Declarative, router-agnostic locations for Single Page Apps. Avoids repetition with generating URLs, and reduces boilerplate with parsing and casting parameters from URLs.

Install

npm install app-location --save

Usage

A Location is an endpoint that your app supports. It specifies a path, and can optionally specify path and query string parameter schemas.

A Location keeps your code DRY as the Location is defined in one place and used throughout your code to generate URLs for Routes and Links, and to parse parameters from the browser's current location.

The API is router-agnostic and framework-agnostic.

app-location supports two primary use cases:

Generate a URL

To generate a URL, call the Location's toUrl function and provide a literal object of values. The values will be mapped to path and query string parameters and inserted into the resulting URL.

Parse parameters from a URL

To parse the parameters from a URL, call the Location's parseLocationParameters function. The parameter values will be parsed from window.location (or a location object you provide). The values are validated according to the path and query string parameter schemas, cast to the appropriate data types, and returned as a literal object.

import Location from 'app-location' ; import * as Yup from 'yup' ; const wholeNbr = Yup.number().integer().positive(); const ArticleListLocation = new Location( '/articles' , null , { isPublished : Yup.boolean().default( true ), categoryID : wholeNbr.nullable(), }); const ArticleLocation = new Location( '/articles/:id' , { id : wholeNbr.required() }); console .log(ArticleListLocation.toUrl({ categoryID : 1 })); console .log(ArticleLocation.toUrl({ id : 1 })); console .log(ArticleListLocation.parseLocationParams({ pathname : '/articles' , search : 'categoryID=1' })); console .log(ArticleLocation.parseLocationParams({ pathname : '/articles/1' , search : '' }));

API

Location.ctor(path: string, pathParamDefs: ?schema, queryStringParamDefs: ?schema): Location

Defines a Location . pathParamDefs and queryStringParamDefs are optional and specified as Yup schemas.

Location.toUrl(params: ?object): string

Builds a URL with param values plugged in.

Location.path: string

Returns the path property.

Location.parseLocationParams(location: object = window.location) : object

Returns a literal object containing the parameters parsed from the location . Each parameter is validated and cast to the data type indicated in the schema. If validation fails, returns null.

Location.isValidParams(params: ?object): boolean

Returns a boolean indicating if the parameters are valid.