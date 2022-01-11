Attempts to diagnose and fix common Node, iOS and Android configuration issues before starting Appium.
npm install appium-doctor -g
➜ appium-doctor -h
Usage: appium-doctor.js [options, defaults: --ios --android]
Options:
--ios Check iOS setup [boolean]
--android Check Android setup [boolean]
--dev Check dev setup [boolean]
--debug Show debug messages [boolean]
--yes Always respond yes [boolean]
--no Always respond no [boolean]
--demo Run appium-doctor demo (for dev). [boolean]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
npm run watch
npm test
Use the
--demo option to simulate the fix process.
appium-doctor --demo