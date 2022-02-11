Visual Studio App Center command line interface (CLI) is a unified tool for running App Center services from the command line. Our aim is to offer a concise and powerful tool for our developers to use App Center services and easily script a sequence of commands that they'd like to execute. You can currently login and view/configure all the apps that you have access to in App Center.
The recommended Node.js version is 12 or higher.
npm install -g appcenter-cli
Once installed, use the
appcenter command. See below for the available commands.
To get a top level list of the available commands, run
appcenter help.
To get help on a specific command or category, run
appcenter help command or pass the
-h flag to any command or category name.
App Center provides SDK support directly within the App Center portal. Any time you need help, just sign in to App Center, then choose 'Contact support' inside the help menu on the upper right of the App Center portal and our dedicated support team will respond to your questions and feedback.
Below is the list of commands currently supported by Visual Studio App Center CLI:
|Command
|Description
appcenter help
|Get help using appcenter commands
appcenter login
|Log in
appcenter logout
|Log out
appcenter setup-autocomplete
|Setup tab completion for your shell
appcenter analytics app-versions
|Shows versions of the application
appcenter analytics audience
|Show audience statistics
appcenter analytics log-flow
|Command to see the incoming logs in real time
appcenter analytics sessions
|Show statistics for sessions
appcenter analytics events delete
|Delete event
appcenter analytics events show
|Show statistics for events
appcenter apps create
|Create a new app
appcenter apps delete
|Delete an app
appcenter apps get-current
|Get the application that's set as default for all CLI commands
appcenter apps list
|Get list of configured applications
appcenter apps set-current
|Set default application for all CLI commands. Not compatible when authenticating with '--token' or an environment variable. Use environment variable 'MOBILE_CENTER_CURRENT_APP' to set the default app instead
appcenter apps show
|Get the details of an app
appcenter apps update
|Update an app
appcenter build download
|Download the binary, logs or symbols for a completed build
appcenter build logs
|Displays log for build
appcenter build queue
|Queue a new build
appcenter build branches list
|Show list of branches
appcenter build branches show
|Show branch build status
appcenter codepush patch
|Update the metadata for an existing CodePush release
appcenter codepush promote
|Create a new release for the destination deployment, which includes the exact code and metadata from the latest release of the source deployment
appcenter codepush release-cordova
|Release a Cordova update to an app deployment
appcenter codepush release-electron
|Release an Electron update to a deployment
appcenter codepush release-react
|Release a React Native update to an app deployment
appcenter codepush release
|Release an update to an app deployment
appcenter codepush rollback
|Rollback a deployment to a previous release
appcenter codepush deployment add
|Add a new deployment to an app
appcenter codepush deployment clear
|Clear the release history associated with a deployment
appcenter codepush deployment history
|Display the release history for a CodePush deployment
appcenter codepush deployment list
|List the deployments associated with an app
appcenter codepush deployment remove
|Remove CodePush deployment
appcenter codepush deployment rename
|Rename CodePush deployment
appcenter crashes upload-mappings
|Upload the Android mappings for the application
appcenter crashes upload-missing-symbols
|Upload missing crash symbols for the application (only from macOS)
appcenter crashes upload-symbols
|Upload the crash symbols for the application
appcenter distribute release
|Upload release binary and trigger distribution, at least one of --store or --group must be specified
appcenter distribute groups create
|Create new distribution group
appcenter distribute groups delete
|Deletes the distribution group
appcenter distribute groups download
|Download release package for the distribution group
appcenter distribute groups list
|Lists all distribution groups of the app
appcenter distribute groups publish
|Publish an app file to a group
appcenter distribute groups show
|Shows information about the distribution group
appcenter distribute groups update
|Update existing distribution group
appcenter distribute releases add-destination
|Distribute an existing release to an additional destination
appcenter distribute releases delete
|Deletes the release
appcenter distribute releases edit-notes
|Update release notes
appcenter distribute releases edit
|Toggles enabling and disabling the specified release
appcenter distribute releases list
|Shows the list of all releases for the application
appcenter distribute releases show
|Shows full details about release
appcenter distribute stores list
|Lists all stores of the app
appcenter distribute stores publish
|Publish an app file to a store
appcenter orgs create
|Create a new organization
appcenter orgs list
|Lists organizations in which current user is collaborator
appcenter orgs show
|Show information about organization
appcenter orgs update
|Update organization information
appcenter orgs apps create
|Create a new app in an organization
appcenter orgs apps list
|Lists applications of organization
appcenter orgs collaborators list
|Lists collaborators of organization
appcenter orgs collaborators update
|Update list of organization collaborators
appcenter profile list
|Get information about logged in user
appcenter profile update
|Update user information
appcenter telemetry off
|Turn off the sending of telemetry
appcenter telemetry on
|Turn on the sending of telemetry
appcenter test download
|Download the report artifacts, unpack and merge them. This command is only available for UITest and Appium test runs
appcenter test status
|Checks the status of the started test run
appcenter test stop
|Stop the started test run
appcenter test wizard
|Start a test run interactively. All the parameters will be prompted on-the-go
appcenter test generate appium
|Generates an Appium project
appcenter test generate uitest
|Generates a Xamarin.UITest project
appcenter test prepare appium
|Creates an artifacts directory with Appium tests
appcenter test prepare calabash
|Creates an artifacts directory with Calabash tests
appcenter test prepare espresso
|Creates an artifacts directory with Espresso tests
appcenter test prepare uitest
|Creates an artifacts directory with Xamarin UI Tests
appcenter test prepare xcuitest
|Creates an artifacts directory with XCUITest tests
appcenter test run appium
|Starts a test run with Appium tests
appcenter test run calabash
|Starts a test run with Calabash tests
appcenter test run espresso
|Starts a test run with Espresso tests
appcenter test run manifest
|Starts a test run with previously prepared artifacts
appcenter test run uitest
|Starts a test run with Xamarin UI Tests
appcenter test run xcuitest
|Starts a test run with XCUITest tests
appcenter tokens create
|Create a new API token
appcenter tokens delete
|Delete an API token
appcenter tokens list
|Get a list of API tokens
Please use the
appcenter help command to get more information about each one.
Please see the contributing file for an introduction to the codebase and what the various moving parts are.
Check out known issues for a list of known issues, and potential workarounds.
Check out SECURITY.md for any security concern with this project.
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.