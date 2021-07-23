Generate beautiful DMG-images for your OS X applications.

Installation

npm install -g appdmg

Usage

appdmg <json-path> <dmg-path>

json-path : Path to the JSON Specification file

: Path to the JSON Specification file dmg-path : Path at which to place the final DMG

Test

To produce a test DMG to your desktop, run the following command:

appdmg test /assets/appdmg.json ~/Desktop/test.dmg

JSON Input

The JSON input for the image follows a simple structure. All paths are relative to the JSON file's path.

Example

{ "title" : "Test Application" , "icon" : "test-app.icns" , "background" : "test-background.png" , "contents" : [ { "x" : 448 , "y" : 344 , "type" : "link" , "path" : "/Applications" }, { "x" : 192 , "y" : 344 , "type" : "file" , "path" : "TestApp.app" } ] }

Specification

title (string, required) - The title of the produced DMG, which will be shown when mounted

(string, required) - The title of the produced DMG, which will be shown when mounted icon (string, optional) - Path to your icon, which will be shown when mounted

(string, optional) - Path to your icon, which will be shown when mounted background (string, optional) - Path to your background

(string, optional) - Path to your background background-color (string, optional) - Background color (accepts css colors)

(string, optional) - Background color (accepts css colors) icon-size (number, optional) - Size of all the icons inside the DMG

(number, optional) - Size of all the icons inside the DMG window (object, optional) - Window options position (object, optional) - Position when opened x (number, required) - X position relative to left of the screen y (number, required) - Y position relative to bottom of the screen size (object, optional) - Window size width (number, required) - Window width height (number, required) - Window height

(object, optional) - Window options format (enum[string], optional) - Disk image format UDRW - UDIF read/write image UDRO - UDIF read-only image UDCO - UDIF ADC-compressed image UDZO - UDIF zlib-compressed image UDBZ - UDIF bzip2-compressed image (OS X 10.4+ only) ULFO - UDIF lzfse-compressed image (OS X 10.11+ only)

(enum[string], optional) - Disk image format contents (array[object], required) - This is the contents of your DMG. x (number, required) - X position relative to icon center y (number, required) - Y position relative to icon center type (enum[string], required) link - Creates a link to the specified target file - Adds a file to the DMG position - Positions a present file path (string, required) - Path to the file name (string, optional) - Name of the file within the DMG

(array[object], required) - This is the contents of your DMG. code-sign (object, optional) - Options for codesigning the DMG signing-identity (string, required) - The identity with which to sign the resulting DMG identifier (string, optional) - Explicitly set the unique identifier string that is embedded in code signatures

(object, optional) - Options for codesigning the DMG

0.1.x used a different JSON format. This format is still supported but deprecated, please update your json.

Retina background

Finder can display retina backgrounds if packaged correctly into a .tiff file. appdmg will do this for you automatically if it can find a file with the same name as the background appended with @2x .

E.g. if the json contains "background": "TestBkg.png" then add a file with the name TestBkg@2x.png into the same folder.

API

The application can also be called from within another javascript file, example:

const appdmg = require ( 'appdmg' ); const ee = appdmg({ source : 'test/appdmg.json' , target : 'test.dmg' }); ee.on( 'progress' , function ( info ) { }); ee.on( 'finish' , function ( ) { }); ee.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { });

You can also pass in the specification directly instead of reading it from a file. basepath should be a path which will be used to resolve other paths in the specification.

const ee = appdmg({ target : 'test.dmg' , basepath : __dirname, specification : { "title" : "Test Title" , } });

OS Support

Currently the only supported os is Mac OS X.

Track the status of this here: https://github.com/LinusU/node-appdmg/issues/14

Hidden files

By default hidden files will show for users with com.apple.finder AppleShowAllFiles set to TRUE . This can be worked around by moving all hidden files outside the initial window size (using "type": "position" ), this has the side-effect of enabling a scrollbar.

Files to usually move:

.background

.DS_Store

.Trashes

.VolumeIcon.icns

Alternatives