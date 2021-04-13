This package exports an utility function for writing apollo-server integration tests:
import { createTestClient } from 'apollo-server-integration-testing';
This function takes in an apollo server instance and returns a function that you can use to run operations against your schema, and assert on the results.
Example usage:
import { createTestClient } from 'apollo-server-integration-testing';
import { createApolloServer } from './myServerCreationCode';
const apolloServer = await createApolloServer();
const { query, mutate } = createTestClient({
apolloServer,
});
const result = await query(`{ currentUser { id } }`);
expect(result).toEqual({
data: {
currentUser: {
id: '1',
},
},
});
const UPDATE_USER = `
mutation UpdateUser($id: ID!, $email: String!) {
updateUser(id: $id, email: $email) {
user {
email
}
}
}
`;
const mutationResult = await mutate(UPDATE_USER, {
variables: { id: 1, email: 'nancy@foo.co' },
});
expect(mutationResult).toEqual({
data: {
updateUser: {
email: 'nancy@foo.co',
},
},
});
This allows you to test all the logic of your apollo server, including any logic inside of the
context option that you can pass to the
ApolloServer constructor.
Request or
Response object
createTestClient automatically mocks the
Request and
Response objects that will be passed to the
context option of your
ApolloServer constructor, so testing works out of the box.
You can also extend the mocked Request or Response object with additional keys by passing an
extendMockRequest or
extendMockResponse field to
createTestClient:
const { query } = createTestClient({
apolloServer,
extendMockRequest: {
headers: {
cookie: 'csrf=blablabla',
referer: '',
},
},
extendMockResponse: {
locals: {
user: {
isAuthenticated: false,
},
},
},
});
This is useful when your apollo server
context option is a callback that operates on the passed in
req key, and you want to inject data into that
req object.
As mentioned above, if you don't pass an
extendMockRequest to
createTestClient, we provide a default request mock object for you. See https://github.com/howardabrams/node-mocks-http#createrequest for all the default values that are included in that mock.
You can also set the
request and
response mocking options after the creation of the
test client, which is a cleaner and faster way due not needing to create a new instance for any change you might want to do the
request or
response.
const { query, setOptions } = createTestClient({
apolloServer,
});
setOptions({
// If "request" or "response" is not specified, it's not modified
request: {
headers: {
cookie: 'csrf=blablabla',
referer: '',
},
},
response: {
locals: {
user: {
isAuthenticated: false,
},
},
},
});
apollo-server-testing?
You can't really write real integration tests with
apollo-server-testing, because it doesn't support servers which rely on the
context option being a function that uses the
req object (see this issue for more information).
Real apollo-servers support this behavior, but the test client created with
apollo-server-testing does not. For example:
import { createTestClient } from 'apollo-server-testing';
it('will not work', () => {
const { query } = createTestClient(
new ApolloServer({
schema,
context: ({ req }) => {
return doSomethingWithReq(req); // this won't work because `req` is `undefined`.
}
})
);
// Any middleware or resolver code that depends on `context` will not work when this runs, because
// the `context` function does *not* get passed `req` as expected.
const result = await query(
`{ currentUser { id } }`
)
});
The official integration example code from Apollo solves this by instantiating an ApolloServer inside the test and mocking the
context value by hand. But I don't consider this a real integration test, since you're not using the same instantiation code that your production code uses.
This package should work for consumers using
apollo-server-express. We don't plan on supporting any other node server integrations at this time.