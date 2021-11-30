Middleware and an
Upload scalar to add support for GraphQL multipart requests (file uploads via queries and mutations) to various Node.js GraphQL servers.
The following environments are known to be compatible, or feature this package built in:
--experimental-modules
apollo-server-koa (built in)
graphql-api-koa
apollo-server (built in)
apollo-server-express (built in)
express-graphql
apollo-server-hapi (built in)
apollo-server-micro (built in)
See also GraphQL multipart request spec server implementations.
Setup is necessary if your environment doesn’t feature this package built in (see Support).
To install
apollo-upload-server and the
graphql peer dependency from npm run:
npm install apollo-upload-server graphql
Use the
apolloUploadKoa or
apolloUploadExpress middleware just before GraphQL middleware. Alternatively, use
processRequest to create custom middleware.
A schema built with separate SDL and resolvers (e.g. using
makeExecutableSchema) requires the
Upload scalar to be setup.
Clients implementing the GraphQL multipart request spec upload files as
Upload scalar query or mutation variables. Their resolver values are promises that resolve file upload details for processing and storage. Files are typically streamed into cloud storage but may also be stored in the filesystem.
See the example API and client.
os.tmpdir().
Promise.all or a more flexible solution where an error in one does not reject them all.
createReadStream() before the resolver returns; late calls (e.g. in an unawaited async function or callback) throw an error. Existing streams can still be used after a response is sent, although there are few valid reasons for not awaiting their completion.
stream.destroy() when an incomplete stream is no longer needed, or temporary files may not get cleaned up.
The GraphQL multipart request spec allows a file to be used for multiple query or mutation variables (file deduplication), and for variables to be used in multiple places. GraphQL resolvers need to be able to manage independent file streams. As resolvers are executed asynchronously, it’s possible they will try to process files in a different order than received in the multipart request.
busboy parses multipart request streams. Once the
operations and
map fields have been parsed,
Upload scalar values in the GraphQL operations are populated with promises, and the operations are passed down the middleware chain to GraphQL resolvers.
fs-capacitor is used to buffer file uploads to the filesystem and coordinate simultaneous reading and writing. As soon as a file upload’s contents begins streaming, its data begins buffering to the filesystem and its associated promise resolves. GraphQL resolvers can then create new streams from the buffer by calling
createReadStream(). The buffer is destroyed once all streams have ended or closed and the server has responded to the request. Any remaining buffer files will be cleaned when the process exits.
A GraphQL
Upload scalar that can be used in a
GraphQLSchema. It’s value in resolvers is a promise that resolves file upload details for processing and storage.
Setup for a schema built with
makeExecutableSchema.
import { makeExecutableSchema } from 'graphql-tools'
import { GraphQLUpload } from 'apollo-upload-server'
const typeDefs = `
scalar Upload
`
const resolvers = {
Upload: GraphQLUpload
}
export const schema = makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers })
A manually constructed schema with an image upload mutation.
import { GraphQLSchema, GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLBoolean } from 'graphql'
import { GraphQLUpload } from 'apollo-upload-server'
export const schema = new GraphQLSchema({
mutation: new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'Mutation',
fields: {
uploadImage: {
description: 'Uploads an image.',
type: GraphQLBoolean,
args: {
image: {
description: 'Image file.',
type: GraphQLUpload
}
},
async resolve(parent, { image }) {
const { filename, mimetype, createReadStream } = await image
const stream = createReadStream()
// Promisify the stream and store the file, then…
return true
}
}
}
})
})
Creates Express middleware that processes GraphQL multipart requests using
processRequest, ignoring non-multipart requests. It sets the request body to be similar to a conventional GraphQL POST request for following GraphQL middleware to consume.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
options
|UploadOptions
|GraphQL upload options.
Returns: function — Express middleware.
Basic
express-graphql setup.
import express from 'express'
import graphqlHTTP from 'express-graphql'
import { apolloUploadExpress } from 'apollo-upload-server'
import schema from './schema'
express()
.use(
'/graphql',
apolloUploadExpress({ maxFileSize: 10000000, maxFiles: 10 }),
graphqlHTTP({ schema })
)
.listen(3000)
Creates Koa middleware that processes GraphQL multipart requests using
processRequest, ignoring non-multipart requests. It sets the request body to be similar to a conventional GraphQL POST request for following GraphQL middleware to consume.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
options
|UploadOptions
|GraphQL upload options.
Returns: function — Koa middleware.
Basic
graphql-api-koa setup.
import Koa from 'koa'
import bodyParser from 'koa-bodyparser'
import { errorHandler, execute } from 'graphql-api-koa'
import { apolloUploadKoa } from 'apollo-upload-server'
import schema from './schema'
new Koa()
.use(errorHandler())
.use(bodyParser())
.use(apolloUploadKoa({ maxFileSize: 10000000, maxFiles: 10 }))
.use(execute({ schema }))
.listen(3000)
Processes a GraphQL multipart request. Used in
apolloUploadKoa and
apolloUploadExpress and can be used to create custom middleware.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
request
|IncomingMessage
|Node.js HTTP server request instance.
response
|ServerResponse
|Node.js HTTP server response instance.
options
|UploadOptions?
|GraphQL upload options.
Returns: Promise<GraphQLOperation | Array<GraphQLOperation>> — GraphQL operation or batch of operations for a GraphQL server to consume (usually as the request body).
How to import.
import { processRequest } from 'apollo-upload-server'
File upload details, resolved from an
Upload scalar promise.
Type: Object
|Property
|Type
|Description
filename
|string
|File name.
mimetype
|string
|File MIME type. Provided by the client and can’t be trusted.
encoding
|string
|File stream transfer encoding.
createReadStream
|function
|Returns a Node.js readable stream of the file contents, for processing and storing the file. Multiple calls create independent streams. Throws if called after all resolvers have resolved, or after an error has interrupted the request.
A GraphQL operation object in a shape that can be consumed and executed by most GraphQL servers.
Type: Object
|Property
|Type
|Description
query
|string
|GraphQL document containing queries and fragments.
operationName
|string | null?
|GraphQL document operation name to execute.
variables
|object | null?
|GraphQL document operation variables and values map.
GraphQL upload server options, mostly relating to security, performance and limits.
Type: Object
|Property
|Type
|Description
maxFieldSize
|number? =
1000000
|Maximum allowed non-file multipart form field size in bytes; enough for your queries.
maxFileSize
|number? =
Infinity
|Maximum allowed file size in bytes.
maxFiles
|number? =
Infinity
|Maximum allowed number of files.