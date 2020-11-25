App Manifest Webpack Plugin

This is fork of jantimon/favicons-webpack-plugin with improvements:

All tests is rewritten with support of webpack v4

All dependencies is updated

The plugin is rewritten in accordance with the principles of DRY

Added support of webpack v4

Added support of all params for config from favicons package

Allows to use the favicons generator with webpack.

This plugin also generates manifest files:

manifest.json

browserconfig.xml

yandex-browser-manifest.json

Screenshot with inject to HtmlWebpackPlugin

Installation

You must be running webpack (version ^2.x) on node (version ^6.14.1)

Install:

npm install --save-dev app-manifest-webpack-plugin

Install with yarn:

yarn add -D app-manifest-webpack-plugin

Basic Usage

Add the plugin to your webpack config as follows:

const AppManifestWebpackPlugin = require ( 'app-manifest-webpack-plugin' ) ... plugins: [ new AppManifestWebpackPlugin({ logo : 'my-logo.png' , inject : false , }) ]

This basic configuration will generate 37 different icons for iOS devices, Android devices and the Desktop browser out of your my-logo.png file.

It can optionally also generate a iconstats.json for you.

Usage with html-webpack-plugin

If you are using with html-webpack-plugin it will also inject the necessary html for you:

< link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "57x57" href = "icons-366a3768de05f9e78c392fa62b8fbb80/apple-touch-icon-57x57.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "60x60" href = "icons-366a3768de05f9e78c392fa62b8fbb80/apple-touch-icon-60x60.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "72x72" href = "icons-366a3768de05f9e78c392fa62b8fbb80/apple-touch-icon-72x72.png" > ... ... < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: portrait) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href = "icons-366a3768de05f9e78c392fa62b8fbb80/apple-touch-startup-image-1536x2008.png" >

plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new AppManifestWebpackPlugin({ logo : 'my-logo.png' , statsFilename : 'iconstats.json' , persistentCache : false , config : { path : '/static/assets/' , }, }), ]

All properties

plugins: [ new AppManifestWebpackPlugin({ logo : 'my-logo.png' , prefix : '/assets/icons-[hash:8]/' , output : '/icons-[hash:8]/' , emitStats : false , statsFilename : 'iconstats.json' , statsEncodeHtml : false , persistentCache : true , inject : true , config : { loadManifestWithCredentials : true , appName : 'Webpack App' , appDescription : null , developerName : null , developerURL : null , background : '#fff' , theme_color : '#fff' , display : 'standalone' , orientation : 'portrait' , start_url : '/?homescreen=1' , version : '1.0' , logging : false , icons : { android : true , appleIcon : true , appleStartup : true , coast : { offset : 25 }, favicons : true , firefox : true , windows : true , yandex : true , }, } }) ]

Prefix and output options

This options help you save output files or change paths to icons in your html as you want. Example you want save output icons to icons/ directory in your build path but in html you want set another prefix for files, example /assets/webpack/icons/ when you can use options for this

new AppManifestWebpackPlugin({ logo : 'my-logo.png' , prefix : '/assets/webpack/' , output : '/icons-[hash:8]/' })

html file will be contains current paths

< link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "120x120" href = "/assets/webpack/icons-4b62aad7/apple-touch-icon-120x120.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "144x144" href = "/assets/webpack/icons-4b62aad7/apple-touch-icon-144x144.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "152x152" href = "/assets/webpack/icons-4b62aad7/apple-touch-icon-152x152.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "180x180" href = "/assets/webpack/icons-4b62aad7/apple-touch-icon-180x180.png" >

but files will be saved to /icons-4b62aad7/ directory and you iconstats.json contains correct outputFilePrefix

{ "outputFilePrefix" : "/assets/webpack/icons-4b62aad7/" }

Keep in mind what prefix change filenames inside html, output it is the path where icons wiil be saved

Or another case. You want save icons above the directory of webpack output and want set corrent path in the manifest files and html files

new AppManifestWebpackPlugin({ logo : 'my-logo.png' , output : '../icons/' , prefix : '/icons/' })

Stats file

When you use option emitStats the plugin is generated stats file with statsFilename and contains usefull data

{ "outputFilePrefix" : "/" , "html" : [], "files" : [], "encodedHtml" : "" , }

Changelog

Take a look at the CHANGELOG.md.

Contribution

You're free to contribute to this project by submitting issues and/or pull requests. This project is test-driven, so keep in mind that every change and new feature should be covered by tests. This project uses the semistandard code style.

License

This project is licensed under MIT.