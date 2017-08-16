apphub-ios is an iOS client for AppHub.
AppHub lets you instantly update React Native apps without resubmitting to the App Store.
Special thanks to BrowserStack by providing generous testing support and resources.
The AppHub Developer Dashboard is a service which hosts and manages versions of your React Native app. Sign up with GitHub to get started.
Once you sign up, the dashboard will walk you through incorporating the AppHub SDK into your React Native app.
Some developers wish to configure their own backend to host and serve builds to mobile clients. This is an advanced feature; most developers choose to use AppHub hosting and the AppHub developer dashboard.
See the AppHub docs for full documentation on self-hosting.
Interested in contributing to AppHub?
We are hiring! Visit https://apphub.io/jobs to learn more about working on the AppHub project.
