Please Note: Due to the very limited scope of this module, I do not anticipate needing to make very many changes to it. Expect long stretches of zero updates—that does not mean that the module is outdated.
This simple module helps you access your application's root path from anywhere in the application without resorting to relative paths like
require("../../path").
$ npm i -S app-root-path
To simply access the app's root path, use the module as though it were a string:
var appRoot = require('app-root-path');
var myModule = require(appRoot + '/lib/my-module.js');
Side note: the module actually returns an object, but that object implements the
toStringmethod, so you can use it as though it were a string. There are a few edge cases where this might not be the case (most notably
console.log), but they shouldn't affect actual use of the module, where you're almost always concatenating with an additional string.
A helper function is also provided:
var reqlib = require('app-root-path').require;
var myModule = reqlib('/lib/my-module.js');
It's a little hacky, but you can also put this method on your application's
global object to use it everywhere in your project:
// In app.js
global.reqlib = require('app-root-path').require;
// In lib/module/component/subcomponent.js
var myModule = reqlib('/lib/my-module.js');
Finally, you can also just resolve a module path:
var myModulePath = require('app-root-path').resolve('/lib/my-module.js');
You can explicitly set the path, using the environmental variable
APP_ROOT_PATH or by calling
require('app-root-path').setPath('/my/app/is/here')
No need to read this unless you're curious—or you run into a (very unlikely) case where the module does not work as expected.
This module uses two different methods to determine the app's root path, depending on the circumstances.
If the module is located inside your project's directory, somewhere within the
node_modules directory (whether directly, or inside a submodule), we effectively do (the actual code takes cross-platform path names/etc into consideration):
path.resolve(__dirname).split('/node_modules')[0];
This will take a path like
/var/www/node_modules/submodule/node_modules/app-root-path and return
/var/www. In nearly all cases, this is just what you need.
The node module loader will also look in a few other places for modules (for example, ones that you install globally with
npm install -g). These can be in one of:
$HOME/.node_modules
$HOME/.node_libraries
$PREFIX/lib/node
Or, anywhere in the
NODE_PATH environmental variable (see documentation).
In these cases, we fall back to an alternate trick:
path.dirname(require.main.filename);
When a file is run directly from Node,
require.main is set to that file's
module. Each module has a
filename property that refers to the filename of that module, so by fetching the directory name for that file, we at least get the directory of file passed to
node. In some cases (process managers and test suites, for example) this doesn't actually give the correct directory, though, so this method is only used as a fallback.
If your module is installed as a global CLI, for example in
/usr/local/lib/node_modules/yourmodule, then
require.main.filename will report
/usr/local/lib/node_modules/yourmodule/bin, which is probably not what
you want.
app-root-path is aware of this edge-case and will strip the
/bin automatically.
require() statements during packaging.
module.require to
appRootPath.require (which has been deprecated for a while)
setPath() did not update
require('app-root-path').path
resolve() function so that it's not called multiple times
require() method to the
appRootPath.require() function. Which it's true that each module has its own
require() method, in practice it doesn't matter, and it's much simpler this way.
When using semantic-release, the preferred method for commits is:
git add …
git cz (see commitizen)
git push
This helps ensure that commits match the expected format. Commits to
master will cause releases.