app.io is an open source
REST API and web application framework, built on
Nodejs,
Express, and
Mongoose,
which is simple, easy, quick, flexible, extendable and scalable, and which has numerous features and capabilities,
including a pre-configured server, an auto-generated admin UI and also auto-generated
REST API endpoints.
app.io is ideal for quick
REST API development.
It saves you from the complexity of API’s, and helps you to focus on your product and save time.
Moreover, it enables you to work on multiple projects within the same framework.
REST API is needed for mobile-first applications.
REST API endpoints and admin UI are automatically generated from
Mongoose models.
app.io installs
Express middlewares you may need, and runs the server.
app.io connects to data sources.
REST API endpoints and admin UI.
app.io is under development, so use it at your own risk.
The best way of using
app.io is the
Yeoman generator. It generates a basic skeleton for
app.io based application. If you haven't installed
Yeoman, install it first.
$ npm install -g yo
Then install the
app.io generator.
$ npm install -g generator-appio
Now you can generate
app.io application by using the
Yeoman generator.
$ yo appio
_-----_
| | .--------------------------.
|--(o)--| | Welcome to the AppIo |
`---------´ | generator! |
( _´U`_ ) '--------------------------'
/___A___\
| ~ |
__'.___.'__
´ ` |° ´ Y `
? Write app name (My App) Test App
? Write app slug (myapp) testapp
? Write app description (My App Description) Test App Description
After the generator finishes installation, run the server. Don't forget to start
Mongodb and
Redis before running
app.io.
$ node app
That’s all! Now
app.io is up and running.
Let's look at the
app.js.
var AppIo = require('app.io');
new AppIo({basedir: __dirname}).run();
With these two lines you have a full featured framework, built on
Express.
app.io is now connected to
Mongodb and
Redis, and is using some
Express middlewares you may need,
such as
body-parser,
morgan,
cors,
swig as a template engine,
compression,
static,
cookie-parser,
express-session with
connect-redis,
connect-flash,
serve-favicon and
passport.
Directory structure generated by
Yeoman:
|--config/
| Application configuration files. You can configurate middlewares, data source connections, roles, etc.
|--lib/
| Custom libraries
|--model/
| Mongoose models
|--public/
| Static files (css, js, images, etc.)
|--route/
| Custom Express routes
|--view/
| Custom view templates
|--app.js
| Main script that starts your application
|--flightplan.js
| Flightplan scripts
|--package.json
| NPM package file
|--worker.js
| Main script that starts your Kue workers
To create an
API, you can create a
Mongoose model, and your
REST API is ready on the fly. It's so simple!
Create a file under the model directory,
model/test/posts.js
module.exports = function(app) {
var _query = app.lib.query;
var _mongoose = app.core.mongo.mongoose;
var ObjectId = _mongoose.Schema.Types.ObjectId;
var Mixed = _mongoose.Schema.Types.Mixed;
// schema
var Schema = {
u : {type: ObjectId, required: true, ref: 'System_Users', alias: 'users'},
t : {type: String, required: true, alias: 'title'},
b : {type: String, required: true, alias: 'body'},
ca : {type: Date, default: Date.now, alias: 'created_at'}
};
// settings
Schema.u.settings = {label: 'User', display: 'email'};
Schema.t.settings = {label: 'Title'};
Schema.b.settings = {label: 'Body'};
// load schema
var PostSchema = app.libpost.model.loader.mongoose(Schema, {
Name: 'Test_Posts',
Options: {
singular : 'Test Post',
plural : 'Test Posts',
columns : ['users', 'title', 'body'],
main : 'title',
perpage : 25
}
});
// plugins
PostSchema.plugin(_query);
return _mongoose.model('Test_Posts', PostSchema);
};
You have to include external models to an
app.io instance; otherwise,
app.io won't load external sources.
