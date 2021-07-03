openbase logo
app-inspector

by macacajs
2.0.29 (see all)

App-inspector is a mobile UI viewer in browser.

Readme

app-inspector

NPM version Package quality build status Test coverage node version npm download

App-inspector is a mobile UI viewer in browser.

Contributors


xudafeng

meowtec

paradite

zivyangll

ziczhu

CodeToSurvive1

qichuan

risinek

mahalo777

zhuyali

This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at Mon Dec 09 2019 11:44:13 GMT+0800.

Installation

App-inspector is distibuted through npm. To install it, run the following command line:

$ npm i app-inspector -g

Note: If you are going to use app-inspector on real iOS device, see iOS Real Device section

Usage

$ app-inspector -u xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx

Home Page

Visit https://macacajs.github.io/app-inspector/ for more information.

iOS Real Device

First, find the Development Team ID as shown on image below.

Run this command where TEAM_ID is your ID from the first step.

$ DEVELOPMENT_TEAM_ID=TEAM_ID npm i app-inspector -g

License

The MIT License (MIT)

