amw

app-manifest-webpack-plugin

by Roman O
1.2.2 (see all)

Let webpack generate app manifest, all your favicons and icons for you

Readme

App Manifest Webpack Plugin

npm node deps travis Maintainability Test Coverage

This is fork of jantimon/favicons-webpack-plugin with improvements:

  • All tests is rewritten with support of webpack v4
  • All dependencies is updated
  • The plugin is rewritten in accordance with the principles of DRY
  • Added support of webpack v4
  • Added support of all params for config from favicons package

Allows to use the favicons generator with webpack.

This plugin also generates manifest files:

  • manifest.json
  • browserconfig.xml
  • yandex-browser-manifest.json

Screenshot with inject to HtmlWebpackPlugin

Screenshot

Installation

You must be running webpack (version ^2.x) on node (version ^6.14.1)

Install:

npm install --save-dev app-manifest-webpack-plugin

Install with yarn:

yarn add -D app-manifest-webpack-plugin

Basic Usage

Add the plugin to your webpack config as follows:

const AppManifestWebpackPlugin = require('app-manifest-webpack-plugin')

...

plugins: [
  new AppManifestWebpackPlugin({
    logo: 'my-logo.png',
    inject: false,
  })
]

This basic configuration will generate 37 different icons for iOS devices, Android devices and the Desktop browser out of your my-logo.png file.

It can optionally also generate a iconstats.json for you.

Usage with html-webpack-plugin

If you are using with html-webpack-plugin it will also inject the necessary html for you:

  <link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="57x57" href="icons-366a3768de05f9e78c392fa62b8fbb80/apple-touch-icon-57x57.png">
  <link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="60x60" href="icons-366a3768de05f9e78c392fa62b8fbb80/apple-touch-icon-60x60.png">
  <link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="72x72" href="icons-366a3768de05f9e78c392fa62b8fbb80/apple-touch-icon-72x72.png">
  ...
  ...
  <link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: portrait) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href="icons-366a3768de05f9e78c392fa62b8fbb80/apple-touch-startup-image-1536x2008.png">

plugins: [
  new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
  // Make sure that AppManifestWebpackPlugin below HtmlWebpackPlugin
  new AppManifestWebpackPlugin({
    logo: 'my-logo.png',
    statsFilename: 'iconstats.json',
    persistentCache: false,
    config: {
      path: '/static/assets/',
    },
  }),
]

All properties

plugins: [
  new AppManifestWebpackPlugin({
    // Your source logo
    logo: 'my-logo.png',
    // Prefix for file names
    prefix: '/assets/icons-[hash:8]/', // default '/'
    // Output path for icons (icons will be saved to output.path(webpack config) + this key)
    output: '/icons-[hash:8]/', // default '/'. Can be absolute or relative
    // Emit all stats of the generated icons
    emitStats: false,
    // The name of the json containing all favicon information
    statsFilename: 'iconstats.json', // can be absolute path
    // Encode html entities in stats file (Example json_decode from php doesn't support html strings with escaped double quotes but it's valid json)
    statsEncodeHtml: false,
    // Generate a cache file with control hashes and
    // don't rebuild the favicons until those hashes change
    persistentCache: true,
    // Inject the html into the html-webpack-plugin. Default true
    inject: true,
    // favicons configuration object. Support all keys of favicons (see https://github.com/haydenbleasel/favicons)
    config: {
      loadManifestWithCredentials: true, // use crossOrigin="use-credentials" for link tag with manifest
      appName: 'Webpack App', // Your application's name. `string`
      appDescription: null, // Your application's description. `string`
      developerName: null, // Your (or your developer's) name. `string`
      developerURL: null, // Your (or your developer's) URL. `string`
      background: '#fff', // Background colour for flattened icons. `string`
      theme_color: '#fff', // Theme color for browser chrome. `string`
      display: 'standalone', // Android display: "browser" or "standalone". `string`
      orientation: 'portrait', // Android orientation: "portrait" or "landscape". `string`
      start_url: '/?homescreen=1', // Android start application's URL. `string`
      version: '1.0', // Your application's version number. `number`
      logging: false, // Print logs to console? `boolean`
      icons: {
        // Platform Options:
        // - offset - offset in percentage
        // - shadow - drop shadow for Android icons, available online only
        // - background:
        //   * false - use default
        //   * true - force use default, e.g. set background for Android icons
        //   * color - set background for the specified icons
        //
        android: true, // Create Android homescreen icon. `boolean` or `{ offset, background, shadow }`
        appleIcon: true, // Create Apple touch icons. `boolean` or `{ offset, background }`
        appleStartup: true, // Create Apple startup images. `boolean` or `{ offset, background }`
        coast: { offset: 25 }, // Create Opera Coast icon with offset 25%. `boolean` or `{ offset, background }`
        favicons: true, // Create regular favicons. `boolean`
        firefox: true, // Create Firefox OS icons. `boolean` or `{ offset, background }`
        windows: true, // Create Windows 8 tile icons. `boolean` or `{ background }`
        yandex: true, // Create Yandex browser icon. `boolean` or `{ background }`
      },
    }
  })
]

Prefix and output options

This options help you save output files or change paths to icons in your html as you want. Example you want save output icons to icons/ directory in your build path but in html you want set another prefix for files, example /assets/webpack/icons/ when you can use options for this

  new AppManifestWebpackPlugin({
    // Your source logo
    logo: 'my-logo.png',
    // Prefix for file names (html will be container icons with this prefix)
    prefix: '/assets/webpack/',
    // Output path for icons (icons will be saved to output.path(webpack config) + this key)
    output: '/icons-[hash:8]/'
  })

html file will be contains current paths

<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="120x120" href="/assets/webpack/icons-4b62aad7/apple-touch-icon-120x120.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="144x144" href="/assets/webpack/icons-4b62aad7/apple-touch-icon-144x144.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="152x152" href="/assets/webpack/icons-4b62aad7/apple-touch-icon-152x152.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="180x180" href="/assets/webpack/icons-4b62aad7/apple-touch-icon-180x180.png">

but files will be saved to /icons-4b62aad7/ directory and you iconstats.json contains correct outputFilePrefix

{ "outputFilePrefix":"/assets/webpack/icons-4b62aad7/" }

Keep in mind what prefix change filenames inside html, output it is the path where icons wiil be saved

Or another case. You want save icons above the directory of webpack output and want set corrent path in the manifest files and html files

  new AppManifestWebpackPlugin({
    // Your source logo
    logo: 'my-logo.png',
    // Output path can be relative. Icons will be saved to webpack output directory + output
    output: '../icons/',
    // Change prefix of files  for correct paths in your html and manifest files
    prefix: '/icons/'
  })

Stats file

When you use option emitStats the plugin is generated stats file with statsFilename and contains usefull data

{
  "outputFilePrefix":"/",
  "html": [], // array of html strings
  "files": [], // array of generated icon names 
  "encodedHtml": "", // endoded html string if you use statsEncodeHtml option
}

Changelog

Take a look at the CHANGELOG.md.

Contribution

You're free to contribute to this project by submitting issues and/or pull requests. This project is test-driven, so keep in mind that every change and new feature should be covered by tests. This project uses the semistandard code style.

License

This project is licensed under MIT.

