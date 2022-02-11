shrpande ● 45 Rating s ● 39 Review s ●

4 months ago

Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Responsive Maintainers

The Apollo native implementation in the node.js is easy to use and it is performant also. However, custom middlewares with the node.js can’t be used with this native implementation and the documentation support is very limited for these kind of things. So, I always prefer to use the Apollo-Server-Express due to the support of node.js middleware in the Server ecosystem. What I personally felt is that the documentation of this package is very much scattered and sometimes it is difficult to find required information in one place. Apollo’s official documentation needs to be bit improved for this package.