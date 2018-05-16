Appiphony Lightning JS
Note: Appiphony is discontinuing development of this library as all current projects are solely developed using the Lightning Component framework. We want to thank the members of the Salesforce development community who have utilized and contributed to this library in the past, and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.
Current release: 3.1.0
Supported SLDS release: 2.2.2
Available jQuery Plugins
- Datepickers
- Icon Groups
- Lookups
- Modals
- Multi Selects
- Notifications
- Picklists
- Pills
- Popovers/Tooltips
- Tabs
Support & Contribution
