speed up the unlock procedure.
|appium:unlockSuccessTimeout
|Maximum number of milliseconds to wait until the device is unlocked.
2000 ms by default
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:autoWebview
|If set to
true then Espresso driver will try to switch to the first available web view after the session is started.
false by default.
|appium:webviewDevtoolsPort
|The local port number to use for devtools communication. By default the first free port from 10900..11000 range is selected. Consider setting the custom value if you are running parallel tests.
|appium:ensureWebviewsHavePages
|Whether to skip web views that have no pages from being shown in
getContexts output. The driver uses devtools connection to retrieve the information about existing pages.
true by default since Appium 1.19.0,
false if lower than 1.19.0.
|appium:enableWebviewDetailsCollection
|Whether to retrieve extended web views information using devtools protocol. Enabling this capability helps to detect the necessary chromedriver version more precisely.
true by default since Appium 1.22.0,
false if lower than 1.22.0.
|appium:chromedriverPort
|The port number to use for Chromedriver communication. Any free port number is selected by default if unset.
|appium:chromedriverPorts
|Array of possible port numbers to assign for Chromedriver communication. If none of the port in this array is free then an error is thrown.
|appium:chromedriverArgs
|Array of chromedriver command line arguments. Note, that not all command line arguments that are available for the desktop browser are also available for the mobile one.
|appium:chromedriverExecutable
|Full path to the chromedriver executable on the server file system.
|appium:chromedriverExecutableDir
|Full path to the folder where chromedriver executables are located. This folder is used then to store the downloaded chromedriver executables if automatic download is enabled. Read Automatic Chromedriver Discovery article for more details.
|appium:chromedriverChromeMappingFile
|Full path to the chromedrivers mapping file. This file is used to statically map webview/browser versions to the chromedriver versions that are capable of automating them. Read Automatic Chromedriver Discovery article for more details.
|appium:chromedriverUseSystemExecutable
|Set it to
true in order to enforce the usage of chromedriver, which gets downloaded by Appium automatically upon installation. This driver might not be compatible with the destination browser or a web view.
false by default.
|appium:chromedriverDisableBuildCheck
|Being set to
true disables the compatibility validation between the current chromedriver and the destination browser/web view. Use it with care.
|appium:autoWebviewTimeout
|Set the maximum number of milliseconds to wait until a web view is available if
autoWebview capability is set to
true.
2000 ms by default
|appium:recreateChromeDriverSessions
|If this capability is set to
true then chromedriver session is always going to be killed and then recreated instead of just suspending it on context switching.
false by default
|appium:nativeWebScreenshot
|Whether to use screenshoting endpoint provided by Espresso framework (
true) rather than the one provided by chromedriver (
false, the default value). Use it when you experience issues with the latter.
|appium:extractChromeAndroidPackageFromContextName
|If set to
true, tell chromedriver to attach to the android package we have associated with the context name, rather than the package of the application under test.
false by default.
|appium:showChromedriverLog
|If set to
true then all the output from chromedriver binary will be forwarded to the Appium server log.
false by default.
|pageLoadStrategy
|One of the available page load strategies. See https://www.w3.org/TR/webdriver/#capabilities
|appium:chromeOptions
|A mapping, that allows to customize chromedriver options. See https://chromedriver.chromium.org/capabilities for the list of available entries.
|Capability Name
|Description
|appium:disableSuppressAccessibilityService
|Being set to
true tells the instrumentation process to not suppress accessibility services during the automated test. This might be useful if your automated test needs these services.
false by default
Espresso driver supports Appium Settings API. Along with the common settings the following driver-specific settings are currently available:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|driver
|'compose' or 'espresso'
|The name of the subdriver to use for elements interactions. The default value is
espresso. Switching the value to
compose enables interactions with Jetpack Compose-based application user interfaces. Read Jetpack Compose Support for more details.
Jetpack Compose is Android’s modern toolkit for building native UI. Espresso driver supports basic interactions with Compose-based applications since version 1.46.0.
Espresso driver has the concept of subdrivers. This works quite similarly to the concept of contexts, while contexts are used to switch between native and web, and subdrivers are still under the native one. Each subdriver operates its own elements cache, so it is not be possible to mix Espresso and Compose elements.
In order to change between subdrivers use the driver setting. Setting its value to
compose modifies driver behavior in the way it interacts with Compose elements rather that with classic Android views. It is possible to switch between
espresso and
compose modes at any point of time. When
compose mode is active the the following webdriver commands behave differently (as of driver version 1.50.0):
Calling other driver element-specific APIs not listed above would most likely throw an exception as Compose and Espresso elements are being stored in completely separated internal caches and must not be mixed.
