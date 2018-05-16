Appiphony Lightning JS

Note: Appiphony is discontinuing development of this library as all current projects are solely developed using the Lightning Component framework. We want to thank the members of the Salesforce development community who have utilized and contributed to this library in the past, and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.

Current release: 3.1.0

Supported SLDS release: 2.2.2

Available jQuery Plugins

Datepickers

Icon Groups

Lookups

Modals

Multi Selects

Notifications

Picklists

Pills

Popovers/Tooltips

Tabs

Support & Contribution

Feedback, questions, and bugs can be posted on this repository. Pull requests will be carefully considered for open issues or proposed enhancements. Please make all pull requests on our development branch.

License

The ALJS source code is licensed under the BSD 2-Clause License