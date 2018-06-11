Quickstart with app-decorators-cli

npm install appdec-cli-osx --global npm install appdec-cli-win --global npm install appdec-cli-linux --global appdec create --name mymodule appdec run --name mymodule --watch --server

See app-decorators-cli (Beta)

Why app-decorators?

compiler first AOT-Compiler, do computation at compile time and not at runtime

write less, do more

and more (coming soon)

Runtime package

Core compiler packages

Todomvc

Simple example

import { component, view, on, action, style } from 'app-decorators' ; @style( ` /** These atrule (@) events will be loaded asynchronous (non blocking) **/ /** will be loaded on load event **/ @on load { @fetch path/to/on/load.css; } /** will be loaded when clicked .up class **/ @on click .up { @fetch path/to/on/click/up.css; } /** will be loaded when url changed **/ @action hello/my/friend.html { @fetch path/to/on/some/route/action.css; } /** critical path (inline css will appear immediately) **/ my-box div { width: 100px; height: 100px; } ` ) @view( ` <h3>{{head}}</h3> <div class="count">{{count}}</div> <div> <span class="up"> + </span> <span class="down"> - </span> </div> <div> <a href="?state=reset">clear count</a> <a href="?state=destroy">destroy</a> <a href="hello/my/friend.html">destroy</a> </div> ` ) @component({ name : 'my-box' }) class Item { @view.bind count = 0 ; @on( 'click .up' ) onClickUp() { ++ this .count } @on( 'click .down' ) onClickUp() { -- this .count } @action( '?state={{type}}' ) onUrlStateChanged({ params }){ let { type } = params; if (type === 'reset' ){ this .count = 0 ; } else if (type === 'destroy' ) { this .parentNode.removeChild( this ); } } } export { Item }

let item = Item.create({ head : 'Some description' }); document .body.appendChild(item);

Result in Markup

< html lang = "en" > < head > < title > my com-item </ title > </ head > < body > < com-item > < style > my-box h3 { font-size : 14px ; } my-box div { border : 1px solid gray; } </ style > < h3 > Some description </ h3 > < div class = "count" > 0 </ div > < div > < span class = "up" > + </ span > < span class = "down" > - </ span > </ div > < div > < a href = "?state=reset" > clear count </ a > < a href = "?state=destroy" > destroy </ a > </ div > </ com-item > </ body > </ html >

Its also possible to put <com-item></com-item> direct in the dom like:

< body > < com-item > </ com-item > </ body >

Browser Support

Tables Version Chrome latest stable Edge latest stable Firefox latest stable Opera latest stable Safari MacOS >= 9 IE >= 11 --------------------------- ------------------------------- iOS Safari >= 10.0.0 iOS Chrome >= 58.0.0 iOS Firefox >= 55.0.0 --------------------------- ------------------------------- Android Chrome >= 58.0.0 Android Firefox >= 55.0.0

Documentation

Decorators

Libraries

Tests and Contributors guidelines

npm install -- global lerna make lerna-bootstrap make lerna-test make install make compile make test

Contributors guidelines (currently internal info)

build new binary on new version

npm install --global lerna lerna bootstrap -- --no-package-lock cd packages/app-decorators jspm install cd ../.. make prepare-compile make gulp-compile make test make lerna-test make lerna-clean make clean git checkout packages/app-decorators/package .json git checkout jspm .config .js - * 1 update in package .json version - update babel-preset-app-decorators to same in * 1 - packages/app-decorators-todomvc update preset

app-decorators and its packages are distributed as a monorepo.

(c) 2015 - 2018 Serkan Sipahi

App-Decorators may be freely distributed under the MIT license.