You could also check end-to-end tests for more examples on how to setup test capabilities and on the Compose usage in general:
Espresso server is in tight connection with the application under test. That is why it is important that the server uses the same versions of common dependencies and there are no conflicts. Espresso driver allows to configure several build options via
espressoBuildConfig capability. The configuration JSON supports the following entries:
This entry allows to explicitly set the versions of different server components. The following map entries are supported:
|Name
|Description
|Example
|gradle
|The Gradle version to use for Espresso server building.
|'6.3'
|androidGradlePlugin
|The Gradle plugin version to use for Espresso server building. By default the version from the build.gradle.kts is used
|'4.1.1'
|compileSdk
|Android SDK version to compile the server for. By default the version from the app build.gradle.kts is used
|28
|buildTools
|Target Android build tools version to compile the server with. By default the version from the app build.gradle.kts is used
|'28.0.3'
|minSdk
|Minimum Android SDK version to compile the server for. By default the version from the app build.gradle.kts is used
|18
|targetSdk
|Target Android SDK version to compile the server for. By default the version from the app build.gradle.kts is used
|28
|kotlin
|Kotlin version to compile the server for. By default the version from the build.gradle.kts is used
|'1.3.72'
|sourceCompatibility
|The minimum version of JVM the project sources are compatible with. The default value is
VERSION_1_8
|VERSION_12
|sourceCompatibility
|The target version of JVM the project sources are compatible with. The default value is
VERSION_1_8
|VERSION_12
|jvmTarget
|Target version of the generated JVM bytecode as a string. The default value is
1.8
1_10
The value of this entry must be a non empty array of dependent module names with their versions. The scripts adds all these items as
implementation lines of
dependencies category in the app build.gradle.kts script. Example:
["xerces.xercesImpl:2.8.0", "xerces.xmlParserAPIs:2.6.2"]
The value of this entry must be a non empty array of dependent module names with their versions. The scripts adds all these items as
androidTestImplementation lines of
dependencies category in the app build.gradle.kts script. Example:
["xerces.xercesImpl:2.8.0", "xerces.xmlParserAPIs:2.6.2"]
{
"toolsVersions": {
"androidGradlePlugin": "4.0.0"
},
"additionalAndroidTestDependencies": ["xerces.xercesImpl:2.8.0", "xerces.xmlParserAPIs:2.6.2"]
}
By default Espresso creates the following intent to start the app activity:
{
"action": "ACTION_MAIN",
"flags": "ACTIVITY_NEW_TASK",
"className": "<fullyQualifiedAppActivity>"
}
Although, it is possible to fully customize these options by providing the
intentOptions capability. Read Intent documentation for more details on this topic. The value of this capability is expected to be a map with the following entries:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Example
|action
|string
|An action name. Application-specific actions should be prefixed with the vendor's package name.
|ACTION_MAIN
|data
|string
|Intent data URI
|content://contacts/people/1
|type
|string
|Intent MIME type
|image/png
|categories
|string
|One or more comma-separated Intent categories
|android.intent.category.APP_CONTACTS
|component
|string
|Component name with package name prefix to create an explicit intent
|com.example.app/.ExampleActivity
|intFlags
|string
|Single string value, which represents intent flags set encoded into an integer. Could also be provided in hexadecimal format. Check setFlags method documentation for more details.
|0x0F
|flags
|Comma-separated string of intent flag names
|'FLAGGRANT_READ_URI_PERMISSION, ACTIVITY_CLEAR_TASK' (the 'FLAG' prefix could be omitted)
|className
|The name of a class inside of the application package that will be used as the component for this Intent
|com.example.app.MainActivity
|e or es
Map<string, string>
|Intent string parameters
|{'foo': 'bar'}
|esn
Array<string>
|Intent null parameters
|['foo', 'bar']
|ez
Map<string, boolean>
|Intent boolean parameters
|{'foo': true, 'bar': false}
|ei
Map<string, int>
|Intent integer parameters
|{'foo': 1, 'bar': 2}
|el
Map<string, long>
|Intent long integer parameters
|{'foo': 1L, 'bar': 2L}
|ef
Map<string, float>
|Intent float parameters
|{'foo': 1.ff, 'bar': 2.2f}
|eu
Map<string, string>
|Intent URI-data parameters
|{'foo': 'content://contacts/people/1'}
|ecn
Map<string, string>
|Intent component name parameters
|{'foo': 'com.example.app/.ExampleActivity'}
|eia
Map<string, string>
|Intent integer array parameters
|{'foo': '1,2,3,4'}
|ela
Map<string, string>
|Intent long array parameters
|{'foo': '1L,2L,3L,4L'}
|efa
Map<string, string>
|Intent float array parameters
|{'foo': '1.1,2.2,3.2,4.4'}
Espresso driver allows to customize several activity startup options using
activityOptions capability. The capability value is expected to be a map with the following entries:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Example
|launchDisplayId