New
app.js is look likes that;
var AppIo = require('app.io');
new AppIo({
basedir: __dirname,
verbose: true,
external: {
model: ['test'] // includes whole test directory
}
}).run();
Run
app.js again;
$ node app
Yeah! Now you have a
REST API for
test.posts model that have sanitisation, validation, authentication, authorization, and much more features.
You also have an admin UI for this model.
Have you noticed the structure of
model/test/posts.js?
app.io uses
express-load under the hood.
It loads everything to the app object; thus, you can use
app.io abilities in your external files with dot notation, like this;
module.exports = function(app) {
// all app.io scripts are available in your external files
var _mongoose = app.core.mongo.mongoose;
};
You have to use the
Mongoose query plugin,
app.lib.query, to query
REST API with several operators.
You have to pass a
Mongoose schema object to
app.libpost.model.loader.mongoose function as a parameter for additional abilities.
Now you have a
REST API that listens requests on the following endpoints:
|Method
|Resource
|Description
|GET
|/api/o/test.posts
|Get a list of objects
|GET
|/api/o/test.posts/:id
|Get a single object
|POST
|/api/o/test.posts
|Create a new object
|PUT
|/api/o/test.posts/:id
|Update an object
|DELETE
|/api/o/test.posts/:id
|Delete an object
Try to create an object:
Run
[POST] http://127.0.0.1:3001/api/o/test.posts.
Do you see the response? You receive
403 response, because
app.io is ACL-ready!
{
"meta": {
"name": "Forbidden",
"code": 403
}
}
Let's allow posting an object for
test.posts model. Go to the admin page;
http://127.0.0.1:3001/admin.
You can find basic auth and login cridentials in your config file;
config/development.js.
Choose
Test App on admin dashboard and go to the
System->Actions page from the left menu.
In order to create an action for the
Guest user, click on the "+new" button.
Fill in the form. Select
Guest for the
Role field,
Test Posts for the
Object field and
Post for the
Action field.
Try again on your HTTP client.
Do you see the response now? You received
422 response, because
app.io has an API validation!
{
"meta": {
"name": "UnprocessableEntity",
"code": 422,
"message": {
"type": "ValidationError",
"errors": [
{
"path": "users",
"message": "is missing and not optional",
"slug": "required_error"
},
{
"path": "title",
"message": "is missing and not optional",
"slug": "required_error"
},
{
"path": "body",
"message": "is missing and not optional",
"slug": "required_error"
}
]
}
}
}
Fill in the parameters and try again. Oh yeah, you received
201 response now!
ps: please, look at the system_users collection from Mongodb for a valid user id.
{
"meta": {
"name": "Created",
"code": 201
},
"data": {
"doc": {
"_id": "576d9023420ba27f0475cd9b",
"users": "576bca775c7a8dee2702dddb",
"title": "title",
"body": "body",
"created_at": "2016-06-24T19:55:15.636Z"
}
}
}
It is so simple! Now you are ready to execute a query on data.
In order to get a list of objects, as shown above, you must allow getting objects for the
test.posts model. Edit previous
System->Actions record and add a
Get permission.
Run
[GET] http://127.0.0.1:3001/api/o/test.posts;
{
"meta": {
"name": "OK",
"code": 200
},
"data": {
"doc": [
{
"_id": "576d9023420ba27f0475cd9b",
"users": "576bca775c7a8dee2702dddb",
"title": "title",
"body": "body",
"created_at": "2016-06-24T19:55:15.636Z"
}
]
}
}
You received the objects!
Main query parameters for
[GET] /api/o/:object endpoints are;
|Parameter
|Query
|Example
|query type
|qt=find
|/api/o/test.model?qt=find
|fields
|f=field_a,field_b
|/api/o/test.model?f=field_a,field_b
|sort
|s=field_a,-field_b
|/api/o/test.model?s=field_a,-field_b
|skip
|sk=10
|/api/o/test.model?sk=10
|limit
|l=10
|/api/o/test.model?l=10
|populate
|p=field_a,field_b
|/api/o/test.model?p=field_a,field_b
|cache key
|cacheKey=test_data
|/api/o/test.model?cacheKey=test_data
Other query types for
[GET] /api/o/:object endpoints are;
find
one
count
findcount
distinct
tree.
[GET] /api/o/:object endpoints have a number of operators;
|Filter
|Query
|Example
|equal
|key=a
|/api/o/test.model?key=a
|not equal
|key={ne}a
|/api/o/test.model?key={ne}a
|greater than
|key={gt}a
|/api/o/test.model?key={gt}a
|greater than or equal to
|key={gte}a
|/api/o/test.model?key={gte}a
|less than
|key={lt}a
|/api/o/test.model?key={lt}a
|less than or equal to
|key={lte}a
|/api/o/test.model?key={lte}a
|in
|key={in}a,b
|/api/o/test.model?key={in}a,b
|not in
|key={nin}a,b
|/api/o/test.model?key={nin}a,b
|contains all
|key={all}a,b
|/api/o/test.model?key={all}a,b
|empty or not exists
|key={empty}
|/api/o/test.model?key={empty}
|exists and not empty
|key={!empty}
|/api/o/test.model?key={!empty}
|exists and null
|key={null}
|/api/o/test.model?key={null}
|near
|key={near}lon,lat,max
|/api/o/test.model?key={near}lon,lat,max
|%like%
|key={:like:}a
|/api/o/test.model?key={:like:}a
|like%
|key={like:}a
|/api/o/test.model?key={like:}a
|%like
|key={:like}a
|/api/o/test.model?key={:like}a
|exists and null
|key={all}a,b
|/api/o/test.model?key={all}a,b
|between
|key={between}a,b
|/api/o/test.model?key={between}a,b
We used
Guest user on the examples above. However, we need authenticated users in real life.
You can use authentication endpoints that are ready in
app.io
Before using authentication endpoints, you need a
Client Id and a
Client Secret. All authentication endpoints require this information.
Go to the admin page,
http://127.0.0.1:3001/admin.
You can find basic auth and login cridentials in your config file,
config/development.js.
Choose
Test App on admin dashboard and go to the
Oauth->Clients page from the left menu.
Create a client.
Fill in the
Name field, select
Test App for the
Apps field, and fill in the
Redirect Uri field (
Redirect Uri is required, but is not important for now).
If the
Client Id and the
Client Secret fields are empty,
app.io will generate these keys for you.
Authentication endpoints require a
Client Id and a
Client Secret. Get the keys you generated for the
Test App, and
send headers as
X-Client-Id and
X-Client-Secret.
You can use
[POST] /api/register endpoint to register users.
password fields are required for the minimal configuration.
Before using authentication endpoints, be sure that you have enabled endpoints in the config file; otherwise, you will receive
401 response.
auth: {
'test': {
'/api/register': true,
...
}
}
You can use
[POST] /api/login endpoint to login users. Before using this endpoint, don't forget to enable it.
Example response for a login request;
{
"meta": {
"name": "OK",
"code": 200
},
"data": {
"token": "eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJleHAiOjE0NzE5OTMxMjE3NzYsInVzZXIiOnsiX2lkIjoiNTc2ZGJhMzY4YzU1NGUyOTA3N2IyMDU4In19.S1uNjX64z3aNIfEukw60bbCdQbHMOLO4Ei6tvvIc1X8",
"expires": 1471993121776,
"userId": "576dba368c554e29077b2058",
"roles": [
"test_user"
],
"resources": {},
"profile": false,
"isEnabled": "Yes",
"waitingStatus": "Accepted",
"passwordChanged": "N"
}
}
You will use
data.token for making authenticated requests.
We used
Guest user at all examples above. Now we will try to use
test.posts endpoints with a real user.
Go to the admin page,
http://127.0.0.1:3001/admin, then select the
System->Actions page from the left menu.
Remove the action for the
Guest user, which we had created before.
Now create an action for the
User role.
Fill in the form, select
User for the
Role field,
Test Posts for the
Object field, and
Get and
Post for the
Action field.
