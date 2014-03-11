AppDirectory

AppDirectory is a port of Python's appdirs module. It can be used as a small cross-platform tool to find the correct directory for an application to use for persistence. It isn't perfect, but it might be useful.

Usage

AppDirectory offers one export: the AppDirectory constructor:

var AppDirectory = require ( 'appdirectory' ) var dirs = new AppDirectory( 'mycoolappname' )

AppDirectory can be instantiated either with a single string (the application's name) or an object containing more information about the application.

var dirs = new AppDirectory({ appName: "mycoolapp" , appAuthor: "Superman" , appVersion: "v6000" , useRoaming: true , platform: "darwin" })

Now to get some actual paths.

dirs .userData () dirs .userConfig () dirs .userCache () dirs .userLogs ()

That's pretty much all there is to it.

Todo

Fix site* functions

Test all user* functions

Known Limitations