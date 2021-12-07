apollo-upload-client-with-persisted-queries

A terminating Apollo Link for Apollo Client that allows FileList , File , Blob or ReactNativeFile instances within query or mutation variables and sends GraphQL multipart requests.

Setup

Install with npm:

npm install apollo-upload-client

Apollo Boost doesn’t allow link customization; if you are using it migrate to a manual Apollo Client setup.

Apollo Client can only have 1 “terminating” Apollo Link that sends the GraphQL requests; if one such as apollo-link-http is already setup, remove it.

Initialize the client with a terminating link using createUploadLink .

Also ensure the GraphQL server implements the GraphQL multipart request spec and that uploads are handled correctly in resolvers.

Usage

Use FileList , File , Blob or ReactNativeFile instances anywhere within query or mutation variables to send a GraphQL multipart request.

See also the example API and client.

const gql = require ( 'graphql-tag' ) const { Mutation } = require ( 'react-apollo' ) const UploadFiles = () => ( < Mutation mutation = {gql ` mutation ($ files: [ Upload !]!) { uploadFiles ( files: $ files ) { success } } `} > {mutate => ( < input type = "file" multiple required onChange = {({ target: { validity , files } }) => validity.valid && mutate({ variables: { files } }) } /> )} </ Mutation > )

const gql = require ( 'graphql-tag' ) const { Mutation } = require ( 'react-apollo' ) const UploadFile = () => ( < Mutation mutation = {gql ` mutation ($ file: Upload !) { uploadFile ( file: $ file ) { success } } `} > {mutate => ( < input type = "file" required onChange = {({ target: { validity , files: [ file ] } }) => validity.valid && mutate({ variables: { file } })} /> )} </ Mutation > )

const gql = require ( 'graphql-tag' ) const client = require ( './client' ) const file = new Blob([ 'Foo.' ], { type : 'text/plain' }) file.name = 'bar.txt' client.mutate({ mutation : gql ` mutation($file: Upload!) { uploadFile(file: $file) { success } } ` , variables : { file } })

Support

Node.js v6+

Browsers > 0.5%, not dead

React Native

API

Table of contents

class ReactNativeFile

Used to mark a React Native File substitute. It’s too risky to assume all objects with uri , type and name properties are files to extract. Re-exported from extract-files for convenience.

Parameter Type Description file ReactNativeFileSubstitute A React Native File substitute.

Examples

A React Native file that can be used in query or mutation variables.

const { ReactNativeFile } = require ( 'apollo-upload-client' ) const file = new ReactNativeFile({ uri : uriFromCameraRoll, name : 'a.jpg' , type : 'image/jpeg' })

function createUploadLink

Creates a terminating Apollo Link capable of file uploads. Options match createHttpLink .

Parameter Type Description options Object Options. options.uri string? = /graphql GraphQL endpoint URI. options.fetch function? fetch implementation to use, defaulting to the fetch global. options.fetchOptions FetchOptions? fetch options; overridden by upload requirements. options.credentials string? Overrides options.fetchOptions.credentials . options.headers Object? Merges with and overrides options.fetchOptions.headers . options.includeExtensions boolean? = false Toggles sending extensions fields to the GraphQL server.

Returns: ApolloLink — A terminating Apollo Link capable of file uploads.

See

Examples

A basic Apollo Client setup.

const { ApolloClient } = require ( 'apollo-client' ) const { InMemoryCache } = require ( 'apollo-cache-inmemory' ) const { createUploadLink } = require ( 'apollo-upload-client' ) const client = new ApolloClient({ cache : new InMemoryCache(), link : createUploadLink() })

type FetchOptions

GraphQL request fetch options.

Type: Object

Property Type Description headers Object HTTP request headers. credentials string? Authentication credentials mode.

See

type ReactNativeFileSubstitute

A React Native File substitute.

Be aware that inspecting network requests with Chrome dev tools interferes with the React Native FormData implementation, causing network errors.

Type: Object

Property Type Description uri String Filesystem path. name String? File name. type String? File content type. Some environments (particularly Android) require a valid MIME type; Expo ImageResult.type is unreliable as it can be just image .

See

Examples

A camera roll file.