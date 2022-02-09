openbase logo
apostrophe

by apostrophecms
3.9.0 (see all)

Apostrophe is a full-featured, open-source CMS built with Node.js that empowers organizations by combining in-context editing and headless architecture in a full-stack JS environment.

Readme

Unit Tests Chat on Discord

ApostropheCMS logo

ApostropheCMS 3

ApostropheCMS is a full-featured, open source CMS built with Node.js that seeks to empower organizations by combining in-context editing and headless architecture in a full-stack JS environment.
About ApostropheCMS

ApostropheCMS is content software for everyone in an organization. It helps teams of all sizes create dynamic digital experiences with elegance and efficiency by blending powerful features, developer happiness, and a low learning curve for content creators. Apostrophe has powered websites and web apps for organizations large and small for over a decade.

Built With

Getting Started

To get started with Apostrophe 3, follow these steps to set up a local development environment. For more detail, refer to the A3 getting started guide in the documentation.

Prerequisites

We recommend installing the following with Homebrew on macOS. If you're on Linux, you should use your package manager (apt or yum). If you're on Windows, we recommend the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

SoftwareMinimum VersionNotes
Node.js12.xOr better
npm6.xOr better
MongoDB3.6Or better
ImagemagickAnyFaster image uploads, GIF support (optional)

Community

Contributing

We eagerly welcome open source contributions. Before submitting a PR, please read through our Contribution Guide

License

ApostropheCMS is released under the MIT License.

November 26, 2020
November 26, 2020
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

This is an great open source cms on support with node js and mongo db.the headless type has many importance and of course the website without headless fully with cms is unpredictable and had lot of features and functionalities.iam much impressed and now working on a project with apostrophe cms.

1
razana13
August 14, 2020
Kawabunga developer
August 14, 2020

