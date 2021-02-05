⚠️ Capture your Apollo GraphQL exceptions into Sentry, in a meaningful way.

Apollo Sentry Helper

This package provides a new link to connect Sentry with Apollo Client, in order to automatically report GraphQL errors to Sentry in a meaningful way.

Installation

⚠️ Attention! Currently, there are two tags on the NPM package: latest and next .

latest : Uses apollo-link-error , is compatible with Apollo Client 2 .

: Uses , is compatible with . next : Uses @apollo/client/link/error , is compatible with Apollo Client 3.

Apollo Client 3

npm install apollo-sentry-helper@next yarn add apollo-sentry-helper@next

Apollo Client 2

npm install apollo-sentry-helper yarn add apollo-sentry-helper

Usage

Initialize Sentry as you would normally. Then, build the error link with your settings and add it to your Apollo Client's link array:

import { ApolloLink, ApolloClient, InMemoryCache, createHttpLink, } from "@apollo/client" ; import { buildSentryErrorLink } from "apollo-sentry-helper" ; const httpLink = createHttpLink({ uri : "API_URI_HERE" }); const sentryErrorLink = buildSentryErrorLink(); const link = ApolloLink.from([ sentryErrorLink, httpLink, ]); const client = new ApolloClient({ cache : new InMemoryCache(), link, });

Options

You can customize what is going to be included in the error report, and which errors should be reported.

const sentryErrorLink = buildSentryErrorLink({ includeBody : true , includeResponse : true , includeVariables : true , filter : ( error: ErrorResponse ) => boolean, });

Be careful what you include

Please note that Sentry sets some limits to how big events can be. For instance, events greater than 200KiB are immediately dropped (pre decompression). More information on that here.

Furthermore, much of the data you are sending to Sentry can include (sensitive) personal information. This might lead you to violating the terms of the GDPR, so you'll need to be careful here.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome! If you have any feedback, issue or suggestion, feel free to open a new issue so we can talk about it 💬.

License

MIT © Jungsoft