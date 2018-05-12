openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
awp

appcache-webpack-plugin

by Eric Eldredge
1.4.0 (see all)

Generate an HTML5 Application Cache for a Webpack build

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

205

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Application Cache plugin for Webpack

Usage


var AppCachePlugin = require('appcache-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new AppCachePlugin({
      cache: ['someOtherAsset.jpg'],
      network: null,  // No network access allowed!
      fallback: ['failwhale.jpg'],
      settings: ['prefer-online'],
      exclude: ['file.txt', /.*\.js$/],  // Exclude file.txt and all .js files
      output: 'my-manifest.appcache'
    })
  ]
}

Arguments:

  • cache: An array of additional assets to cache.
  • network: An array of assets that may be accessed via the network. Defaults to ['*'].
  • fallback: An array of fallback assets.
  • settings: An array of settings.
  • exclude: An array of strings or regex patterns. Assets in the compilation that match any of these patterns will be excluded from the manifest.
  • output: The filename to write the appcache to

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial