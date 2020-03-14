Install a transform to
require.extensionsthat always runs last, even if additional extensions are added later
The typical require extension looks something like this:
const myTransform = require('my-transform');
const oldExtension = require.extensions['.js'];
require.extensions['.js'] = (module, filename) => {
const oldCompile = module._compile;
module._compile = (code, filename) => {
code = myTransform(code);
module._compile = oldCompile;
module._compile(code, filename);
};
oldExtension(module, filename);
};
In almost all cases, that is sufficient and is the method that should be used (check out
pirates for an easy way to do it correctly). In rare cases you must ensure your transform remains the last one, even if other transforms are added later. For example,
nyc uses this module to ensure its transform is applied last so it can capture the final source-map information, and ensure any language extensions it can't understand are already transpiled (ES2015 via
babel for instance).
WARNING: You should be sure you actually need this, as it takes control away from the user. Your transform remains the last one applied, even as users continue to add more transforms. This is potentially confusing. Coverage libraries like
nyc (and
istanbul on which it relies) have valid reasons for doing this, but you should prefer conventional transform installation via
pirates.
References:
$ npm install --save append-transform
const appendTransform = require('append-transform');
const myTransform = require('my-transform');
appendTransform((code, filename) => {
if (myTransform.shouldTransform(filename)) {
code = myTransform.transform(code);
}
return code;
});
Type:
function(code: string, filename: string)
A callback that modifies the incoming
code argument in some way, and returns the transformed result.
filename is provided to filter which files the transform applies to. If a transform should not manipulate a particular file, just return
code without modifying it. It is fairly common to avoid transforming files in
node_modules. In that case you may want to use
node-modules-regexp to help reliably detect
node_modules paths and avoid transforming them.
Type:
string
Default:
'.js'
The extension for the types of files this transform is capable of handling.
