openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

apollo-sentry-helper

by jungsoft
1.1.2 (see all)

⚠️ Capture your Apollo GraphQL exceptions into Sentry, in a meaningful way.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

461

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM Stars Issues Forks Contributors Languages

⚠️ Capture your Apollo GraphQL exceptions into Sentry, in a meaningful way.

Apollo Sentry Helper

This package provides a new link to connect Sentry with Apollo Client, in order to automatically report GraphQL errors to Sentry in a meaningful way.

Installation

⚠️ Attention! Currently, there are two tags on the NPM package: latest and next.

  • latest: Uses apollo-link-error, is compatible with Apollo Client 2.
  • next: Uses @apollo/client/link/error, is compatible with Apollo Client 3.

Apollo Client 3

# With npm
npm install apollo-sentry-helper@next

# With yarn
yarn add apollo-sentry-helper@next

Apollo Client 2

# With npm
npm install apollo-sentry-helper

# With yarn
yarn add apollo-sentry-helper

Usage

Initialize Sentry as you would normally. Then, build the error link with your settings and add it to your Apollo Client's link array:

import {
  ApolloLink,
  ApolloClient,
  InMemoryCache,
  createHttpLink,
} from "@apollo/client";
import { buildSentryErrorLink } from "apollo-sentry-helper";

const httpLink = createHttpLink({ uri: "API_URI_HERE" });

const sentryErrorLink = buildSentryErrorLink();

const link = ApolloLink.from([
  sentryErrorLink, // This needs to be before your httpLink!
  // Other links here
  httpLink,
]);

const client = new ApolloClient({
  cache: new InMemoryCache(),
  link,
});

Options

You can customize what is going to be included in the error report, and which errors should be reported.

const sentryErrorLink = buildSentryErrorLink({
  // Defines if the operation body is going to be included in the error report.
  // Defaults to true.
  includeBody: true,

  // Defines if the response is going to be included in the error report.
  // Defaults to true.
  includeResponse: true,

  // Defines if variables are going to be included in the error report.
  // Defaults to true.
  includeVariables: true,

  // Allows the user to filter errors that should be included in the error report.

  // By default errors will only be reported if there was a network error, or if
  // the operation hasn't returned any data, meaning that the server processed the request,
  // but it was invalid. You can override this behavior by setting the "filter" option.
  filter: (error: ErrorResponse) => boolean,
});

Be careful what you include

Please note that Sentry sets some limits to how big events can be. For instance, events greater than 200KiB are immediately dropped (pre decompression). More information on that here.

Furthermore, much of the data you are sending to Sentry can include (sensitive) personal information. This might lead you to violating the terms of the GDPR, so you'll need to be careful here.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome! If you have any feedback, issue or suggestion, feel free to open a new issue so we can talk about it 💬.

Made possible by

License

MIT © Jungsoft

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial