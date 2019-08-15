openbase logo
apollo-logger

by sysgears
0.3.3 (see all)

Apollo GraphQL Logger

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

813

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Apollo GraphQL Logger

Installation

npm install --save-dev apollo-logger

Usage

For full logging you will need to attach Apollo Logger to:

  • Apollo Link
  • Apollo Express Server
  • And PubSub
import { LoggingLink, wrapPubSub, formatResponse } from 'apollo-logger';

const logOptions = { logger: console.log };

const link = ApolloLink.from([
  new LoggingLink(logOptions),
  new HttpLink({uri: ...})
);

...

app.use('/graphql', bodyParser.json(), graphqlExpress({ schema: myGraphQLSchema, formatResponse: formatResponse.bind(logOptions) });

...

const pubsub = wrapPubSub(new PubSub(), logOptions);

Sample output

On each example the result of operation comes after =>

  • Query:
{"data":{"post":{"id":20,"title":"Post title 20","content":"Post content 20","__typename":"Post","comments":[{"id":39,"content":"Comment title 1 for post 20","__typename":"Comment"},{"id":40,"content":"Comment title 2 for post 20","__typename":"Comment"}]}}} <= post({"id":"20"})
  • Mutation:
{"data":{"addCounter":{"amount":21,"__typename":"Counter"}}} <= addCounter({"amount":1})
  • Subscription
subscribe <= onPostUpdated({"endCursor":11})
  • Subscription message:
{"data":{"counterUpdated":{"amount":21,"__typename":"Counter"}}} <= onCounterUpdated
  • Unsubscription
unsubscribe <= onPostUpdated({"endCursor":11})
  • PubSub publish on a server:
pubsub publish [ 'countUpdated',
  { id: 1, created_at: null, updated_at: null, amount: 7 } ]
  • PubSub subscribe on a server:
pubsub subscribe postsUpdated => 2
  • PubSub unsubscribe on a server:
pubsub unsubscribe [ 2 ]
  • PubSub message generated on a server:
pubsub msg postsUpdated({"mutation":"CREATED","id":21,"node":{"id":21,"title":"New post 1"}})

License

Copyright © 2017 SysGears INC. This source code is licensed under the MIT license.

