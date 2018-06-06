openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
at

append-tree

by Mathias Buus
2.4.4 (see all)

Model a tree structure on top off an append-only log.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

272

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

append-tree

Model a tree structure on top of an append-only log.

npm install append-tree

Build Status

The data structure stores a small index for every entry in the log, meaning no external indexing is required to model the tree. Also means that you can perform fast lookups on sparsely replicated logs.

Usage

var tree = require('append-tree')
var hypercore = require('hypercore')

var feed = hypercore('./my-tree')
var tr = tree(feed, {valueEncoding: 'utf-8'})

tr.put('/hello', 'world', function (err) {
  if (err) throw err

  tr.get('/hello', function (err, val) {
    if (err) throw err
    console.log(val) // <-- 'world'

    tr.list('/', function (err, list) {
      if (err) throw err
      console.log(list) // <-- ['hello']
    })
  })
})

API

var tr = tree(feed, [options])

Create a new append tree.

First option should be a hypercore feed (or any append-only log that supports .append() and .length).

Options include:

{
  valueEncoding: 'binary' | 'utf-8' | 'json' | anyAbstractEncoding
  offset: 0 // optional feed offset where the tree starts
  cache: true // use an LRU cache on tree entries
  cacheSize: 65536 // how many entries to use in the LRU cache
}

tr.put(name, value, [callback])

Insert a new node in the tree.

tr.del(name, [callback])

Delete a node from the tree.

tr.get(name, [options], callback)

Retrieve a value from the tree. Accepts the same options as hypercore's get method.

tr.list(name, [options], callback)

List all immediate children of a node. Similar to doing a readdir in a file system. Accepts the same options as hypercore's get method.

tr.path(name, [options], callback)

Will call the callback with a list of feed indexes needed to lookup the given name. Useful if you are replicating the tree and want to avoid roundtrips. Accepts the same options as hypercore's get method.

var stream = tr.history([options])

Create a history stream containing all the changes in the tree. Accepts the same options as hypercore's createReadStream method.

Each data event looks like this

{
  type: 'put' | 'del',
  version: 42, // version of the tree at this point in time
  name: '/foo',
  value: new Buffer('bar') // null if it is a del
}

tr.version

Number describing the current version of the tree.

Populated initially after ready event. Will be -1 before.

tr.on('ready', cb)

Fired when the tree is ready and all properties have been populated.

var oldTree = tr.checkout(version, [options])

Checkout an old readonly version of the tree. .get, .list will return the same values as the tree did at the old version. Accepts the same options as the tree constructor.

var stream = tr.diff(checkout, [options])

Diff a tree against another checkout of the tree. Will emit the same data as the history stream but representing the diff from tr to checkout.

Accepts the same options as hypercore's createReadStream method.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial