App Center Command Line Interface (CLI)

Visual Studio App Center command line interface (CLI) is a unified tool for running App Center services from the command line. Our aim is to offer a concise and powerful tool for our developers to use App Center services and easily script a sequence of commands that they'd like to execute. You can currently login and view/configure all the apps that you have access to in App Center.

Prerequisites

The recommended Node.js version is 12 or higher.

Installation

npm install -g appcenter-cli

Once installed, use the appcenter command. See below for the available commands.

Getting Help

To get a top level list of the available commands, run appcenter help .

To get help on a specific command or category, run appcenter help command or pass the -h flag to any command or category name.

App Center provides SDK support directly within the App Center portal. Any time you need help, just sign in to App Center, then choose 'Contact support' inside the help menu on the upper right of the App Center portal and our dedicated support team will respond to your questions and feedback.

Commands

Below is the list of commands currently supported by Visual Studio App Center CLI:

Command Description appcenter help Get help using appcenter commands appcenter login Log in appcenter logout Log out appcenter setup-autocomplete Setup tab completion for your shell appcenter analytics app-versions Shows versions of the application appcenter analytics audience Show audience statistics appcenter analytics log-flow Command to see the incoming logs in real time appcenter analytics sessions Show statistics for sessions appcenter analytics events delete Delete event appcenter analytics events show Show statistics for events appcenter apps create Create a new app appcenter apps delete Delete an app appcenter apps get-current Get the application that's set as default for all CLI commands appcenter apps list Get list of configured applications appcenter apps set-current Set default application for all CLI commands. Not compatible when authenticating with '--token' or an environment variable. Use environment variable 'MOBILE_CENTER_CURRENT_APP' to set the default app instead appcenter apps show Get the details of an app appcenter apps update Update an app appcenter build download Download the binary, logs or symbols for a completed build appcenter build logs Displays log for build appcenter build queue Queue a new build appcenter build branches list Show list of branches appcenter build branches show Show branch build status appcenter codepush patch Update the metadata for an existing CodePush release appcenter codepush promote Create a new release for the destination deployment, which includes the exact code and metadata from the latest release of the source deployment appcenter codepush release-cordova Release a Cordova update to an app deployment appcenter codepush release-electron Release an Electron update to a deployment appcenter codepush release-react Release a React Native update to an app deployment appcenter codepush release Release an update to an app deployment appcenter codepush rollback Rollback a deployment to a previous release appcenter codepush deployment add Add a new deployment to an app appcenter codepush deployment clear Clear the release history associated with a deployment appcenter codepush deployment history Display the release history for a CodePush deployment appcenter codepush deployment list List the deployments associated with an app appcenter codepush deployment remove Remove CodePush deployment appcenter codepush deployment rename Rename CodePush deployment appcenter crashes upload-mappings Upload the Android mappings for the application appcenter crashes upload-missing-symbols Upload missing crash symbols for the application (only from macOS) appcenter crashes upload-symbols Upload the crash symbols for the application appcenter distribute release Upload release binary and trigger distribution, at least one of --store or --group must be specified appcenter distribute groups create Create new distribution group appcenter distribute groups delete Deletes the distribution group appcenter distribute groups download Download release package for the distribution group appcenter distribute groups list Lists all distribution groups of the app appcenter distribute groups publish Publish an app file to a group appcenter distribute groups show Shows information about the distribution group appcenter distribute groups update Update existing distribution group appcenter distribute releases add-destination Distribute an existing release to an additional destination appcenter distribute releases delete Deletes the release appcenter distribute releases edit-notes Update release notes appcenter distribute releases edit Toggles enabling and disabling the specified release appcenter distribute releases list Shows the list of all releases for the application appcenter distribute releases show Shows full details about release appcenter distribute stores list Lists all stores of the app appcenter distribute stores publish Publish an app file to a store appcenter orgs create Create a new organization appcenter orgs list Lists organizations in which current user is collaborator appcenter orgs show Show information about organization appcenter orgs update Update organization information appcenter orgs apps create Create a new app in an organization appcenter orgs apps list Lists applications of organization appcenter orgs collaborators list Lists collaborators of organization appcenter orgs collaborators update Update list of organization collaborators appcenter profile list Get information about logged in user appcenter profile update Update user information appcenter telemetry off Turn off the sending of telemetry appcenter telemetry on Turn on the sending of telemetry appcenter test download Download the report artifacts, unpack and merge them. This command is only available for UITest and Appium test runs appcenter test status Checks the status of the started test run appcenter test stop Stop the started test run appcenter test wizard Start a test run interactively. All the parameters will be prompted on-the-go appcenter test generate appium Generates an Appium project appcenter test generate uitest Generates a Xamarin.UITest project appcenter test prepare appium Creates an artifacts directory with Appium tests appcenter test prepare calabash Creates an artifacts directory with Calabash tests appcenter test prepare espresso Creates an artifacts directory with Espresso tests appcenter test prepare uitest Creates an artifacts directory with Xamarin UI Tests appcenter test prepare xcuitest Creates an artifacts directory with XCUITest tests appcenter test run appium Starts a test run with Appium tests appcenter test run calabash Starts a test run with Calabash tests appcenter test run espresso Starts a test run with Espresso tests appcenter test run manifest Starts a test run with previously prepared artifacts appcenter test run uitest Starts a test run with Xamarin UI Tests appcenter test run xcuitest Starts a test run with XCUITest tests appcenter tokens create Create a new API token appcenter tokens delete Delete an API token appcenter tokens list Get a list of API tokens

Please use the appcenter help command to get more information about each one.

Contributing

Please see the contributing file for an introduction to the codebase and what the various moving parts are.

Known issues

Check out known issues for a list of known issues, and potential workarounds.

Security

Check out SECURITY.md for any security concern with this project.

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.