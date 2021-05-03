openbase logo
app-path

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Get the path to an app (macOS)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

231K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

app-path

app-path

Get the path to an app (macOS)

Install

$ npm install app-path

Usage

import appPath from 'app-path';

console.log(await appPath('Safari'));
//=> '/Applications/Safari.app'

console.log(await appPath('com.apple.Safari'));
//=> '/Applications/Safari.app'

console.log(appPath.sync('Safari'));
//=> '/Applications/Safari.app'

API

appPath(appName)

Returns a Promise<string> with the path to the app specified in appName. Rejects when run on any other operating system than macOS.

appPath.sync(appName)

Returns the path to the app specified in appName. Throws when run on any other operating system than macOS.

appName

Type: string

An app name or bundle identifier.

