Get the path to an app (macOS)

Install

$ npm install app- path

Usage

import appPath from 'app-path' ; console .log( await appPath( 'Safari' )); console .log( await appPath( 'com.apple.Safari' )); console .log(appPath.sync( 'Safari' ));

API

Returns a Promise<string> with the path to the app specified in appName . Rejects when run on any other operating system than macOS.

Returns the path to the app specified in appName . Throws when run on any other operating system than macOS.

appName

Type: string

An app name or bundle identifier.

