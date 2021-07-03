App-inspector is a mobile UI viewer in browser.

Installation

App-inspector is distibuted through npm. To install it, run the following command line:

$ npm i app-inspector -g

Note: If you are going to use app-inspector on real iOS device, see iOS Real Device section

Usage

$ app-inspector -u xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx

Home Page

Visit https://macacajs.github.io/app-inspector/ for more information.

iOS Real Device

First, find the Development Team ID as shown on image below.

Run this command where TEAM_ID is your ID from the first step.

$ DEVELOPMENT_TEAM_ID=TEAM_ID npm i app-inspector -g

License

The MIT License (MIT)