Appium Android Driver is a test automation tool for Android devices. Appium Android Driver automates native, hybrid and mobile web apps, tested on simulators, emulators and real devices. Appium Android Driver is part of the Appium mobile test automation tool.
Note: Issue tracking for this repo has been disabled. Please use the main Appium issue tracker instead.
This driver is obsolete and should not be used to automate devices running Android version 6.0 (codename Marshmallow, API level 23) or greater. Consider using UIAutomator2 or Espresso drivers for such purpose instead. Along with the fact that Android Driver is obsolete, parts of its codebase are inherited by the aforementioned drivers, so the project itself is still being partially maintained.
Import Android Driver, set desired capabilities and create a session:
import { AndroidDriver } from `appium-android-driver`
let defaultCaps = {
app: 'path/to/your.apk',
deviceName: 'Android',
platformName: 'Android'
};
let driver = new AndroidDriver();
await driver.createSession(defaultCaps);
Run commands:
await driver.setOrientation('LANDSCAPE');
console.log(await driver.getOrientation()); // -> 'LANDSCAPE'
The system works by a
com.android.uiautomator.testrunner.UiAutomatorTestCase
placed on the Android device, which opens a SocketServer
on port
4724. This server receives commands, converts them to appropriate
Android UI Automator commands, and runs them in the context of the device.
The commands are sent through the JavaScript interface.
Appium's UiAutomator interface has two methods
start and
shutdown.
async start (uiAutomatorBinaryPath, className, startDetector, ...extraParams)
start will push uiAutomatorBinary to device and start UiAutomator with className
and return the SubProcess.
startDetector and
extraParams are optional arguments.
startDetector will be used as condition to check against your output stream of test if any.
extraParams will be passed along as command line arguments when starting the subProcess.
shutdown will kill UiAutomator process on the device and also kill the subProcess.
import UiAutomator from 'lib/uiautomator';
import ADB from 'appium-adb';
let adb = await ADB.createADB();
let uiAutomator = new UiAutomator(adb);
let startDetector = (s) => { return /Appium Socket Server Ready/.test(s); };
await uiAutomator.start('foo/bar.jar', 'io.appium.android.bootstrap.Bootstrap',
startDetector, '-e', 'disableAndroidWatchers', true);
await uiAutomator.shutdown();
The driver will attempt to connect to a device/emulator based on these properties in the
desiredCapabilities object:
avd: Launch or connect to the emulator with the given name.
udid: Connect to the device with the given UDID.
platformVersion: Connect to the first device or active emulator whose OS begins with the desired OS. This means
platformVersion: 5 will take the first
5x device from the output of
adb devices if there are multiple available.
If none of these capabilities are given, the driver will connect to the first device or active emulator returned from the output of
adb devices.
If more than one of these capabilities are given, the driver will only use first the capability in the order above. That is,
avd takes priority over
udid, which takes priority over
platformVersion.
lock behaves differently in Android than it does in iOS. In Android it does not take any arguments, and locks the screen and returns immediately.
These can be enabled when running this driver through Appium, via the
--allow-insecure or
--relaxed-security flags.
|Feature Name
|Description
|get_server_logs
|Allows retrieving of Appium server logs via the Webdriver log interface
|adb_shell
|Allows execution of arbitrary adb shell commands via the "mobile: shell" command
This package builds with an older version of the Android tools, using ant.
To build the Java system, make sure ant is installed.
In order to have both the current Android tools and the ones needed for this package, do the following:
$ANDROID_HOME directory (where the Android SDK is installed) to another location.
tools directory in the copied Android SDK directory with the Android 22
tools just downloaded
bootstrap/local.properties file, adding
sdk.dir=/path/to/copied/android/sdk
Now you should be able to build the Jar file by running
npm run build:bootstrap
The AppiumBootstrap.jar file is committed to source, and isn't built during the publish step. Any updates to it
need to be committed. To build the jar, run
gulp ant.
npm run clean
npm run build
npm run watch
npm test
Some tests need particular emulators. Currently they are twofold:
ANDROID_25_AVD environment variable to the name of
avd, or defaults to
"Nexus_5_API_25". If neither exist, the tests are skipped.
ANDROID_24_NO_GMS_AVD environment variable to the name of
avd, or defaults to
"Nexus_5_API_24". If neither exist, the tests are skipped.
Some tests also also need a specific version of Chromedriver (specifically,
2.20),
which is available in the
test/assets folder, or can be specified with the
CHROME_2_20_EXECUTABLE environment variable.