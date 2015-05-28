Simple module to infer the root directory of the currently running node application

Usage

var appRootDir = require ( 'app-root-dir' ).get(); require ( 'app-root-dir' ).set(__dirname);

How it Works

The following strategy is used to find the application's root directory (the directory in your project that contains the main package.json file):

If package.json exists at process.cwd() then use process.cwd() as the application root directory.

exists at then use as the application root directory. Else if, the app-root-dir module has node_modules directory in its path then use the directory above this as the application root directory. NOTE: The parent directory of the first node_modules directory in the path is used if the app-root-dir module is installed as a submodule of another module.

module has directory in its path then use the directory above this as the application root directory. NOTE: The parent directory of the first directory in the path is used if the module is installed as a submodule of another module. Else, use the directory of app-root-dir module as the application root directory.

For example, consider this directory structure for the scenarios below:

my-project package.json server.js node_modules app-root-dir lib index.js



Scenario 1:

Application is ran as: node server.js

The application root directory will be my-project because package.json exists at process.cwd()

Scenario 2:

Application is ran as: node my-project/server.js