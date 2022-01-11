Attempts to diagnose and fix common Node, iOS and Android configuration issues before starting Appium.

Install

npm install appium-doctor -g

Usage

➜ appium-doctor -h Usage : appium-doctor .js [options, defaults: --ios --android] Options : --ios Check iOS setup [boolean] --android Check Android setup [boolean] --dev Check dev setup [boolean] --debug Show debug messages [boolean] --yes Always respond yes [boolean] --no Always respond no [boolean] --demo Run appium-doctor demo ( for dev ). [boolean] -h , --help Show help [boolean]

Dev

Watch

npm run watch

Test

npm test

Hack Cli

Use the --demo option to simulate the fix process.