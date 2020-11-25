This is fork of jantimon/favicons-webpack-plugin with improvements:
favicons package
Allows to use the favicons generator with webpack.
This plugin also generates manifest files:
manifest.json
browserconfig.xml
yandex-browser-manifest.json
You must be running
webpack (version ^2.x) on
node (version ^6.14.1)
Install:
npm install --save-dev app-manifest-webpack-plugin
Install with yarn:
yarn add -D app-manifest-webpack-plugin
Add the plugin to your webpack config as follows:
const AppManifestWebpackPlugin = require('app-manifest-webpack-plugin')
...
plugins: [
new AppManifestWebpackPlugin({
logo: 'my-logo.png',
inject: false,
})
]
This basic configuration will generate 37 different icons for iOS devices, Android devices and the Desktop browser out of your
my-logo.png file.
It can optionally also generate a
iconstats.json for you.
html-webpack-plugin
If you are using with html-webpack-plugin it will also inject the necessary html for you:
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="57x57" href="icons-366a3768de05f9e78c392fa62b8fbb80/apple-touch-icon-57x57.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="60x60" href="icons-366a3768de05f9e78c392fa62b8fbb80/apple-touch-icon-60x60.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="72x72" href="icons-366a3768de05f9e78c392fa62b8fbb80/apple-touch-icon-72x72.png">
...
...
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: portrait) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href="icons-366a3768de05f9e78c392fa62b8fbb80/apple-touch-startup-image-1536x2008.png">
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
// Make sure that AppManifestWebpackPlugin below HtmlWebpackPlugin
new AppManifestWebpackPlugin({
logo: 'my-logo.png',
statsFilename: 'iconstats.json',
persistentCache: false,
config: {
path: '/static/assets/',
},
}),
]
plugins: [
new AppManifestWebpackPlugin({
// Your source logo
logo: 'my-logo.png',
// Prefix for file names
prefix: '/assets/icons-[hash:8]/', // default '/'
// Output path for icons (icons will be saved to output.path(webpack config) + this key)
output: '/icons-[hash:8]/', // default '/'. Can be absolute or relative
// Emit all stats of the generated icons
emitStats: false,
// The name of the json containing all favicon information
statsFilename: 'iconstats.json', // can be absolute path
// Encode html entities in stats file (Example json_decode from php doesn't support html strings with escaped double quotes but it's valid json)
statsEncodeHtml: false,
// Generate a cache file with control hashes and
// don't rebuild the favicons until those hashes change
persistentCache: true,
// Inject the html into the html-webpack-plugin. Default true
inject: true,
// favicons configuration object. Support all keys of favicons (see https://github.com/haydenbleasel/favicons)
config: {
loadManifestWithCredentials: true, // use crossOrigin="use-credentials" for link tag with manifest
appName: 'Webpack App', // Your application's name. `string`
appDescription: null, // Your application's description. `string`
developerName: null, // Your (or your developer's) name. `string`
developerURL: null, // Your (or your developer's) URL. `string`
background: '#fff', // Background colour for flattened icons. `string`
theme_color: '#fff', // Theme color for browser chrome. `string`
display: 'standalone', // Android display: "browser" or "standalone". `string`
orientation: 'portrait', // Android orientation: "portrait" or "landscape". `string`
start_url: '/?homescreen=1', // Android start application's URL. `string`
version: '1.0', // Your application's version number. `number`
logging: false, // Print logs to console? `boolean`
icons: {
// Platform Options:
// - offset - offset in percentage
// - shadow - drop shadow for Android icons, available online only
// - background:
// * false - use default
// * true - force use default, e.g. set background for Android icons
// * color - set background for the specified icons
//
android: true, // Create Android homescreen icon. `boolean` or `{ offset, background, shadow }`
appleIcon: true, // Create Apple touch icons. `boolean` or `{ offset, background }`
appleStartup: true, // Create Apple startup images. `boolean` or `{ offset, background }`
coast: { offset: 25 }, // Create Opera Coast icon with offset 25%. `boolean` or `{ offset, background }`
favicons: true, // Create regular favicons. `boolean`
firefox: true, // Create Firefox OS icons. `boolean` or `{ offset, background }`
windows: true, // Create Windows 8 tile icons. `boolean` or `{ background }`
yandex: true, // Create Yandex browser icon. `boolean` or `{ background }`
},
}
})
]
This options help you save output files or change paths to icons in your html as you want.
Example you want save output icons to
icons/ directory in your build path but in html you want set another prefix for files, example
/assets/webpack/icons/
when you can use options for this
new AppManifestWebpackPlugin({
// Your source logo
logo: 'my-logo.png',
// Prefix for file names (html will be container icons with this prefix)
prefix: '/assets/webpack/',
// Output path for icons (icons will be saved to output.path(webpack config) + this key)
output: '/icons-[hash:8]/'
})
html file will be contains current paths
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="120x120" href="/assets/webpack/icons-4b62aad7/apple-touch-icon-120x120.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="144x144" href="/assets/webpack/icons-4b62aad7/apple-touch-icon-144x144.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="152x152" href="/assets/webpack/icons-4b62aad7/apple-touch-icon-152x152.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="180x180" href="/assets/webpack/icons-4b62aad7/apple-touch-icon-180x180.png">
but files will be saved to
/icons-4b62aad7/ directory and you
iconstats.json contains correct outputFilePrefix
{ "outputFilePrefix":"/assets/webpack/icons-4b62aad7/" }
prefix change filenames inside html,
output it is the path where icons wiil be saved
output and want set corrent path in the manifest files and html files
new AppManifestWebpackPlugin({
// Your source logo
logo: 'my-logo.png',
// Output path can be relative. Icons will be saved to webpack output directory + output
output: '../icons/',
// Change prefix of files for correct paths in your html and manifest files
prefix: '/icons/'
})
When you use option
emitStats the plugin is generated stats file with
statsFilename and contains usefull data
{
"outputFilePrefix":"/",
"html": [], // array of html strings
"files": [], // array of generated icon names
"encodedHtml": "", // endoded html string if you use statsEncodeHtml option
}
Take a look at the CHANGELOG.md.
You're free to contribute to this project by submitting issues and/or pull requests. This project is test-driven, so keep in mind that every change and new feature should be covered by tests. This project uses the semistandard code style.
This project is licensed under MIT.