|string or int
|Display id which you want to assign to launch the main app activity on. This might be useful if the device under test supports multiple displays
|1
Espresso driver supports the following element attributes in
espresso subdriver:
|Name
|Description
|Example
|checkable
|Whether the element is checkable or not
|'true'
|checked
|Whether the element is checked. Always
false if the element is not checkable
|'false'
|class
|The full name of the element's class. Could be
null for some elements
|'android.view.View'
|clickable
|Whether the element could be clicked
|'false'
|content-desc
|The content-description attribute of the accessible element
|'foo'
|enabled
|Whether the element could be clicked
|'true'
|focusable
|Whether the element could be focused
|'true'
|focused
|Whether the element could is focused. Always
false if the element is not focusable
|'false'
|long-clickable
|Whether the element accepts long clicks
|'false'
|package
|Identifier of the package the element belongs to
|'com.mycompany'
|password
|Whether the element is a password input field
|'true'
|resource-id
|Element's resource identifier. Could be
null
|'com.mycompany:id/resId'
|scrollable
|Whether the element is scrollable
|'true'
|selected
|Whether the element is selected
|'false'
|text
|The element's text. It never equals to
null
|'my text'
|hint
|The element's hint. Could be
null
|'my hint text'
|bounds
|The element's visible frame (
[left, top][right, bottom])
[0,0][100,100]
|no-multiline-buttons
|Whether the element's view hierarchy does not contain multiline buttons
|'true'
|no-overlaps
|Whether element's descendant objects assignable to TextView or ImageView do not overlap each other
|'true'
|no-ellipsized-text
|Whether the element's view hierarchy does not contain ellipsized or cut off text views
|'false'
|visible
|Whether the element is visible to the user
|'true'
|view-tag
|The tag value assigned to the element. Could be
null
|'my tag'
Espresso driver supports the following element attributes in
compose subdriver:
|Name
|Description
|Example
|bounds
|The element's visible frame (
[left, top][right, bottom])
[0,0][100,100]
|checked
|Whether the element is checked. Always
false if the element is not checkable
|'false'
|class
|The full name of the element's class. Could be
ComposeNode for some elements
|'ComposeNode'
|clickable
|Whether the element could be clicked
|'false'
|content-desc
|The content-description attribute of the accessible element
|'foo'
|enabled
|Whether the element could be clicked
|'true'
|focused
|Whether the element could is focused. Always
false if the element is not focusable
|'false'
|index
|Element's index in the tree hierarchy
0
|password
|Whether the element is a password input field
|'true'
|resource-id
|Element's resource identifier. Could be
null
|'com.mycompany:id/resId'
|scrollable
|Whether the element is scrollable
|'true'
|selected
|Whether the element is selected
|'false'
|text
|The element's text
|'my text'
|view-tag
|The testTag element's value. Could be
null
|'my tag'
Espresso driver supports the following location strategies in
espresso subdriver:
|Name
|Description
|Example
|id
|This strategy is mapped to the native Espresso
withId matcher (exact match of element's resource id). Package identifier prefix is added automatically if unset and is equal to the identifier of the current application under test.
|'com.mycompany:id/resourceId'
|accessibility id
|This strategy is mapped to the native Espresso
withContentDescription matcher (exact match of element's content description).
|'my description'
|class name
|This strategy is mapped to the native Espresso
withClassName matcher (exact match of element's class name).
|'android.view.View'
|text
|This strategy is mapped to the native Espresso
withText matcher (exact match of element's text).
|'my text'
-android viewtag or
tag name
|This strategy is mapped to the native Espresso
withTagValue matcher (exact match of element's tag value).
|'my tag'
|-android datamatcher
|This strategy allows to create Espresso data interaction selectors which can quickly and reliably scroll to the necessary elements. Read Espresso DataMatcher Selector to know more on how to construct these locators. Also check the Unlocking New Testing Capabilities with Espresso Driver by Daniel Graham presentation video from Appium Conf 2019.
{"name": "hasEntry", "args": ["title", "WebView3"]}
|-android viewmatcher
|This strategy allows to construct Espresso view matcher based on the given JSON representation of it. The representation is expected to contain the following fields:
name: the mandatory matcher function name;
args: optional matcher function arguments, each argument could also be a function;
class: the full qualified class name of the corresponding matcher.
{"name": "withText", "args": [{"name": "containsString", "args": "getExternalStoragePublicDirectory", "class": "org.hamcrest.Matchers"}], "class": "androidx.test.espresso.matcher.ViewMatchers"}
|xpath
|For elements lookup Xpath strategy the driver uses the same XML tree that is generated by page source API. Only Xpath 1.0 is supported.
By.xpath("//android.view.View[@text=\"Regular\" and @checkable=\"true\"]")
Espresso driver supports the following location strategies in
compose subdriver:
|Name
|Description
|Example
|accessibility id
|This strategy is mapped to the native Espresso
hasContentDescription matcher (exact match of element's content description).
|'my description'
-android viewtag or
tag name
|This strategy is mapped to the native Compose
hasTestTag matcher (exact match of element's tag value).
|'my tag'
text or
link text
|This strategy is mapped to the native Compose
hasText matcher (exact match of element's text).
|'my text'
|xpath
|For elements lookup Xpath strategy the driver uses the same XML tree that is generated by page source API. Only Xpath 1.0 is supported.
By.xpath("//ComposeNode[@text=\"Regular\" and @selected=\"true\"]")
Beside of standard W3C APIs the driver provides the following custom command extensions to execute platform specific scenarios:
Executes the given shell command on the device under test via ADB connection. This extension exposes a potential security risk and thus is only enabled when explicitly activated by the
adb_shell server command line feature specifier
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|command
|string
|yes
|Shell command name to execute, for example
echo or
rm
|echo
|args
Array<string>
|no
|Array of command arguments
['-f', '/sdcard/myfile.txt']
|timeout
|number
|no
|Command timeout in milliseconds. If the command blocks for longer than this timeout then an exception is going to be thrown. The default timeout is
20000 ms
|100000
|includeStderr
|boolean
|no
|Whether to include stderr stream into the returned result.
false by default
|true
Depending on the
includeStderr value this API could either return a string, which is equal to the
stdout stream content of the given command or a dictionary whose elements are
stdout and
stderr and values are contents of the corresponding outgoing streams. If the command exits with a non-zero return code then an exception is going to be thrown. The exception message will be equal to the command stderr.
Executes a command through emulator telnet console interface and returns its output.
The
emulator_console server feature must be enabled in order to use this method.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|command
|string
|yes
|The actual command to execute. See Android Emulator Console Guide for more details on available commands
|help-verbose
|execTimeout
|number
|no
|Timeout used to wait for a server reply to the given command in milliseconds.
60000 ms by default
|100000
|connTimeout
|boolean
|no
|Console connection timeout in milliseconds.
5000 ms by default
|10000
|initTimeout
|boolean
|no
|Telnet console initialization timeout in milliseconds (the time between the connection happens and the command prompt).
5000 ms by default
|10000
The actual command output. An error is thrown if command execution fails.
Performs IME action on the focused edit element. Read How To Emulate IME Actions Generation for more details.
Changes package permissions in runtime.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|permissions
|string or
Array<string>
|yes
|The full name of the permission to be changed or a list of permissions. Mandatory argument.
['android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION', 'android.permission.BROADCAST_SMS']
|appPackage
|string
|no
|The application package to set change permissions on. Defaults to the package name under test
|com.mycompany.myapp
|action
|string
|no
|Either
grant (the default action) or
revoke
|grant
Gets runtime permissions list for the given application package.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|type
|string
|no
|One of possible permission types to get. Can be one of:
denied,
granted or
requested (the default value).
|granted
|appPackage
|string
|no
|The application package to get permissions from. Defaults to the package name under test
|com.mycompany.myapp
Array of strings, where each string is a permission name. the array could be empty.
Starts device screen broadcast by creating MJPEG server. Multiple calls to this method have no effect unless the previous streaming session is stopped. This method only works if the
adb_screen_streaming feature is enabled on the server side. It is also required that GStreamer with
gst-plugins-base,
gst-plugins-good and
gst-plugins-bad packages is installed and available in PATH on the server machine.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|width
|number
|no
|The scaled width of the device's screen. If unset then the script will assign it to the actual screen width measured in pixels.
|768
|height
|number
|no
|The scaled height of the device's screen. If unset then the script will assign it to the actual screen height measured in pixels.
|1024
|bitRate
|number
|no
|The video bit rate for the video, in bits per second. The default value is 4000000 (4 Mb/s). You can increase the bit rate to improve video quality, but doing so results in larger movie files.
|1024000
|host
|string
|no
|The IP address/host name to start the MJPEG server on. You can set it to
0.0.0.0 to trigger the broadcast on all available network interfaces.
127.0.0.1 by default
|0.0.0.0
|pathname
|string
|no
|The HTTP request path the MJPEG server should be available on. If unset then any pathname on the given
host/
port combination will work. Note that the value should always start with a single slash:
/
|/myserver
|tcpPort
|number
|no
|The port number to start the internal TCP MJPEG broadcast on. This type of broadcast always starts on the loopback interface (
127.0.0.1).
8094 by default
|5024
|port
|number
|no
|The port number to start the MJPEG server on.
8093 by default
|5023
|quality
|number
|no
|The quality value for the streamed JPEG images. This number should be in range [1, 100], where 100 is the best quality.
