DEPRECATED

The API has been deprecated as of 2017-06-30. See https://developer.appear.in for more information.

appear.in JavaScript SDK

The official appear.in JavaScript SDK, available for browsers.

Release notes can be found at https://developer.appear.in/#sdk-changelog

Installing

You can add this library to your browserify/whatever is cool these days package by doing:

npm install appearin-sdk

Alternatively, you can fetch link to the sources directly at the bottom of you body:

<script src="//developer.appear.in/scripts/appearin-sdk.0.0.4.min.js"></script>

You can read more on the appear.in API at our developer pages.

Documentation can be found at our developer pages too.

Development

This section is only here for those manually going to the GitHub repository and want to build/hack it themselves.

The project uses browserify to compile the sources. A test page has been added as index.html to verify that the core functionality is working. Hopefully this will be replaced by automated tests soon™.

To start off, run npm install to fetch dependencies.

To compile the latest sources do grunt dev .

Building outside NPM

Building outside NPM is done by doing grunt build . This will create three files:

appearin-sdk .< version > .js appearin-sdk .< version > .min .js appearin-sdk .< version > .min .js .map

These can be self hosted, and they contain all dependencies necessary, including wrapping with browserify-standalone.