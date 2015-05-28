openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ard

app-root-dir

by Phillip Gates-Idem
1.0.2 (see all)

Simple module to infer the root directory of the currently running node application

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1M

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-app-root-dir

Simple module to infer the root directory of the currently running node application

Usage

// get the application's root directory
var appRootDir = require('app-root-dir').get();

// set the application's root directory
// (this will set a global so that no matter
// how many instances of app-root-dir module are
// installed, they will all return the same
// directory)
require('app-root-dir').set(__dirname);

How it Works

The following strategy is used to find the application's root directory (the directory in your project that contains the main package.json file):

  • If package.json exists at process.cwd() then use process.cwd() as the application root directory.
  • Else if, the app-root-dir module has node_modules directory in its path then use the directory above this as the application root directory. NOTE: The parent directory of the first node_modules directory in the path is used if the app-root-dir module is installed as a submodule of another module.
  • Else, use the directory of app-root-dir module as the application root directory.

For example, consider this directory structure for the scenarios below:

  • my-project
    • package.json
    • server.js
    • node_modules
      • app-root-dir
        • lib
          • index.js

Scenario 1:

Application is ran as: node server.js

The application root directory will be my-project because package.json exists at process.cwd()

Scenario 2:

Application is ran as: node my-project/server.js

There is no package.json at process.cwd(). The application root directory will still be my-project because my-project/node_modules/app-root-dir/lib/index.js has node_modules in its path and the directory above node_modules is the application's root directory.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial