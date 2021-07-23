Generate beautiful DMG-images for your OS X applications.
npm install -g appdmg
appdmg <json-path> <dmg-path>
json-path: Path to the JSON Specification file
dmg-path: Path at which to place the final DMG
To produce a test DMG to your desktop, run the following command:
appdmg test/assets/appdmg.json ~/Desktop/test.dmg
The JSON input for the image follows a simple structure. All paths are relative to the JSON file's path.
{
"title": "Test Application",
"icon": "test-app.icns",
"background": "test-background.png",
"contents": [
{ "x": 448, "y": 344, "type": "link", "path": "/Applications" },
{ "x": 192, "y": 344, "type": "file", "path": "TestApp.app" }
]
}
title (string, required) - The title of the produced DMG, which will be shown when mounted
icon (string, optional) - Path to your icon, which will be shown when mounted
background (string, optional) - Path to your background
background-color (string, optional) - Background color (accepts css colors)
icon-size (number, optional) - Size of all the icons inside the DMG
window (object, optional) - Window options
position (object, optional) - Position when opened
x (number, required) - X position relative to left of the screen
y (number, required) - Y position relative to bottom of the screen
size (object, optional) - Window size
width (number, required) - Window width
height (number, required) - Window height
format (enum[string], optional) - Disk image format
UDRW - UDIF read/write image
UDRO - UDIF read-only image
UDCO - UDIF ADC-compressed image
UDZO - UDIF zlib-compressed image
UDBZ - UDIF bzip2-compressed image (OS X 10.4+ only)
ULFO - UDIF lzfse-compressed image (OS X 10.11+ only)
contents (array[object], required) - This is the contents of your DMG.
x (number, required) - X position relative to icon center
y (number, required) - Y position relative to icon center
type (enum[string], required)
link - Creates a link to the specified target
file - Adds a file to the DMG
position - Positions a present file
path (string, required) - Path to the file
name (string, optional) - Name of the file within the DMG
code-sign (object, optional) - Options for codesigning the DMG
signing-identity (string, required) - The identity with which to sign the resulting DMG
identifier (string, optional) - Explicitly set the unique identifier string that is embedded in code signatures
0.1.x used a different JSON format. This format is still supported but
deprecated, please update your json.
Finder can display retina backgrounds if packaged correctly into a
.tiff
file.
appdmg will do this for you automatically if it can find a file
with the same name as the background appended with
@2x.
E.g. if the json contains
"background": "TestBkg.png" then add a file
with the name
TestBkg@2x.png into the same folder.
The application can also be called from within another javascript file, example:
const appdmg = require('appdmg');
const ee = appdmg({ source: 'test/appdmg.json', target: 'test.dmg' });
ee.on('progress', function (info) {
// info.current is the current step
// info.total is the total number of steps
// info.type is on of 'step-begin', 'step-end'
// 'step-begin'
// info.title is the title of the current step
// 'step-end'
// info.status is one of 'ok', 'skip', 'fail'
});
ee.on('finish', function () {
// There now is a `test.dmg` file
});
ee.on('error', function (err) {
// An error occurred
});
You can also pass in the specification directly instead of reading it from a file.
basepath should be a path which will be used to resolve other paths in the specification.
const ee = appdmg({
target: 'test.dmg',
basepath: __dirname,
specification: {
"title": "Test Title",
// ...
}
});
Currently the only supported os is Mac OS X.
Track the status of this here: https://github.com/LinusU/node-appdmg/issues/14
By default hidden files will show for users with
com.apple.finder AppleShowAllFiles
set to
TRUE. This can be worked around by moving all hidden files outside the initial
window size (using
"type": "position"), this has the side-effect of enabling a scrollbar.
Files to usually move:
.background
.DS_Store
.Trashes
.VolumeIcon.icns