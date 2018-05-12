var AppCachePlugin = require('appcache-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new AppCachePlugin({
cache: ['someOtherAsset.jpg'],
network: null, // No network access allowed!
fallback: ['failwhale.jpg'],
settings: ['prefer-online'],
exclude: ['file.txt', /.*\.js$/], // Exclude file.txt and all .js files
output: 'my-manifest.appcache'
})
]
}
Arguments:
cache: An array of additional assets to cache.
network: An array of assets that may be accessed via the network.
Defaults to
['*'].
fallback: An array of fallback assets.
settings: An array of settings.
exclude: An array of strings or regex patterns. Assets in the compilation
that match any of these patterns will be excluded from the manifest.
output: The filename to write the appcache to