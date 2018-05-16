openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

appiphony-lightning-js

by appiphony
3.1.0 (see all)

Note: Appiphony is discontinuing development of this library as all current projects are solely developed using the Lightning Component framework. We want to thank the members of the Salesforce development community who have utilized and contributed to this library in the past, and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

157

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Appiphony Lightning JS

Note: Appiphony is discontinuing development of this library as all current projects are solely developed using the Lightning Component framework. We want to thank the members of the Salesforce development community who have utilized and contributed to this library in the past, and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.

Current release: 3.1.0
Supported SLDS release: 2.2.2

Available jQuery Plugins

  • Datepickers
  • Icon Groups
  • Lookups
  • Modals
  • Multi Selects
  • Notifications
  • Picklists
  • Pills
  • Popovers/Tooltips
  • Tabs

Support & Contribution

Feedback, questions, and bugs can be posted on this repository. Pull requests will be carefully considered for open issues or proposed enhancements. Please make all pull requests on our development branch.

License

The ALJS source code is licensed under the BSD 2-Clause License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial