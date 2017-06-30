openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

appearin-sdk

by whereby
0.0.4 (see all)

This is the repository for the appear.in developer SDK JavaScript source. It's available on npm and as a standalone (pending). The files in this repository are used for building the standalone, as well as contain the sources for the npm package.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Will no longer be supported as of 2017-06-30. See developer.appear.in

Readme

DEPRECATED

The API has been deprecated as of 2017-06-30. See https://developer.appear.in for more information.

appear.in JavaScript SDK

The official appear.in JavaScript SDK, available for browsers.

Release notes can be found at https://developer.appear.in/#sdk-changelog

Build Status

NPM NPM

Installing

You can add this library to your browserify/whatever is cool these days package by doing:

npm install appearin-sdk

Alternatively, you can fetch link to the sources directly at the bottom of you body:

<script src="//developer.appear.in/scripts/appearin-sdk.0.0.4.min.js"></script>

You can read more on the appear.in API at our developer pages.

Documentation can be found at our developer pages too.

Development

This section is only here for those manually going to the GitHub repository and want to build/hack it themselves.

The project uses browserify to compile the sources. A test page has been added as index.html to verify that the core functionality is working. Hopefully this will be replaced by automated tests soon™.

To start off, run npm install to fetch dependencies.

To compile the latest sources do grunt dev.

Building outside NPM

Building outside NPM is done by doing grunt build. This will create three files:

appearin-sdk.<version>.js
appearin-sdk.<version>.min.js
appearin-sdk.<version>.min.js.map

These can be self hosted, and they contain all dependencies necessary, including wrapping with browserify-standalone.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial