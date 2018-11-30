openbase logo
appbuilder

by Icenium
3.7.9 (see all)

Cross Platform Command Line Interface for Progress Telerik AppBuilder

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

47

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
The Telerik Platform product is retired as of May 10, 2018. For more information about the discontinuation and how you can recover your apps or data, please see the full announcement here: https://www.telerik.com/platform-next-level

Readme

AppBuilder

The Telerik Platform product is retired as of May 10, 2018. For more information about the discontinuation and how you can recover your apps or data, see the full announcement.


Telerik recommends NativeScript Sidekick for developing modern, cross-platform mobile apps with web technologies like JavaScript, Angular, or Vue.js, and Kinvey for hosting critical business back-end in the cloud.


