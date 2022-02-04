Node.js wrapper around Chromedriver
Issues for this repo are disabled. Log any issues at the main Appium repo's issue tracker.
Because of the oddities of
npm's lifecycle hooks, installing locally the first time will fail, saying
Project does not appear to built yet. Please run gulp transpile
first.. This is because we transpile in the
prepublish phase, but run the install script in the
install phase. Any other way would make development dependencies necessary on user's machines, or make the binary not install, unfortunately.
The solution, however, is simple. Simple run
gulp transpile and then
npm install. The former will build the project and the latter will simply install the binary.
If, for some reason, you want to install without installing the Chromedriver
binary, either set the
APPIUM_SKIP_CHROMEDRIVER_INSTALL environment variable,
pass the
--chromedriver-skip-install flag while running
npm install
or add the following property into your
.npmrc file.
chromedriver_skip_install=true
import Chromedriver from 'appium-chromedriver';
// 'sync'-like await/Promise usage
async function runSession() {
let driver = new Chromedriver();
const desiredCaps = {browserName: 'chrome'};
await driver.start(desiredCaps);
let status = await driver.sendCommand('/status', 'GET');
await driver.stop();
}
// EventEmitter usage
function runSession2() {
let driver = new Chromedriver();
const desiredCaps = {browserName: 'chrome'};
driver.start(desiredCaps);
driver.on(Chromedriver.EVENT_CHANGED, function (msg) {
if (msg.state === Chromedriver.STATE_ONLINE) {
driver.sendCommand('/status', 'GET').then(function (status) {
driver.stop();
});
}
});
driver.on(Chromedriver.EVENT_ERROR, function (err) {
// :-(
});
}
Here's what the Chromedriver state machine looks like:
Here are the events you can listen for:
Chromedriver.EVENT_ERROR: gives you an error object
Chromedriver.EVENT_CHANGED: gives you a state change object, with a
state property that can be one of:
Chromedriver.STATE_STOPPED
Chromedriver.STATE_STARTING
Chromedriver.STATE_ONLINE
Chromedriver.STATE_STOPPING
Chromedriver.STATE_RESTARTING
To use a version of Chromedriver not set in the code, use npm config property
chromedriver_version.
npm install appium-chromedriver --chromedriver_version="2.16"
Or add the property into your
.npmrc file.
chromedriver_version=2.16
To use a mirror of the ChromeDriver binaries use npm config property
chromedriver_cdnurl.
Default is
http://chromedriver.storage.googleapis.com.
npm install appium-chromedriver --chromedriver_cdnurl=http://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/chromedriver
Or add the property into your
.npmrc file.
chromedriver_cdnurl=http://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/chromedriver
Another option is to use PATH variable
CHROMEDRIVER_CDNURL.
CHROMEDRIVER_CDNURL=http://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/chromedriver npm install appium-chromedriver
We use Gulp for building/transpiling.
npm run watch
npm test