70 by default
|80
|considerRotation
|boolean
|no
|If set to
true then GStreamer pipeline will increase the dimensions of the resulting images to properly fit images in both landscape and portrait orientations. Set it to
true if the device rotation is not going to be the same during the broadcasting session.
false by default
|false
|logPipelineDetails
|boolean
|no
|Whether to log GStreamer pipeline events into the standard log output. Might be useful for debugging purposes.
false by default
|true
Stop the previously started screen streaming. If no screen streaming server has been started then nothing is done.
Retrieves the information about the device under test, like the device model, serial number, network connectivity info, etc.
The extension returns a dictionary whose entries are the device properties. Check https://github.com/appium/appium-espresso-driver/blob/master/espresso-server/app/src/androidTest/java/io/appium/espressoserver/lib/handlers/GetDeviceInfo.kt to get the full list of returned keys and their corresponding values.
Perform swipe action. Invokes Espresso swipe action under the hood.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|element
|string
|yes
|The UDID of the element to perform the swipe on.
|123456-7890-3453-24234243
|direction
|string
|no
|Swipe direction. Either this argument or
swiper must be provided, but not both. The following values are supported:
up,
down,
left,
right
|down
|swiper
|string
|no
|Swipe speed. Either this argument or
direction must be provided, but not both. Either
FAST (Swipes quickly between the co-ordinates) or
SLOW (Swipes deliberately slowly between the co-ordinates, to aid in visual debugging)
|SLOW
|startCoordinates
|string
|no
|The starting coordinates for the action. The following values are supported:
TOP_LEFT,
TOP_CENTER,
TOP_RIGHT,
CENTER_LEFT,
CENTER,
CENTER_RIGHT,
BOTTOM_LEFT,
BOTTOM_CENTER (the default value),
BOTTOM_RIGHT,
VISIBLE_CENTER
|CENTER_LEFT
|endCoordinates
|string
|no
|The ending coordinates for the action. The following values are supported:
TOP_LEFT,
TOP_CENTER (the default value),
TOP_RIGHT,
CENTER_LEFT,
CENTER,
CENTER_RIGHT,
BOTTOM_LEFT,
BOTTOM_CENTER,
BOTTOM_RIGHT,
VISIBLE_CENTER
|TOP_LEFT
|precisionDescriber
|string
|no
|Defines the actual swipe precision. The following values are supported:
PINPOINT (1px),
FINGER (average width of the index finger is 16 – 20 mm),
THUMB (average width of an adult thumb is 25 mm or 1 inch, the default value)
|FINGER
Checks whether a toast notification with the given text is currently visible.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|text
|string
|yes
|The actual toast test or a part of it
|'toast text'
|isRegexp
|boolean
|no
|Whether the
text value should be parsed as a regular expression (
true) or as a raw text (
false, the default value)
|false
Either
true or
false
Opens the DrawerLayout drawer with the gravity. This method blocks until the drawer is fully open. No operation if the drawer is already open.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|element
|string
|yes
|UDID of the element to perform the action on.
|123456-7890-3453-24234243
|gravity
|int
|no
|See GravityCompat and Gravity classes documentation
0x00800000 <bitwise_or> 0x00000003
Closes the DrawerLayout drawer with the gravity. This method blocks until the drawer is fully closed. No operation if the drawer is already closed.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|element
|string
|yes
|UDID of the element to perform the action on.
|123456-7890-3453-24234243
|gravity
|int
|no
|See GravityCompat and Gravity classes documentation
0x00800000 <bitwise_or> 0x00000005
Perform scrolling to the given page. Invokes one of the ViewPagerActions under the hood. Which action is invoked depends on the given arguments.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|element
|string
|yes
|UDID of the element to perform the action on.
|123456-7890-3453-24234243
|scrollTo
|string
|no if
scrollToPage is provided
|Shifts ViewPager to the given page. Supported values are:
first,
last,
left,
right
|last
|scrollToPage
|int
|no if
scrollTo is provided
|Moves ViewPager to a specific page number (numbering starts from zero).
|1
|smoothScroll
|boolean
|no
|Whether to perform smooth (but slower) scrolling (
true). The default value is
false
|true
Invokes navigateTo action under the hood.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|element
|string
|yes
|UDID of the element to perform the action on. View constraints: View must be a child of a DrawerLayout; View must be of type NavigationView; View must be visible on screen; View must be displayed on screen
|123456-7890-3453-24234243
|menuItemId
|int
|yes
|The resource id of the destination menu item
|123
Perform general click action.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|element
|string
|yes
|The UDID of the element to perform the click on.
|123456-7890-3453-24234243
|tapper
|string
|no
|Tapper type. Supported types are:
SINGLE (the default value),
LONG,
DOUBLE
LONG
|coordinatesProvider
|string
|no
|The coordinates for the action. The following values are supported:
TOP_LEFT,
TOP_CENTER,
TOP_RIGHT,
CENTER_LEFT,
CENTER,
CENTER_RIGHT,
BOTTOM_LEFT,
BOTTOM_CENTER,
BOTTOM_RIGHT,
VISIBLE_CENTER (the default value)
|CENTER_LEFT
|precisionDescriber
|string
|no
|Defines the actual click precision. The following values are supported:
PINPOINT (1px),
FINGER (average width of the index finger is 16 – 20 mm, the default value),
THUMB (average width of an adult thumb is 25 mm or 1 inch)
|PINPOINT
|inputDevice
|int
|no
|Input device identifier,
0 by default
|1
|buttonState
|int
|no
|Button state id,
0 by default
|1
Retrieves a webviews mapping based on CDP endpoints
The following json demonstrates the example of WebviewsMapping object.
