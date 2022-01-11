openbase logo
appium-doctor

by appium
1.16.0 (see all)

Tool to verify appium installation

npm
GitHub
CDN

9.2K

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

11

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

appium-doctor

Attempts to diagnose and fix common Node, iOS and Android configuration issues before starting Appium.

Build Status

Install

npm install appium-doctor -g

Usage

appium-doctor -h

Usage: appium-doctor.js [options, defaults: --ios --android]

Options:
  --ios       Check iOS setup                             [boolean]
  --android   Check Android setup                         [boolean]
  --dev       Check dev setup                             [boolean]
  --debug     Show debug messages                         [boolean]
  --yes       Always respond yes                          [boolean]
  --no        Always respond no                           [boolean]
  --demo      Run appium-doctor demo (for dev).           [boolean]
  -h, --help  Show help                                   [boolean]

Dev

Watch

npm run watch

Test

npm test

Hack Cli

Use the --demo option to simulate the fix process.

appium-doctor --demo

