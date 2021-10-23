About

A pair of modules meant to ease the transition off of AppCache and on to service workers.

Note: These libraries attempt to replicate the caching and serving behavior that AppCache offers, but does not include direct equivalents to the window.applicationCache interface, nor the related events that AppCache would fire in the window context.

Installation

There are two modules to install: one that is used from within the window context in your web app, and the other that's used in the context of your service worker.

npm install --save-dev appcache-polyfill-window npm install --save-dev appcache-polyfill-sw

As an alternative to local installation & serving, you can load both libraries from a NPM CDN, like https://unpkg.com/ or https://www.pika.dev/.

Usage

Window client

< script type = "module" > import {init} from '/path/to/appcache-polyfill-window/build/index.modern.js' ; function myCachePopulatedCallback ( urls ) { } init({ cachePopulatedCallback : myCachePopulatedCallback, }).then( () => navigator.serviceWorker.register( 'sw.js' )); </ script >

Service worker client

importScripts( '/path/to/appcache-polyfill-sw/build/index.umd.js' ); self.addEventListener( 'fetch' , (event) => { event.respondWith(appcachePolyfill.handle(event)); });

Feedback

Please open an issue with feedback or bug reports if you run in to problems.