Note that
description in
page can be an empty string most likely when it comes to Mobile Chrome)
{
"proc": "@webview_devtools_remote_22138",
"webview": "WEBVIEW_22138",
"info": {
"Android-Package": "io.appium.settings",
"Browser": "Chrome/74.0.3729.185",
"Protocol-Version": "1.3",
"User-Agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 10; Android SDK built for x86 Build/QSR1.190920.001; wv) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Chrome/74.0.3729.185 Mobile Safari/537.36",
"V8-Version": "7.4.288.28",
"WebKit-Version": "537.36 (@22955682f94ce09336197bfb8dffea991fa32f0d)",
"webSocketDebuggerUrl": "ws://127.0.0.1:10900/devtools/browser"
},
"pages": [
{
"description": "{\"attached\":true,\"empty\":false,\"height\":1458,\"screenX\":0,\"screenY\":336,\"visible\":true,\"width\":1080}",
"devtoolsFrontendUrl": "http://chrome-devtools-frontend.appspot.com/serve_rev/@22955682f94ce09336197bfb8dffea991fa32f0d/inspector.html?ws=127.0.0.1:10900/devtools/page/27325CC50B600D31B233F45E09487B1F",
"id": "27325CC50B600D31B233F45E09487B1F",
"title": "Releases · appium/appium · GitHub",
"type": "page",
"url": "https://github.com/appium/appium/releases",
"webSocketDebuggerUrl": "ws://127.0.0.1:10900/devtools/page/27325CC50B600D31B233F45E09487B1F"
}
],
"webviewName": "WEBVIEW_com.io.appium.setting"
}
Retrieves Android notifications via Appium Settings helper. Appium Settings app itself must be manually granted to access notifications under device Settings in order to make this feature working. Appium Settings helper keeps all the active notifications plus notifications that appeared while it was running in the internal buffer, but no more than 100 items altogether. Newly appeared notifications are always added to the head of the notifications array. The
isRemoved flag is set to
true for notifications that have been removed.
See https://developer.android.com/reference/android/service/notification/StatusBarNotification and https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/Notification.html for more information on available notification properties and their values.
The example output is:
{
"statusBarNotifications":[
{
"isGroup":false,
"packageName":"io.appium.settings",
"isClearable":false,
"isOngoing":true,
"id":1,
"tag":null,
"notification":{
"title":null,
"bigTitle":"Appium Settings",
"text":null,
"bigText":"Keep this service running, so Appium for Android can properly interact with several system APIs",
"tickerText":null,
"subText":null,
"infoText":null,
"template":"android.app.Notification$BigTextStyle"
},
"userHandle":0,
"groupKey":"0|io.appium.settings|1|null|10133",
"overrideGroupKey":null,
"postTime":1576853518850,
"key":"0|io.appium.settings|1|null|10133",
"isRemoved":false
}
]
}
Retrieves the list of the most recent SMS properties list via Appium Settings helper. Messages are sorted by date in descending order.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|max
|number
|no
|The maximum count of recent messages to retrieve.
100 by default
|10
The example output is:
{
"items":[
{
"id":"2",
"address":"+123456789",
"person":null,
"date":"1581936422203",
"read":"0",
"status":"-1",
"type":"1",
"subject":null,
"body":"\"text message2\"",
"serviceCenter":null
},
{
"id":"1",
"address":"+123456789",
"person":null,
"date":"1581936382740",
"read":"0",
"status":"-1",
"type":"1",
"subject":null,
"body":"\"text message\"",
"serviceCenter":null
}
],
"total":2
}
Emulate changing of sensor values on the connected emulator. This extension does not work on real devices.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|sensorType
|string
|yes
|The set of all supported sensor types could be found in adb-emu-commands.js (look for SENSORS object values). Check the output of
sensor status command in the emulator console to see more details on the available sensor types
|light
|value
|string
|yes
|Check the output of
sensor get <sensorType> command in the emulator console to see the acceptable value format for the given sensor type
|50
Sends a request to refresh the GPS cache on the device under test. By default the location tracking is configured for low battery consumption, so you might need to call this extension periodically to get the updated geo location if the actual (or mocked) device location is changed too frequently. The feature only works if the device under test has Google Play Services installed. In case the vanilla LocationManager is used the device API level must be at version 30 (Android R) or higher.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|timeoutMs
|number
|no
|The maximum number of milliseconds to block until GPS cache is refreshed. If the API call does not receive a confirmation about successful cache refresh within this timeout then an error is thrown. Providing zero or a negative value to it skips waiting completely and does not check for any errors. 20000 ms by default.
|60000
Deletes a file on the remote device.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|remotePath
|string
|yes
|The full path to the remote file or a file inside an application bundle
/sdcard/myfile.txt or
@my.app.id/path/in/bundle
Starts the given service intent.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|intent
|string
|yes
|The name of the service intent to start. Only services in the app's under test scope could be started.
com.some.package.name/.YourServiceSubClassName
|user
|number or string
|no
|The user ID for which the service is started. The
current user id is used by default
|1006
|foreground
|boolean
|no
|Set it to
true if your service must be started as foreground service.
|false
Stops the given service intent.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|intent
|string
|yes
|The name of the service intent to stop. Only services in the app's under test scope could be stopped.
com.some.package.name/.YourServiceSubClassName
|user
|number or string
|no
|The user ID for which the service is started. The
current user id is used by default
|1006
Retrieves the current device's timestamp.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|format
|string
|no
|The set of format specifiers. Read https://momentjs.com/docs/ to get the full list of supported datetime format specifiers. The default format is
YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ssZ, which complies to ISO-8601
|YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ssZ
The device timestamp string formatted according to the given specifiers
Set the given date for a picker control. Invokes https://developer.android.com/reference/androidx/test/espresso/contrib/PickerActions#setdate under the hood.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|year
|int
|yes
|The year to set
|2020
|monthOfYear
|int
|yes
|The number of the month to set
|3
|dayOfMonth
|int
|yes
|The number of the day to set
|20
Set the given time for a picker control. Invokes https://developer.android.com/reference/androidx/test/espresso/contrib/PickerActions#settime under the hood.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|hours
|int
|yes
|Hour to set in range 0..23
|14
|minutes
|int
|yes
|Minute to set in range 0..59
|15
Highlights the given element in the UI by adding flashing to it
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|element
|string
|yes
|UDID of the element to perform the action on.
|123456-7890-3453-24234243
|durationMillis
|int
|no
|Duration of single flashing sequence, 30 ms by default
|50
|repeatCount
|int
|no
|Count of repeats, 15 times by default
|10
Dismisses autofill picker if it is visible on the screen.
Gives a possibility to invoke methods from your application under test.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|elementId
|string
|yes if
target is set to
element
|UDID of the element to perform the action on.
|123456-7890-3453-24234243
|target
|string
|yes
|Select a target for the backdoor mathod execution:
activity,
application,
element
|activity
|methods
Array<Map>
|yes
|Methods chain to execute
|See Backdoor Extension Usage
The result of the last method in the chain
Allows to execute a limited set of UiAutomator commands to allow out-of-app interactions with accessibility elements.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|strategy
|string
|yes
|UiAutomator element location strategy. The following strategies are supported: "clazz", "res", "text", "textContains", "textEndsWith", "textStartsWith", "desc", "descContains", "descEndsWith", "descStartsWith", "pkg"
|desc
|locator
|string
|yes
|Valid UiObject2 locator value for the given strategy
|'my description'
|action
|string
|yes
|The action name to perform on the found element. The following actions are supported: "click", "longClick", "getText", "getContentDescription", "getClassName", "getResourceName", "getVisibleBounds", "getVisibleCenter", "getApplicationPackage", "getChildCount", "clear", "isCheckable", "isChecked", "isClickable", "isEnabled", "isFocusable", "isFocused", "isLongClickable", "isScrollable", "isSelected"
|isEnabled
|index
|int
|no
|If the given locator matches multiple elements then only the element located by this index will be selected for the interaction, otherwise the method will be applied to all found elements. Indexing starts from zero
|1
The result of the selected action applied to found elements. If index is provided then the array will only contain one item. If the index is greater than the count of found elements then an exception will be thrown.
Allows to retrieve accessibility elements hierarchy tree with UiAutomator framework. The extension calls dumpWindowHierarchy under the hood.
The UI accessibility hierarchy represented as XML document.
Allows to run a chain of Espresso web atoms on a web view element.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|webviewEl
|string
|yes
|The UDID of the destination web view element
|123456-7890-3453-24234243
|forceJavascriptEnabled
|boolean
|yes
|If webview disables javascript then webatoms won't work. Setting this argument to
true enforces javascript to be enabled.
|true
|methodChain
Array<Map>
|yes
|Chain of atoms to execute. Each item in the chain must have the following properties:
name (must be one of WebInteraction action names) and
atom.
atom is a map with two entries:
name (must be one of DriverAtoms method names) and
args (must be an array of the corresponding method values).
