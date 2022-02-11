openbase logo
apollo-server

by apollographql
3.5.0 (see all)

🌍  Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.

shrpande
4 months ago
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

The Apollo native implementation in the node.js is easy to use and it is performant also. However, custom middlewares with the node.js can’t be used with this native implementation and the documentation support is very limited for these kind of things. So, I always prefer to use the Apollo-Server-Express due to the support of node.js middleware in the Server ecosystem. What I personally felt is that the documentation of this package is very much scattered and sometimes it is difficult to find required information in one place. Apollo’s official documentation needs to be bit improved for this package.

0
Mariano Gonzalez Salazar
December 15, 2020
December 15, 2020
Easy to Use
Poor Documentation
Bleeding Edge

This library is essential for working with Apollo. Even if you only want the client-side, this Apollo Server you can, for instance, create a mock server that will facilitate the work. It is complete, full of utilities, and works perfectly. Documentation could be better.

0
Misha Marinenko
November 24, 2020
November 24, 2020
Buggy
Responsive Maintainers
Poor Documentation
Performant

apollo-client:rocket:  A fully-featured, production ready caching GraphQL client for every UI framework and GraphQL server.
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
85
19Easy to Use
17Great Documentation
17Performant
apollo-server-express🌍  Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
28
13Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
8Bleeding Edge
apollo-boost:rocket:  A fully-featured, production ready caching GraphQL client for every UI framework and GraphQL server.
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
311K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
apollo-server-lambda🌍  Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
91K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
@octokit/graphqlGitHub GraphQL API client for browsers and Node
GitHub Stars
350
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
See 21 Alternatives

