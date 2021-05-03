Get the path to an app (macOS)
$ npm install app-path
import appPath from 'app-path';
console.log(await appPath('Safari'));
//=> '/Applications/Safari.app'
console.log(await appPath('com.apple.Safari'));
//=> '/Applications/Safari.app'
console.log(appPath.sync('Safari'));
//=> '/Applications/Safari.app'
Returns a
Promise<string> with the path to the app specified in
appName. Rejects when run on any other operating system than macOS.
Returns the path to the app specified in
appName. Throws when run on any other operating system than macOS.
Type:
string
An app name or bundle identifier.