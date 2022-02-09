A wrapper over android-adb, implemented using ES6 and along with
async/await. This package is mainly used by Appium to perform all adb operations on android device.
Note: Issue tracking for this repo has been disabled. Please use the main Appium issue tracker instead.
npm install appium-adb
npm run watch
npm run test
By default the functional tests use an avd named
NEXUS_S_18_X86, with API Level
18. To change this, you can use the environment variables
PLATFORM_VERSION,
API_LEVEL, and
ANDROID_AVD. If
PLATFORM_VERSION is set then it is not
necessary to set
API_LEVEL as it will be inferred.
gulp e2e-test
example:
import ADB from 'appium-adb';
const adb = await ADB.createADB();
console.log(await adb.getPIDsByName('com.android.phone'));
createADB
getAdbWithCorrectAdbPath
initAapt
initZipAlign
getApiLevel
isDeviceConnected
mkdir
isValidClass
forceStop
clear
stopAndClear
availableIMEs
enabledIMEs
enableIME
disableIME
setIME
defaultIME
keyevent
lock
back
goToHome
isScreenLocked
isSoftKeyboardPresent
sendTelnetCommand
isAirplaneModeOn
setAirplaneMode
broadcastAirplaneMode
isWifiOn
getScreenSize
getScreenDensity
setWifiState
isDataOn
setDataState
setWifiAndData
rimraf
push
pull
processExists
forwardPort
reversePort (ApiLevel >=21)
forwardAbstractPort
ping
restart
startLogcat
stopLogcat
getLogcatLogs
getPIDsByName
killProcessesByName
killProcessByPID
broadcastProcessEnd
broadcast
endAndroidCoverage
instrument
androidCoverage
packageAndLaunchActivityFromManifest
compileManifest
insertManifest
hasInternetPermissionFromManifest
getSdkBinaryPath
getBinaryFromSdkRoot
getBinaryFromPath
getConnectedDevices
getDevicesWithRetry
restartAdb
adbExec
shell
getAdbServerPort
getEmulatorPort
getPortFromEmulatorString
getConnectedEmulators
setEmulatorPort
setDeviceId
getRunningAVD
getRunningAVDWithRetry
killAllEmulators
launchAVD
waitForEmulatorReady
waitForDevice
reboot
signWithDefaultCert
signWithCustomCert
sign
zipAlignApk
checkApkCert
checkCustomApkCert
getKeystoreHash
isAppInstalled
startApp
startUri
getFocusedPackageAndActivity
waitForActivityOrNot
waitForActivity
waitForNotActivity
uninstallApk
installFromDevicePath
install
fingerprint (ApiLevel >=23 | emulator only)
sendSMS (emulator only)
rotate (emulator only)
powerAC (emulator only)
powerCapacity (emulator only)
powerOFF (emulator only)
gsmCall (emulator only)
gsmSignal (emulator only)
gsmVoice (emulator only)
root
unroot