We have
Get and
Post permissions for the
User role on the
test.posts model now.
We have to send a
X-Access-Token header to make authenticated requests. If we don't send this header, we will receive
403 response.
{
"meta": {
"name": "Forbidden",
"code": 403
}
}
app.io has other authentication endpoints you may have need;
|Method
|Endpoint
|Description
|GET
|/api/token
|get user data for verified token
|POST
|/api/forgot
|forgot password
|POST
|/api/reset/:token
|reset your password with forgot password token
|POST
|/api/invite
|user invitation
|POST
|/api/invite/:token
|accept invitation and register with invitation token
|POST
|/api/verify/:token
|verify user with registration token
|POST
|/api/resend
|resend registration token
|POST
|/api/change_password
|change password
|POST
|/api/social
|social login or register
You have learned the core and the most important concepts of
app.io. However, this is yet the tip of the iceberg.
Next, we will learn details about
app.io.
You know that you can use the app object and other
app.io abilities in your external sources. Adding a new route is simple.
Create a file under the route directory,
route/test/posts.js. Add your route like this;
module.exports = function(app) {
app.get('/my-route', function(req, res, next) {
res.json({everything: 'OK'});
});
};
You have to include external routes to an
app.io instance. New
app.js is look likes that;
var AppIo = require('app.io');
new AppIo({
basedir: __dirname,
verbose: true,
external: {
model: ['test'],
route: ['test']
}
}).run();
Run
[GET] http://127.0.0.1:3001/my-route;
{
"everything": "OK"
}
You loaded some external sources to an
app.io instance on the examples above. There are some other options to configure an
app.io instance.
var AppIo = require('app.io');
new AppIo({
basedir: __dirname,
cores: 1,
env: 'production',
port: 3001,
verbose: true,
core: ['mongo', 'redis', 'cache'],
// boot: 'mailer|override',
external: {
boot: 'i18n|gitversion',
model: ['test'],
middle: ['test'],
lib: ['test'],
route: ['test']
}
}).run();
cores You can configure the number of
Node.js instances to take advantage of multi-core systems. By default, an
app.io instance uses the maximum number of cpu cores.
verbose If you want to see the loaded modules, use this option.
env You can set the environment with this option. You can also use process environment variable if you want;
NODE_ENV=production
port You can set the server's port with this option. You can also use process environment variable if you want;
NODE_PORT=3001
core You can load other data sources with this option. Available options are;
cache,
db,
elasticsearch,
mongo,
redis,
solr.
boot You can load some extra functionalities that
app.io doesn't load with minimal configuration. Available options are;
mailer,
mailerPool,
oauthproxy,
override,
resize
external You can load external sources with this option. Available options are;
boot,
model,
middle,
lib,
route
Now you have a route file under the route directory;
route/test/posts.js. Let's try to render a view in this file.
app.io uses
Swig as a template engine.
By default,
app.io is looking for the
view directory. You can change it from the configuration file;
config/development.js.
boot: {
view: {
dir: 'view',
swig: {
cache: false
}
},
...
}
Now our route file looks like this;
module.exports = function(app) {
app.get('/my-route', function(req, res, next) {
res.render('test/my-route');
});
};
By default,
app.io is looking for the
public directory to serve static files. You can change it from the configuration file;
config/development.js.
boot: {
'static': {
dir: 'public',
options: {
maxAge: '1d'
}
},
...
}
The
meta key is used to give extra information about the response. If the request is succesful and everything is ok, you will receive a
200 response with data.
{
"meta": {
"name": "OK",
"code": 200
},
"data": {
...
}
}
If the data you are looking for is not found, you will receive a
404 error response.
{
"meta": {
"name": "NotFound",
"code": 404
}
}
If the data you send to a resource is not valid, you will receive a
422 error response.
{
"meta": {
"name": "UnprocessableEntity",
"code": 422,
"message": {
"type": "ValidationError",
"errors": [
...
]
}
}
}
If you don't have a proper permission on a resource, or if you don't send a
X-Access-Token header that is required by the resource, you will receive a
403 error response.
{
"meta": {
"name": "Forbidden",
"code": 403
}
}
If something is wrong about any authentication endpoint, you will receive a
401 error response.
{
"meta": {
"name": "Unauthorized",
"code": 401,
"message": {
...
}
}
}
If something is wrong about the server, you will receive a
500 error response.
{
"meta": {
"name": ...,
"code": 500,
"message": ...
}
}
You will receive a
201 response to a
POST request that results in a creation.
{
"meta": {
"name": "Created",
"code": 201
},
"data": {
"doc": {
...
}
}
}
You will receive a
204 NoContent response to a successful request that won't be returning a body (like a
DELETE request).
app.io has an
ACL (Access Control Lists) protection on the resources. If you don't have a proper permission on a resource, you will receive a
403 error response.
You can create any role you want, and select the methods you want to give access to any resources; such as,
get,
post,
put,
delete.
You can use the admin UI for this process. You can create the role from
System->Roles page, and then create the action from
System->Actions page.
Just fill in the form; select the
Role, the
Object (resource) and the
Action (HTTP methods) fields.
If you want a strict control on the permissions, you can use the config file.
roles: {
test: {
'default': [
{name: 'Admin', slug: 'admin'},
{name: 'User', slug: 'user'},
{name: 'Guest', slug: 'guest'},
...
],
initial: {
register: 'user'
},
actions: {
user: {
'test.posts': ['get', 'post'],
...
},
guest: {
'test.posts': ['get'],
...
}
}
}
}
Not documented
Models are the core of the
app.io architecture.
app.io basically uses
Mongoose models;
thus, you can use all abilities of the
Mongoose models, such as,
Mongoose plugins, hooks, validations, etc.
You can use all
Mongoose field options.
Mongoose based options are;
default
required
enum string
lowercase string
match string
maxlength string
minlength string
trim string
uppercase string
max number, date
min number, date
expires date
The list of other
app.io based field options are;
alias
Mongodb key names are very important. Use the smallest keys possible, use the
alias option when using
REST API. For example;
var Schema = {
...
em : {type: String, required: true, alias: 'email', unique: true},
...
};
settings
optional
allow_html
pattern
minLength
maxLength
exactLength
min
max
lt
lte
gt
gte
ne
rules
pair
owner
flex_ref
entity_acl
belongs_to
depends
s3
from
Along with those field options, there are many other loader options. The loader options add new abilities that have not been in
Mongoose.
You have to pass a
Mongoose schema object to the
app.libpost.model.loader.mongoose function as a parameter for these additional abilities.
var PostSchema = app.libpost.model.loader.mongoose(Schema, {
Name: 'Test_Posts',
...
});
With the
Options key you can configure admin UI options. Here are the list of the properties;
var PostSchema = app.libpost.model.loader.mongoose(Schema, {
...
Options: {
singular : 'Test Post',
plural : 'Test Posts',
columns : ['users', 'title', 'body'],
main : 'title',
perpage : 25,
...
},
...
});
singular
plural
columns
extra
main
perpage
sort
filter
nocreate
nodelete
noedit
nested
actions
analytics
Denormalizing data from another model is very simple with the
Denorm key.
If the reference data you have normalized before is updated; the model loader also updates your denormalized data.
There are two ways of denormalizing the reference model data:
users field.
users_email field to your model. Here is the structure;
var PostSchema = app.libpost.model.loader.mongoose(Schema, {
...
Denorm: {
'System_Users': {
targets: {
source: 'users',
fields: {users_email: 'email'}
}
},
...
},
...
});
System_Users is the reference model of the
users field, so our source is the
users field.
Then we can set the fields. We want to denormalize the
System_Users model to the
users_email field.
We can set this
fields option like this;
fields: {users_email: 'email'}
var PostSchema = app.libpost.model.loader.mongoose(Schema, {
...
