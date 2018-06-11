app-decorates (Beta)
Quickstart with app-decorators-cli
npm install appdec-cli-osx --global
npm install appdec-cli-win --global
npm install appdec-cli-linux --global
appdec create --name mymodule
appdec run --name mymodule --watch --server
Why app-decorators?
- compiler first AOT-Compiler, do computation at compile time and not at runtime
- write less, do more
- and more (coming soon)
Runtime package
Core compiler packages
Todomvc
Simple example
Item.js
import { component, view, on, action, style } from 'app-decorators';
@style(`
/** These atrule (@) events will be loaded asynchronous (non blocking) **/
/** will be loaded on load event **/
@on load {
@fetch path/to/on/load.css;
}
/** will be loaded when clicked .up class **/
@on click .up {
@fetch path/to/on/click/up.css;
}
/** will be loaded when url changed **/
@action hello/my/friend.html {
@fetch path/to/on/some/route/action.css;
}
/** critical path (inline css will appear immediately) **/
my-box div {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
}
`)
@view(`
<h3>{{head}}</h3>
<div class="count">{{count}}</div>
<div>
<span class="up"> + </span>
<span class="down"> - </span>
</div>
<div>
<a href="?state=reset">clear count</a>
<a href="?state=destroy">destroy</a>
<a href="hello/my/friend.html">destroy</a>
</div>
`)
@component({
name: 'my-box'
})
class Item {
@view.bind count = 0;
@on('click .up') onClickUp() {
++this.count
}
@on('click .down') onClickUp() {
--this.count
}
@action('?state={{type}}') onUrlStateChanged({ params }){
let { type } = params;
if(type === 'reset'){
this.count = 0;
}
else if(type === 'destroy') {
this.parentNode.removeChild(this);
}
}
}
export {
Item
}
app.js
let item = Item.create({
head: 'Some description'
});
document.body.appendChild(item);
Result in Markup
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>my com-item</title>
</head>
<body>
<com-item>
<style>
my-box h3 {
font-size: 14px;
}
my-box div {
border: 1px solid gray;
}
</style>
<h3>Some description</h3>
<div class="count">0</div>
<div>
<span class="up"> + </span>
<span class="down"> - </span>
</div>
<div>
<a href="?state=reset">clear count</a>
<a href="?state=destroy">destroy</a>
</div>
</com-item>
</body>
</html>
Browser Support
|Tables
|Version
|Chrome
|latest stable
|Edge
|latest stable
|Firefox
|latest stable
|Opera
|latest stable
|Safari MacOS
|>= 9
|IE
|>= 11
|---------------------------
|-------------------------------
|iOS Safari
|>= 10.0.0
|iOS Chrome
|>= 58.0.0
|iOS Firefox
|>= 55.0.0
|---------------------------
|-------------------------------
|Android Chrome
|>= 58.0.0
|Android Firefox
|>= 55.0.0
Documentation
Decorators
Libraries
Tests and Contributors guidelines
npm install --global lerna
make lerna-bootstrap
make lerna-test
make install
make compile
make test
Contributors guidelines (currently internal info)
npm install --global lerna
lerna bootstrap -- --no-package-lock
cd packages/app-decorators
jspm install
cd ../..
make prepare-compile
make gulp-compile
make test
make lerna-test
make lerna-clean
make clean
git checkout packages/app-decorators/package.json
git checkout jspm.config.js
- *1 update in package.json version
- update babel-preset-app-decorators to same in *1
- packages/app-decorators-todomvc update preset
app-decorators and its packages are distributed as a monorepo.
(c) 2015 - 2018 Serkan Sipahi
App-Decorators may be freely distributed under the MIT license.