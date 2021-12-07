Apollo Opentracing allows you to integrate open source baked performance tracing to your Apollo server based on industry standards for tracing.
Run
npm install --save apollo-opentracing given that you already setup an opentracing tracer accordingly.
We need two types of tracer (which could be identical if you like):
const { graphqlExpress } = require("apollo-server-express");
const {serverTracer, localTracer} = require("./tracer");
+const OpentracingPlugin = require("apollo-opentracing").default;
app.use(
"/graphql",
bodyParser.json(),
graphqlExpress({
schema,
+ plugins: [OpentracingPlugin({
+ server: serverTracer,
+ local: localTracer,
+ })]
})
)
To connect other services you need to use the opentracing inject function of your tracer.
We pass the current span down to your resolvers as
info.span, so you should use it.
You can also make use of it and add new logs or tags on the fly if you like. This may look something like this:
myFieldResolver(source, args, context, info) {
const headers = {...};
const parentSpan = info.span;
// please use the same tracer you passed down to the extension
const networkSpan = tracer.startSpan("NetworkRequest:" + endpoint, {
childOf: parentSpan
});
// Let's transfer the span information to the headers
tracer.inject(
networkSpan,
YourOpentracingImplementation.FORMAT_HTTP_HEADERS,
headers
);
return doNetworkRequest(endpoint, headers).then(result => {
networkSpan.finish()
return result;
}, err => {
networkSpan.log({
error: true,
errorMessage: err
});
networkSpan.finish();
return err;
});
}
Sometimes you don't want to trace everything, so we provide ways to select if you want to start a span right now or not.
If you construct the extension with
shouldTraceRequest you get the option to opt-in or out on a request basis.
When you don't start the span for the request the field resolvers will also not be used.
The function is called with the same arguments as the
requestDidStart function extensions can provide, which is documented here.
When the request is not traced there will also be no traces of the field resolvers.
There might be certain field resolvers that are not worth the tracing, e.g. when they get a value out of an object and need no further tracing. To control if you want a field resolver to be traced you can pass the
shouldTraceFieldResolver option to the constructor. The function is called with the same arguments as your field resolver and you can get the name of the field by
info.fieldName. When you return false no traces will be made of this field resolvers and all underlying ones.
If you'd like to add custom tags or logs to span you can construct the extension with
onRequestResolve. The function is called with two arguments: span and infos
onRequestResolve?: (span: Span, info: RequestStart)
If you need to take control of initializing the request span (e.g because you need to use it during context initialization) you can do so by having creating it as
context.requestSpan.
server: Opentracing Tracer for the incoming request
local: Opentracing Tracer for the local and outgoing requests
onFieldResolve(source: any, args: { [argName: string]: any }, context: SpanContext, info: GraphQLResolveInfo): Allow users to add extra information to the span
onFieldResolveFinish(error: Error | null, result: any, span: Span): Callback after a field was resolved
shouldTraceRequest &
shouldTraceFieldResolver: See Selective Tracing
onRequestResolve(span: Span, info: GraphQLRequestContext): Add extra information to the request span
createCustomSpanName(name: String, info: GraphQLResolveInfo): Allow users to provide customized span name
onRequestError(rootSpan: Span, info: GraphQLRequestContextDidEncounterErrors): Callback when a request errors
Please feel free to add issues with new ideas, bugs and anything that might come up. Let's make performance measurement to everyone <3
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Daniel Schmidt
💻 🤔
|
Ciaran Liedeman
🐛 💻 ⚠️
|
Jens Ulrich Hjuler Pedersen
🐛 🤔 👀
|
Francesca
💻
|
Ricardo Casares
💻
|
Michał Wieczorek
💻
|
Koen Punt
💻
|
Zeke Nierenberg
💻
|
Tomáš Voslař
💻
|
Ben Kimball
💻
|
Jiapei Liang
💻
|
Richard W
🤔 🔬
|
Lee Weisberger
💻
|
Dustin Deus
🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!