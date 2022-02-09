openbase logo
appium-adb

by appium

Wrapper around adb used by appium + helper libs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

90.8K

GitHub Stars

201

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

71

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

appium-adb

NPM version Downloads

Build Status

A wrapper over android-adb, implemented using ES6 and along with async/await. This package is mainly used by Appium to perform all adb operations on android device.

Note: Issue tracking for this repo has been disabled. Please use the main Appium issue tracker instead.

Installing

npm install appium-adb

Watch

npm run watch

Test

unit tests

npm run test

functional tests

By default the functional tests use an avd named NEXUS_S_18_X86, with API Level 18. To change this, you can use the environment variables PLATFORM_VERSION, API_LEVEL, and ANDROID_AVD. If PLATFORM_VERSION is set then it is not necessary to set API_LEVEL as it will be inferred.

gulp e2e-test

Usage:

example:

import ADB from 'appium-adb';

const adb = await ADB.createADB();
console.log(await adb.getPIDsByName('com.android.phone'));

List of methods:

  • createADB
  • getAdbWithCorrectAdbPath
  • initAapt
  • initZipAlign
  • getApiLevel
  • isDeviceConnected
  • mkdir
  • isValidClass
  • forceStop
  • clear
  • stopAndClear
  • availableIMEs
  • enabledIMEs
  • enableIME
  • disableIME
  • setIME
  • defaultIME
  • keyevent
  • lock
  • back
  • goToHome
  • isScreenLocked
  • isSoftKeyboardPresent
  • sendTelnetCommand
  • isAirplaneModeOn
  • setAirplaneMode
  • broadcastAirplaneMode
  • isWifiOn
  • getScreenSize
  • getScreenDensity
  • setWifiState
  • isDataOn
  • setDataState
  • setWifiAndData
  • rimraf
  • push
  • pull
  • processExists
  • forwardPort
  • reversePort (ApiLevel >=21)
  • forwardAbstractPort
  • ping
  • restart
  • startLogcat
  • stopLogcat
  • getLogcatLogs
  • getPIDsByName
  • killProcessesByName
  • killProcessByPID
  • broadcastProcessEnd
  • broadcast
  • endAndroidCoverage
  • instrument
  • androidCoverage
  • packageAndLaunchActivityFromManifest
  • compileManifest
  • insertManifest
  • hasInternetPermissionFromManifest
  • getSdkBinaryPath
  • getBinaryFromSdkRoot
  • getBinaryFromPath
  • getConnectedDevices
  • getDevicesWithRetry
  • restartAdb
  • adbExec
  • shell
  • getAdbServerPort
  • getEmulatorPort
  • getPortFromEmulatorString
  • getConnectedEmulators
  • setEmulatorPort
  • setDeviceId
  • getRunningAVD
  • getRunningAVDWithRetry
  • killAllEmulators
  • launchAVD
  • waitForEmulatorReady
  • waitForDevice
  • reboot
  • signWithDefaultCert
  • signWithCustomCert
  • sign
  • zipAlignApk
  • checkApkCert
  • checkCustomApkCert
  • getKeystoreHash
  • isAppInstalled
  • startApp
  • startUri
  • getFocusedPackageAndActivity
  • waitForActivityOrNot
  • waitForActivity
  • waitForNotActivity
  • uninstallApk
  • installFromDevicePath
  • install
  • fingerprint (ApiLevel >=23 | emulator only)
  • sendSMS (emulator only)
  • rotate (emulator only)
  • powerAC (emulator only)
  • powerCapacity (emulator only)
  • powerOFF (emulator only)
  • gsmCall (emulator only)
  • gsmSignal (emulator only)
  • gsmVoice (emulator only)
  • root
  • unroot

