siddhupatil45 ● 23 Rating s ● 28 Review s ● 3 months ago Easy to Use Performant Bleeding Edge Great Library for apollo-client. I have been working with this library for the last couple of years and the library helped me a lot and save my time using this library. I am able to use apollo client on express.js. So a powerful library easy to use if you have a little bit of express js knowledge. With great documentation and best community support and library maintainer are so helpful if you need any help . a very useful library.

shrpande ● 45 Rating s ● 39 Review s ● 4 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Responsive Maintainers Apollo's Express implementation is a thing which I primarily use for my GraphQL API adoptions. This is widely used in the community and it is quite easy to get support for this package. This package supports the Middleware which helps to extend the application and helps to add more security measures to our App. Incorporating subscriptions with the Apollo-Server-Express was a problematic task for me but moreover to Apollo documentations community has helped me to adopt this. Apollo-Server-Express is very much compatible with the node 12 and above/. Backward compatibility below node 12 is very limited on certain features.

Akash Anand ● 72 Rating s ● 74 Review s ● 1 year ago Bleeding Edge Highly Customizable Great Documentation Performant Easy to Use Responsive Maintainers It is one of the most recommended as it comes with built-in features to pull all the complexity out of applications and handle the intersection between client and server applications. One of the most cool feature is that it caches requests, which are not made twice when the result is already in the cache. The function provides a performance boost for applications, saving valuable network traffic. Highly recommended. 5 star for me.

Ekikere-Abasi (Nzaki) Michael ● Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria ● 29 Rating s ● 26 Review s ● 6 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use I've used this library for my personal and professionally. It makes building GraphQL API with Apollo seamless and easy. It has great documentation and community contribution.