Denorm: {
'System_Users': {
target: 'data_users',
fields: 'email'
},
...
},
...
});
Don't forget to add a field for the denormalized data. In this example, this is the
data_users field.
You have to select the
Mixed type. Write the name of the reference model to the
from option.
d_u : {type: Mixed, alias: 'data_users', from: 'System_Users'},
app.io has an
ACL protection on the resources, but those are basically the permissions on the resources according to the
HTTP methods.
With this kind of protection the ownership of the document is not guaranteed. If you have a
users or a
profiles field on your model, and if you want to guarantee that the owner of the request is also the owner of the document,
then you have to use the
Owner key. Just set the
users (alias: 'users') and the
profiles (profile: {alias: 'profiles'}) fields and
select the
HTTP methods you want to guarantee the ownership.
var PostSchema = app.libpost.model.loader.mongoose(Schema, {
...
Owner: {
alias : 'users',
profile : {alias: 'profiles'},
protect : {
'get' : true,
'getid' : true,
'post' : true,
'put' : true,
'remove' : true
}
},
...
});
If you are working with the
REST APIs, then you will need some important features. Masking the data is one of the important features.
You may need to mask the data on a
GET, a
POST or a
PUT request. You have to use the
Mask key to mask the data.
You can configure the masking options according to an HTTP method, and, according to the role or the ownership level as well.
var PostSchema = app.libpost.model.loader.mongoose(Schema, {
...
Mask: {
'get': {guest: 'title,body,created_at'},
'post': {owner: 'title,body'},
'put': {owner: 'title,body'}
},
...
});
The available levels for an
HTTP method are;
master,
owner,
user,
guest.
Sometimes you may need the count in a reference model. We have the
test.posts model at the examples above.
If you create a
test.comments model, and if you want to store the count of the comments in a collection on the
test.posts model, you can use this feature.
Just add a field on the
test.posts model for the comment count. Use the
CountRef key to set the reference counting on the
test.comments model.
Our
test.comments schema;
module.exports = function(app) {
var _query = app.lib.query;
var _mongoose = app.core.mongo.mongoose;
var ObjectId = _mongoose.Schema.Types.ObjectId;
var Mixed = _mongoose.Schema.Types.Mixed;
// schema
var Schema = {
u : {type: ObjectId, required: true, ref: 'System_Users', alias: 'users'},
p : {type: ObjectId, required: true, ref: 'Test_Posts', alias: 'posts'},
b : {type: String, required: true, alias: 'body'},
ca : {type: Date, default: Date.now, alias: 'created_at'}
};
// settings
Schema.u.settings = {label: 'User', display: 'email'};
Schema.p.settings = {label: 'Post', display: 'title'};
Schema.b.settings = {label: 'Body'};
// load schema
var CommentSchema = app.libpost.model.loader.mongoose(Schema, {
Name: 'Test_Comments',
Options: {
singular : 'Test Comment',
plural : 'Test Comments',
columns : ['users', 'posts', 'body'],
main : 'body',
perpage : 25
},
CountRef: {
posts: 'comments_count'
}
});
// plugins
CommentSchema.plugin(_query);
return _mongoose.model('Test_Comments', CommentSchema);
};
You can configure the reference counting just like this;
CountRef: {
posts: 'comments_count'
}
If the comment is removed, then the model loader updates the count.
Don't forget to add the
comments_count (number) field to the
test.posts model.
If you want to count the size of a field that has a reference, then you can use the
Count key. It stores the count of the data in the reference collection of the source field.
var PostSchema = app.libpost.model.loader.mongoose(Schema, {
...
Count: {
'source_field': 'target_field'
},
...
});
If you have an array field, and if you want to store the size of that array on the document itself, then you can use the
Size key.
Mongodb doesn't give the size of an array by default; in order to get the array size, you have to execute an aggregation query.
The
Size key is simplifies this process. For example;
var PostSchema = app.libpost.model.loader.mongoose(Schema, {
...
Size: {
tags: 'tags_count'
},
...
