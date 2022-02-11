openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

apollo-server-express

by apollographql
3.5.0 (see all)

🌍  Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5M

GitHub Stars

12.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

522

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js GraphQL

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/528
Read All Reviews
siddhupatil45
shrpande
akashz19
NzakiCodes
Vishal19111999
pumpkin-codes
mgs95

Top Feedback

13Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
8Bleeding Edge
7Highly Customizable
6Performant
5Responsive Maintainers

Readme

packages/apollo-server/README.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation12
Easy to Use13
Performant6
Highly Customizable7
Bleeding Edge8
Responsive Maintainers5
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
siddhupatil4523 Ratings28 Reviews
3 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

Great Library for apollo-client. I have been working with this library for the last couple of years and the library helped me a lot and save my time using this library. I am able to use apollo client on express.js. So a powerful library easy to use if you have a little bit of express js knowledge. With great documentation and best community support and library maintainer are so helpful if you need any help . a very useful library.

1
DevenRathod2
shrpande45 Ratings39 Reviews
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Apollo’s Express implementation is a thing which I primarily use for my GraphQL API adoptions. This is widely used in the community and it is quite easy to get support for this package. This package supports the Middleware which helps to extend the application and helps to add more security measures to our App. Incorporating subscriptions with the Apollo-Server-Express was a problematic task for me but moreover to Apollo documentations community has helped me to adopt this. Apollo-Server-Express is very much compatible with the node 12 and above/. Backward compatibility below node 12 is very limited on certain features.

0
Akash Anand72 Ratings74 Reviews
1 year ago
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

It is one of the most recommended as it comes with built-in features to pull all the complexity out of applications and handle the intersection between client and server applications. One of the most cool feature is that it caches requests, which are not made twice when the result is already in the cache. The function provides a performance boost for applications, saving valuable network traffic. Highly recommended. 5 star for me.

0
Ekikere-Abasi (Nzaki) MichaelUyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria29 Ratings26 Reviews
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I've used this library for my personal and professionally. It makes building GraphQL API with Apollo seamless and easy. It has great documentation and community contribution.

2
riginoommen
sajinimarychandy
Vishal Pratap SinghIndia51 Ratings52 Reviews
👨‍💻 I'm just a curious creature, intrigued by the web. 🏫 I also educate thousands on Instagram.
1 year ago

Apollo-server-express is a good package but it has some documentation problems. I got stuck in subscriptions and was not able to find a way out. I think it needs a better documentation and some tutorials. And it should be included in the apollo-server package itself and not be like a separate package. Anyways it helped me to use apollo with express!

1
pumpkin-codes

Alternatives

apollo-client:rocket:  A fully-featured, production ready caching GraphQL client for every UI framework and GraphQL server.
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
85
Top Feedback
19Easy to Use
17Great Documentation
17Performant
apollo-boost:rocket:  A fully-featured, production ready caching GraphQL client for every UI framework and GraphQL server.
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
311K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
apollo-server-lambda🌍  Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
91K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
@octokit/graphqlGitHub GraphQL API client for browsers and Node
GitHub Stars
350
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
apollo-server🌍  Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
578K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation
See 21 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial