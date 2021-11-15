Datepicker element built with lit-element and Material Design 2

A different way of datepicker -ing on the web. 💯 Also, featured in awesome-lit-html.

This marks another completion of an important milestone of app-datepicker with all the love from the Web Components community in making this element great and wonderful. As Web Components getting more and more traction and better at providing a web standard way of creating shareable components, it plays an important role in the JavaScript community as many developers depend on a plethora of development tools written in JavaScript for the web to create a better developer experience when developing a library, a component, or even a large scalable application.

Today, app-datepicker has been completely rewritten to adapt to the best of both worlds by leveraging the modern technologies the community most familiar with since year 2018.

The following are the list of tools used that makes it shine:

ES2019 (The element is compiled with features targeting ES2019, so it might not work properly without transpilation on older browsers.)

lit-element >= 2.2.1

OPTIONAL >= 3.8.3 (TypeScript users only)

Installation

NPM $ npm i app-datepicker

Alternatively, it can be downloaded from any of the following awesome CDNs: jsdelivr (ESM) unpkg (ESM)



How to use

Polyfills

Please make sure you have all these features available on the browsers you are supporting. If no, please consider polyfill-ing in order to run the datepicker element.

The following snippet shows a simple script used in the demo to load polyfills via feature detection on different browsers:

< script > if ( null == Array .prototype.find) { Object .defineProperty( Array .prototype, 'find' , { value : function arrayFind ( cb ) { var filtered = this .filter(cb); return !filtered.length ? void 0 : filtered[ 0 ]; }, }); } if (! window .Intl) { var wa = document .createElement( 'script' ); wa.src = 'https://unpkg.com/intl@1.2.4/dist/Intl.complete.js' ; wa.onload = function onLoad ( ) { console .info( '🌐 Intl polyfill loaded' ); }; wa.onerror = console .error; document .head.appendChild(wa); } </ script >

my-app.ts

import { css, customElement, html, LitElement } from 'lit-element' ; import 'app-datepicker' ; (MyApp.is) export class MyApp extends LitElement { static is() { return 'my-app' ; } static styles = [ css` :host { display : block; } * { box-sizing : border-box; } ` ]; protected render() { return html` < app-datepicker > </ app-datepicker > ` ; } }

index.html

< html > < script type = "module" src = "/my-app.js" > </ script > ... < body > < my-app > </ my-app > </ body > ... </ html >

Browser compatibility

Both app-datepicker and app-datepicker-dialog works in last 2 versions of all evergreen browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari). Internet Explorer 11 is no longer supported in favor of the new Microsoft Edge.

Tested on the following browsers:

Name OS Chrome 79 Windows 10 Edge 18 Windows 10 Firefox 72 Windows 10 Safari 13 mac 10.13

Does it work well with material-components-web-components? For material-components-web-components users, you can create your own custom date picker element by wrapping app-datepicker inside mwc-dialog. class MWCDatePicker extends LitElement { render() { return html` < mwc-dialog > < app-datepicker > </ app-datepicker > < mwc-button slot = "secondaryAction" dialogAction = "cancel" > cancel </ mwc-button > < mwc-button slot = "primaryAction" dialogAction = "set" > set </ mwc-button > </ mwc-dialog > ` ; } } How can I hide the focus outline? For a11y reason, focus outline is shown when a calendar day is being focused. However, this can be modified via CSS Shadow Parts. app-datepicker ::part(calendar-day) :focus { outline : none; }

