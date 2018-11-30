The Telerik Platform product is retired as of May 10, 2018. For more information about the discontinuation and how you can recover your apps or data, please see the full announcement here: https://www.telerik.com/platform-next-level
Telerik recommends NativeScript Sidekick for developing modern, cross-platform mobile apps with web technologies like JavaScript, Angular, or Vue.js, and Kinvey for hosting critical business back-end in the cloud.