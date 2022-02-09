A wrapper over android-adb, implemented using ES6 and along with async/await . This package is mainly used by Appium to perform all adb operations on android device.

Note: Issue tracking for this repo has been disabled. Please use the main Appium issue tracker instead.

Installing

npm install appium-adb

Watch

npm run watch

Test

unit tests

npm run test

functional tests

By default the functional tests use an avd named NEXUS_S_18_X86 , with API Level 18. To change this, you can use the environment variables PLATFORM_VERSION , API_LEVEL , and ANDROID_AVD . If PLATFORM_VERSION is set then it is not necessary to set API_LEVEL as it will be inferred.

gulp e2e-test

example:

import ADB from 'appium-adb' ; const adb = await ADB.createADB(); console .log( await adb.getPIDsByName( 'com.android.phone' ));

List of methods: