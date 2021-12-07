A terminating Apollo Link for Apollo Client that fetches a GraphQL multipart request if the GraphQL variables contain files (by default
FileList,
File,
Blob, or
ReactNativeFile instances), or else fetches a regular GraphQL POST or GET request (depending on the config and GraphQL operation).
To install with npm, run:
npm install apollo-upload-client
Remove any
uri,
credentials, or
headers options from the
ApolloClient constructor.
Apollo Client can only have 1 terminating Apollo Link that sends the GraphQL requests; if one such as
HttpLink is already setup, remove it.
Initialize the client with a terminating Apollo Link using
createUploadLink.
Also ensure the GraphQL server implements the GraphQL multipart request spec and that uploads are handled correctly in resolvers.
Use
FileList,
File,
Blob or
ReactNativeFile instances anywhere within query or mutation variables to send a GraphQL multipart request.
See also the example API and client.
FileList
import { gql, useMutation } from "@apollo/client";
const MUTATION = gql`
mutation ($files: [Upload!]!) {
uploadFiles(files: $files) {
success
}
}
`;
function UploadFiles() {
const [mutate] = useMutation(MUTATION);
function onChange({ target: { validity, files } }) {
if (validity.valid) mutate({ variables: { files } });
}
return <input type="file" multiple required onChange={onChange} />;
}
File
import { gql, useMutation } from "@apollo/client";
const MUTATION = gql`
mutation ($file: Upload!) {
uploadFile(file: $file) {
success
}
}
`;
function UploadFile() {
const [mutate] = useMutation(MUTATION);
function onChange({
target: {
validity,
files: [file],
},
}) {
if (validity.valid) mutate({ variables: { file } });
}
return <input type="file" required onChange={onChange} />;
}
Blob
import { gql, useMutation } from "@apollo/client";
const MUTATION = gql`
mutation ($file: Upload!) {
uploadFile(file: $file) {
success
}
}
`;
function UploadFile() {
const [mutate] = useMutation(MUTATION);
function onChange({ target: { validity, value } }) {
if (validity.valid) {
const file = new Blob([value], { type: "text/plain" });
// Optional, defaults to `blob`.
file.name = "text.txt";
mutate({ variables: { file } });
}
}
return <input type="text" required onChange={onChange} />;
}
^12.22.0 || ^14.17.0 || >= 16.0.0
> 0.5%, not OperaMini all, not IE > 0, not dead
Consider polyfilling:
Used to mark React Native
File substitutes as it’s too risky to assume all objects with
uri,
type and
name properties are extractable files.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
file
|ReactNativeFileSubstitute
|A React Native
File substitute.
Ways to
import.
import { ReactNativeFile } from "apollo-upload-client";
import ReactNativeFile from "apollo-upload-client/public/ReactNativeFile.js";
Ways to
require.
const { ReactNativeFile } = require("apollo-upload-client");
const ReactNativeFile = require("apollo-upload-client/public/ReactNativeFile.js");
A file in React Native that can be used in query or mutation variables.
const file = new ReactNativeFile({
uri: uriFromCameraRoll,
name: "a.jpg",
type: "image/jpeg",
});
Creates a terminating Apollo Link for Apollo Client that fetches a GraphQL multipart request if the GraphQL variables contain files (by default
FileList,
File,
Blob, or
ReactNativeFile instances), or else fetches a regular GraphQL POST or GET request (depending on the config and GraphQL operation).
Some of the options are similar to the
createHttpLink options.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
options
|object
|Options.
options.uri
|string? =
/graphql
|GraphQL endpoint URI.
options.useGETForQueries
|boolean?
|Should GET be used to fetch queries, if there are no files to upload.
options.isExtractableFile
|ExtractableFileMatcher? = isExtractableFile
|Customizes how files are matched in the GraphQL operation for extraction.
options.FormData
|class?
FormData implementation to use, defaulting to the
FormData global.
options.formDataAppendFile
|FormDataFileAppender? = formDataAppendFile
|Customizes how extracted files are appended to the
FormData instance.
options.fetch
|Function?
fetch implementation to use, defaulting to the
fetch global.
options.fetchOptions
|FetchOptions?
fetch options; overridden by upload requirements.
options.credentials
|string?
|Overrides
options.fetchOptions.credentials.
options.headers
|object?
|Merges with and overrides
options.fetchOptions.headers.
options.includeExtensions
|boolean? =
false
|Toggles sending
extensions fields to the GraphQL server.
Returns: ApolloLink — A terminating Apollo Link.
Ways to
import.
import { createUploadLink } from "apollo-upload-client";
import createUploadLink from "apollo-upload-client/public/createUploadLink.js";
Ways to
require.
const { createUploadLink } = require("apollo-upload-client");
const createUploadLink = require("apollo-upload-client/public/createUploadLink.js");
A basic Apollo Client setup.
import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from "@apollo/client";
import createUploadLink from "apollo-upload-client/public/createUploadLink.js";
const client = new ApolloClient({
cache: new InMemoryCache(),
link: createUploadLink(),
});
The default implementation for
createUploadLink
options.formDataAppendFile that uses the standard
FormData.append method.
Type: FormDataFileAppender
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
formData
|FormData
FormData instance to append the specified file to.
fieldName
|string
|Field name for the file.
file
|*
|File to append.
Ways to
import.
import { formDataAppendFile } from "apollo-upload-client";
import formDataAppendFile from "apollo-upload-client/public/formDataAppendFile.js";
Ways to
require.
const { formDataAppendFile } = require("apollo-upload-client");
const formDataAppendFile = require("apollo-upload-client/public/formDataAppendFile.js");
The default implementation for
createUploadLink
options.isExtractableFile.
Type: ExtractableFileMatcher
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
value
|*
|Value to check.
Returns: boolean — Is the value an extractable file.
Ways to
import.
import { isExtractableFile } from "apollo-upload-client";
import isExtractableFile from "apollo-upload-client/public/isExtractableFile.js";
Ways to
require.
const { isExtractableFile } = require("apollo-upload-client");
const isExtractableFile = require("apollo-upload-client/public/isExtractableFile.js");
A function that checks if a value is an extractable file.
Type: Function
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
value
|*
|Value to check.
Returns: boolean — Is the value an extractable file.
isExtractableFile has this type.
How to check for the default exactable files, as well as a custom type of file.
import isExtractableFile from "apollo-upload-client/public/isExtractableFile.js";
const isExtractableFileEnhanced = (value) =>
isExtractableFile(value) ||
(typeof CustomFile !== "undefined" && value instanceof CustomFile);
GraphQL request
fetch options.
Type: object
|Property
|Type
|Description
headers
|object
|HTTP request headers.
credentials
|string?
|Authentication credentials mode.
Appends a file extracted from the GraphQL operation to the
FormData instance used as the
fetch
options.body for the GraphQL multipart request.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
formData
|FormData
FormData instance to append the specified file to.
fieldName
|string
|Field name for the file.
file
|*
|File to append. The file type depends on what the
ExtractableFileMatcher extracts.
formDataAppendFile has this type.
createUploadLink accepts this type in
options.formDataAppendFile.
A React Native
File substitute.
Be aware that inspecting network traffic with buggy versions of dev tools such as Flipper can interfere with the React Native
FormData implementation, causing multipart requests to have network errors.
Type: object
|Property
|Type
|Description
uri
|string
|Filesystem path.
name
|string?
|File name.
type
|string?
|File content type. Some environments (particularly Android) require a valid MIME type; Expo
ImageResult.type is unreliable as it can be just
image.
A camera roll file.
const fileSubstitute = {
uri: uriFromCameraRoll,
name: "a.jpg",
type: "image/jpeg",
};
When it comes to GraphQL, uploading content is not supported natively. Including this functionality in Apollo requires this library to be installed so you can send that kind of information. It works well and is incredibly easy to use. Remember that changes have also to be done in the server to allow files to be received.