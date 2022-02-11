openbase logo
appium

by appium
1.22.1 (see all)

📱 Automation for iOS, Android, and Windows Apps.

Readme

Appium

NPM version Node.js CI

Monthly Downloads

FOSSA Status

Appium is an open-source, cross-platform test automation tool for native, hybrid, and mobile web and desktop apps. We support simulators (iOS), emulators (Android), and real devices (iOS, Android, Windows, Mac).

Want to skip straight to the action? Check out our getting started doc.

Supported Platforms

Appium supports app automation across a variety of platforms, like iOS, Android, and Windows. Each platform is supported by one or more "drivers", which know how to automate that particular platform.

Please refer to Appium Platform Support for more details.

Why Appium?

  1. You don't have to recompile your app or modify it in any way, due to the use of standard automation APIs on all platforms.
  2. You can write tests with your favorite dev tools using any WebDriver-compatible language such as Java, Objective-C, JavaScript (Node), PHP, Python, Ruby, C#, Clojure, or Perl with the Selenium WebDriver API and language-specific client libraries.
  3. You can use any testing framework.
  4. Appium has built-in mobile web and hybrid app support. Within the same script, you can switch seamlessly between native app automation and webview automation, all using the WebDriver model that's already the standard for web automation.

Investing in the WebDriver protocol means you are betting on a single, free, and open protocol for testing that has become a web standard. Don't lock yourself into a proprietary stack.

For example, if you use Apple's XCUITest library without Appium you can only write tests using Obj-C/Swift, and you can only run tests through Xcode. Similarly, with Google's UiAutomator or Espresso, you can only write tests in Java/Kotlin. Appium opens up the possibility of true cross-platform native app automation, for mobile and beyond. Finally!

If you're new to Appium or want a more comprehensive description of what this is all about, please read our Introduction to Appium Concepts.

Requirements

Your environment needs to be set up for the particular platforms that you want to run tests on. Each of the drivers above documents the requirements for their particular brand of automation. At a minimum, you will need to be able to run Node.js 12+.

Get Started

Check out our Getting Started guide to get going with Appium.

There is also a sample code that contains many examples of tests in a variety of different languages!

Documentation

For prettily-rendered docs, please visit appium.io. You can always find the full list of Appium doc pages at Appium's GitHub Repo as well.

update-appium-io.yml creates a PR by CI job. in the appium.io repository with the documentation update.

Once the PR has been merged, the latest documentation will be in appium.io

Contributing

Please take a look at our contribution documentation for instructions on how to build, test, and run Appium from the source.

Roadmap

Interested in where Appium is heading in the future? Check out the Roadmap

Project History, Credits & Inspiration

User Forums

Announcements and debates often take place on the Discussion Group, be sure to sign up!

Troubleshooting

We put together a troubleshooting guide. Please have a look here first if you run into any problems. It contains instructions for checking a lot of common errors and how to get in touch with the community if you're stumped.

License

FOSSA Status

100
December 14, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

One of the best tools available in the market for Mobile applications Automation. It supports native, hybrid, web, and React- Native apps. Since it's an open-source there are many integrations available for test the UI/UX/Accessibility of the mobile apps.

0
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

As a Automation Engineer it is very tough task to choose which tool to use in project. But Appium is clear winner in area where app testing comes. I worked on for testing Android/ iOS apps, it worked according to my expectation. Good experience 👌

4
