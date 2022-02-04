Node.js wrapper around Chromedriver

Issues for this repo are disabled. Log any issues at the main Appium repo's issue tracker.

Local installation

Because of the oddities of npm 's lifecycle hooks, installing locally the first time will fail, saying Project does not appear to built yet. Please run gulp transpile first. . This is because we transpile in the prepublish phase, but run the install script in the install phase. Any other way would make development dependencies necessary on user's machines, or make the binary not install, unfortunately.

The solution, however, is simple. Simple run gulp transpile and then npm install . The former will build the project and the latter will simply install the binary.

Skipping binary installation

If, for some reason, you want to install without installing the Chromedriver binary, either set the APPIUM_SKIP_CHROMEDRIVER_INSTALL environment variable, pass the --chromedriver-skip-install flag while running npm install or add the following property into your .npmrc file.

chromedriver_skip_install= true

Usage

import Chromedriver from 'appium-chromedriver' ; async function runSession ( ) { let driver = new Chromedriver(); const desiredCaps = { browserName : 'chrome' }; await driver.start(desiredCaps); let status = await driver.sendCommand( '/status' , 'GET' ); await driver.stop(); } function runSession2 ( ) { let driver = new Chromedriver(); const desiredCaps = { browserName : 'chrome' }; driver.start(desiredCaps); driver.on(Chromedriver.EVENT_CHANGED, function ( msg ) { if (msg.state === Chromedriver.STATE_ONLINE) { driver.sendCommand( '/status' , 'GET' ).then( function ( status ) { driver.stop(); }); } }); driver.on(Chromedriver.EVENT_ERROR, function ( err ) { }); }

States

Here's what the Chromedriver state machine looks like:

Here are the events you can listen for:

Chromedriver.EVENT_ERROR : gives you an error object

: gives you an error object Chromedriver.EVENT_CHANGED : gives you a state change object, with a state property that can be one of: Chromedriver.STATE_STOPPED Chromedriver.STATE_STARTING Chromedriver.STATE_ONLINE Chromedriver.STATE_STOPPING Chromedriver.STATE_RESTARTING

: gives you a state change object, with a property that can be one of:

Custom Chromedriver version

To use a version of Chromedriver not set in the code, use npm config property chromedriver_version .

npm install appium-chromedriver --chromedriver_version= "2.16"

Or add the property into your .npmrc file.

chromedriver_version=2.16

Custom binaries url

To use a mirror of the ChromeDriver binaries use npm config property chromedriver_cdnurl . Default is http://chromedriver.storage.googleapis.com .

npm install appium-chromedriver --chromedriver_cdnurl=http://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/chromedriver

Or add the property into your .npmrc file.

chromedriver_cdnurl=http://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/chromedriver

Another option is to use PATH variable CHROMEDRIVER_CDNURL .

CHROMEDRIVER_CDNURL=http://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/chromedriver npm install appium-chromedriver

Dev

We use Gulp for building/transpiling.

Watch

npm run watch

Run Tests