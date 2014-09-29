Appcelerator Platform SDK

This is a Node module that will allow you to make API requests to the Appcelerator Platform.

Installation

npm install appc-platform-sdk

Usage

var Appc = require ( 'appc-platform-sdk' ); Appc.Auth.login(username, password, function ( err,session ) { if (err) { return console .error(err); } console .log(session.user.username); Appc.Auth.logout(session); });

Auth

Authentication API used for gaining access to the platform.

Login

Login to the Platform. Will validate the user and create a user session which will allow you to make subsequent API calls to the platform while the session is valid.

Appc.Auth.login(username, password, function ( err, session ) { });

switchLoggedInOrg

Switch the active session user's logged in / active organization.

Appc.Auth.switchLoggedInOrg(session, '4567' , function ( err ) {});

Logout

Logout of the Platform session. Will invalidate the session object.

Appc.Auth.logout(session, function ( ) { });

Session

A new Session instance is created on a succesful login. The following properties / functions are available:

Property Type Description isValid function returns true if session is valid invalidate function invalid (and logout) session user property user instance orgs property user member orgs

You cannot create a session and a session is immutable. Once you invalidate a session, it is no longer valid and must not be used again.

User

User API for interacting with users of the platform.

find

Find a specific user details.

Appc.User.find(session, '1234' , function ( err, user ) {});

Org

Organization API for interacting with organizations that a user is a member.

find

Find all the organizations that the current user has visibility.

Appc.Org.find(session, function ( err, orgs ) {});

getCurrent

Return the current organization object for user session.

Appc.Org.getCurrent(session);

getById

Return a specific organization by the org_id.

Appc.Org.getById(session, org_id);

getByName

Return a specific organization by the name.

Appc.Org.getByName(session, 'Org Name' );

App

App API for interacting with applications registered with the platform.

findAll

Find all the apps that the current user has access to

Appc.App.findAll(session, function ( err, apps ) {}); Appc.App.findAll(session, 'org_id' , function ( err, apps ) {});

find

Find a specific app by app_guid

Appc.App.find(session, 'app_guid' , function ( err, app ) {});

Update an app details.

app.app_name = 'my new app name' ; Appc.App.update(session, app, function ( err, result ) { console .log(err, result.app_name === app.app_name); });

this API is dangerous. please be cautious in using this API as changes are irreversible.

Notification

Notification API for handling platform notification events.

findAll

Find all notifications for the logged in user:

Appc.Notification.findAll(session, function ( err, results ) {});

Feed

Feed API for handling platform feed events.

findAll

Find all feed events for the logged in user:

Appc.Feed.findAll(session, function ( err, results ) {}); Appc.Feed.findAll(session, { app_guid : '123' }, function ( err, results ) {}); Appc.Feed.findAll(session, { limit : 10 }, function ( err, results ) {});

The following are options that can be passed to the second parameter of findAll:

org_id: The ID of the org that the messages were sent to

app_guid: The guid of the app that the messages were sent to

limit: A number of records to limit the result to

since: A unix timestamp to get new messages from

before: A unix timestamp to get old messages from before

Cloud

API for accessing Appcelerator Cloud Services (ACS).

createApp

Create a new pre-built ACS application (mBaaS).

Appc.Cloud.createApp(session, 'foo' , function ( err, app ) {});

Required parameters:

session: logged in session object

name: specify the name of the application to create

callback: function to invoke when completed

Returns a JSON object with the application details such as:

{ id : '987w498908098asdfasdfasdf' , name : 'foo' , status : 0 , created_at : '2014-09-29T19:11:40+0000' , updated_at : '2014-09-29T19:11:40+0000' , key : 'sdfasdfasdf0989890889asdf89asdf' , oauth_key : 'asdfasdf08s09d8f09as8df098asdf098' , oauth_secret : 'sfhjasdhfausdhf8878as87fdasd78f' , group_id : '9890s8df908as09d8f08asdf88188' , type : 1 }

Licensing

This code is Confidential and Proprietary to Appcelerator, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This code MUST not be modified, copied or otherwise redistributed without express written permission of Appcelerator. This file is licensed as part of the Appcelerator Platform and governed under the terms of the Appcelerator license agreement. Your right to use this software terminates when you terminate your Appcelerator subscription.

Distribution through the NPM package system located at http://npmjs.org is expressly granted if the package you are downloading is from the official Appcelerator account at http://npmjs.org/package/appc-platform-sdk.