});
If you have a
tags field on the
test.posts model, then simply add a new
tags_count field to your schema.
The model loader calculates the size of the
tags and updates the
tags_count.
If you want to push the value of a field to a collection on another reference model, then you can use the
Hook key.
var PostSchema = app.libpost.model.loader.mongoose(Schema, {
...
Hook: {
push: {
'field_of_the_source_value': 'field_of_the_target_reference:target_field',
...
}
},
...
});
ps: It doesn't work on the fields that are identified as entities.
app.io has a bunch of predefined models. They are used in the
app.io system, for example user registration.
You can use any predefined model you want, or use them as a reference on your models, it's up to you.
system.accounts
system.actions
system.apps
system.filters
system.images
system.invites
system.locations
system.objects
system.roles
system.users
If you want to cache your data on
Redis for faster response times, you can use the
cacheKey query parameter.
app.io has lots of built-in middlewares to simplify your work.
Most of them are included by default. You have to enable some of the middlewares in order to use them.
REST API part of
app.io uses these
Express middlewares:
body-parser,
morgan,
cors.
Web application part of
app.io uses these
Express middlewares.
swig as a template engine,
compression,
static,
cookie-parser,
express-session with
connect-redis,
connect-flash,
serve-favicon and
passport.
app.io has a bunch of middlewares used internally. They are used on the resource endpoints, authentication endpoints, etc.
Feel free to use them on your endpoints. You can find them in the
middle directory, and you can use a middleware like this;
app.middle.acl.
app.io has an
admin UI, generated from the models automatically. Write your models and start to manage your data immediately.
You can also manage multiple applications from the admin UI. System models are automatically filtered with the active application ID.
Look at the
Admin UI Options section for detailed options.
app.io has a built-in job queue based on
Kue.
app.io uses it for some internal tasks, but you can easily use the job queue for your tasks.
You can get the
Kue object like this;
...
var kue = app.boot.kue;
...
and easily create a job like this;
kue.create('task-name', {
title: 'Task Title',
params: {
...
}
}).attempts(3).removeOnComplete(true).save();
Now look at your
workers.js file. You have to run this file in order to start listening your job queue;
$ node workers.
Don't forget to include your external worker directory.
var AppIo = require('app.io');
new AppIo({
basedir: __dirname,
external: {
model: ['test'],
worker: ['test']
}
}).workers();
Create a file under the
worker directory;
worker/test/my-job.js, and write your job processor.
module.exports = function(app) {
var _kue = app.boot.kue;
_kue.process('task-name', 1, function(job, done) {
var params = job.data.params;
...
});
};
app.io uses
cron under the hood for cronjobs. You can easily create a cronjob like this;
module.exports = function(app) {
var _cron = app.boot.cron;
new _cron('0 */30 * * * *', function() {
...
}, null, true);
};
app.io has a built-in mailer based on
Nodemailer. You can easily use the mailer to send your mails.
You can configure your mailer from the configuration file;
config/development.js.
boot: {
...
mailer: {
'test': {
service: 'Mailgun',
auth: {
user: 'Mailgun user',
pass: 'Mailgun pass'
},
socketTimeout: 60000
}
},
...
}
and send your mail like this;
...
var _mailer = app.lib.mailer;
var _transport = app.boot.mailer['test'] // 'test' is your app slug.
// send your mail
new _mailer(_transport).send({
from: ...,
to: ...,
subject: ...,
html: ...,
...
});
...
app.io has a built-in social authentication middleware based on
Passport.
app.io simplifies the authentication process into the major social networks.
The authentication strategies of Facebook, Foursquare, Instagram, and Twitter are implemented for now.
app.io saves or updates the user's social data to
system.accounts model,
sets the session object as
req.session.social, and redirects the page to the success or failure endpoints that is configured before in the
config/development.js.
Not documented
Not documented
Not documented
Not documented
Not documented
Not documented
Not documented
Not documented
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2016 Selçuk Fatih Sevinç
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.