[{"name": "methodName", "atom": {"name": "atomName", "args": ["arg1", "arg2", ...]}}, ...]
Chain items are executed sequentially and the next item is executed on the result of the previous item. The final result is returned to the caller.
Registers one or more idling resources.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|classNames
|string
|yes
|Comma-separated list of idling resources class names. Each name must be a full-qualified java class name. Each class in the app source must implement a singleton pattern and have a static
getInstance() method returning the class instance, which implements
androidx.test.espresso.IdlingResource interface. Read Integrate Espresso Idling Resources in your app to build flexible UI tests for more details on how to design and use idling resources concept in Espresso.
io.appium.espressoserver.lib.MyIdlingResource
Unregisters one or more idling resources.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|classNames
|string
|yes
|Comma-separated list of idling resources class names. Each name must be a full-qualified java class name. Each class in the app source must implement a singleton pattern and have a static
getInstance() method returning the class instance, which implements
androidx.test.espresso.IdlingResource interface. Read Integrate Espresso Idling Resources in your app to build flexible UI tests for more details on how to design and use idling resources concept in Espresso.
io.appium.espressoserver.lib.MyIdlingResource
Lists all the previously registered idling resources.
List of fully qualified class names of currently registered idling resources or an empty list if no resources have been registered yet.
Unlocks the device if it is locked. Noop if the device's screen is not locked.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|key
|string
|yes
|The unlock key. See the documentation on appium:unlockKey capability for more details
|12345
|type
|string
|yes
|The unlock type. See the documentation on appium:unlockType capability for more details
|password
|strategy
|string
|no
|Unlock strategy. See the documentation on appium:unlockStrategy capability for more details
|uiautomator
|timeoutMs
|number
|no
|Unlock timeout. See the documentation on appium:unlockSuccessTimeout capability for more details
|5000
Espresso driver allows to directly invoke a method from your application under test using
mobile: backdoor extension. If
target is set to
application then methods will be invoked on the application class. If target is set to
activity then methods will be invoked on the current application activity. If target is set to
element then methods will be invoked on the selected view element. Only 'public' methods can be invoked ('open' modifier is necessary in Kotlin). The following primitive types are supported for method arguments: "int", "boolean", "byte", "short", "long", "float", "char". Object wrappers over primitive types with fully qualified names "java.lang.*" are also supported: "java.lang.CharSequence", "java.lang.String", "java.lang.Integer", "java.lang.Float", "java.lang.Double", "java.lang.Boolean", "java.lang.Long", "java.lang.Short", "java.lang.Character", etc.
For example, in the following arguments map
{
"target": "activity",
"methods":
[
{
"name": "someMethod",
},
{
"name": "anotherMethod",
"args": [
{"value": "foo", "type": "java.lang.CharSequence"},
{"value": 1, "type": "int"}
]
}
]
}
the
anotherMethod will be called on the object returned by
someMethod, which has no arguments and which was executed on the current activity instance. Also
anotherMethod accepts to arguments of type
java.lang.CharSequence and
int. The result of
anotherMethod will be serialized and returned to the client.
If there are ever problems starting a session, try setting the capability
forceEspressoRebuild=true and retrying. This will rebuild a fresh Espresso Server APK. If the session is successfull, set it back to false so that it doesn't re-install on every single test.
Espresso requires the debug APK and app-under-test APK (AUT) to have the same signature. It automatically signs the AUT with the
io.appium.espressoserver.test signature. This may have problems if you're using an outdated Android SDK tools and/or an outdated Java version.
If you experience session startup failures due to exceptions similar to
Resources$NotFoundException then try to adjust your ProGuard rules:
-dontwarn com.google.android.material.**
-keep class com.google.android.material.** { *; }
-dontwarn androidx.**
-keep class androidx.** { *; }
-keep interface androidx.** { *; }
-dontwarn android.support.v4.**
-keep class android.support.v4.** { *; }
-dontwarn android.support.v7.**
-keep class android.support.v7.** { *; }
Please read #449 for more details on this topic.
espresso-server/: Android Java code that gets built into a test apk. The test apk runs a NanoHTTP server that implements the WebDriver protocol.
lib/: NodeJS code that constitutes the Appium driver, which is responsible for handling capabilities and starting up the Espresso instrumentation context. Once the Espresso server is up, this code is responsible for proxying user requests to it.
npm run build
npm run build:server or
cd espresso-server && ./gradlew clean assembleDebug assembleAndroidTest. The server can also be built from Android Studio.
./gradlew -PappiumTargetPackage=io.appium.android.apis assembleAndroidTest
gulp transpile
io.appium.espressoserver.test and can be run in Android Studio
npm run test
npm run e2e-test (remember to run
npm run build before running this command so that it has up-to-date Espresso Server and NodeJS code)