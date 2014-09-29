This is a Node module that will allow you to make API requests to the Appcelerator Platform.
$ npm install appc-platform-sdk
var Appc = require('appc-platform-sdk');
// login
Appc.Auth.login(username, password, function (err,session) {
// we got an error, oops
if (err) {
return console.error(err);
}
// print out some information about our logged in user
console.log(session.user.username);
// when you're done, logout
Appc.Auth.logout(session);
});
Authentication API used for gaining access to the platform.
Login to the Platform. Will validate the user and create a user session which will allow you to make subsequent API calls to the platform while the session is valid.
Appc.Auth.login(username, password, function (err, session) {
// logged in, check err
});
Switch the active session user's logged in / active organization.
Appc.Auth.switchLoggedInOrg(session, '4567', function (err) {});
Logout of the Platform session. Will invalidate the session object.
Appc.Auth.logout(session, function () {
// logged out
});
A new Session instance is created on a succesful login. The following properties / functions are available:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|isValid
|function
|returns true if session is valid
|invalidate
|function
|invalid (and logout) session
|user
|property
|user instance
|orgs
|property
|user member orgs
You cannot create a session and a session is immutable. Once you invalidate a session, it is no longer valid and must not be used again.
User API for interacting with users of the platform.
Find a specific user details.
Appc.User.find(session, '1234', function (err, user) {});
Organization API for interacting with organizations that a user is a member.
Find all the organizations that the current user has visibility.
Appc.Org.find(session, function (err, orgs) {});
Return the current organization object for user session.
Appc.Org.getCurrent(session);
Return a specific organization by the org_id.
Appc.Org.getById(session, org_id);
Return a specific organization by the name.
Appc.Org.getByName(session, 'Org Name');
App API for interacting with applications registered with the platform.
Find all the apps that the current user has access to
// find all apps for current active organization
Appc.App.findAll(session, function (err, apps) {});
// find all apps for the org_id
Appc.App.findAll(session, 'org_id', function (err, apps) {});
Find a specific app by app_guid
// find a specific app
Appc.App.find(session, 'app_guid', function (err, app) {});
Update an app details.
// update an app
app.app_name = 'my new app name';
Appc.App.update(session, app, function (err, result) {
console.log(err, result.app_name === app.app_name); // null, true
});
this API is dangerous. please be cautious in using this API as changes are irreversible.
Notification API for handling platform notification events.
Find all notifications for the logged in user:
// get all notifications
Appc.Notification.findAll(session, function (err, results) {});
Feed API for handling platform feed events.
Find all feed events for the logged in user:
// get all feeds
Appc.Feed.findAll(session, function (err, results) {});
// get all feeds for app_guid
Appc.Feed.findAll(session, { app_guid: '123' }, function (err, results) {});
// get feeds by limit
Appc.Feed.findAll(session, { limit: 10 }, function (err, results) {});
The following are options that can be passed to the second parameter of findAll:
API for accessing Appcelerator Cloud Services (ACS).
Create a new pre-built ACS application (mBaaS).
// create a new app
Appc.Cloud.createApp(session, 'foo', function (err, app) {});
Required parameters:
Returns a JSON object with the application details such as:
{ id: '987w498908098asdfasdfasdf',
name: 'foo',
status: 0,
created_at: '2014-09-29T19:11:40+0000',
updated_at: '2014-09-29T19:11:40+0000',
key: 'sdfasdfasdf0989890889asdf89asdf',
oauth_key: 'asdfasdf08s09d8f09as8df098asdf098',
oauth_secret: 'sfhjasdhfausdhf8878as87fdasd78f',
group_id: '9890s8df908as09d8f08asdf88188',
type: 1 }
