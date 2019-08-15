Apollo GraphQL Logger

Installation

npm install --save-dev apollo-logger

Usage

For full logging you will need to attach Apollo Logger to:

Apollo Link

Apollo Express Server

And PubSub

import { LoggingLink, wrapPubSub, formatResponse } from 'apollo-logger' ; const logOptions = { logger : console .log }; const link = ApolloLink.from([ new LoggingLink(logOptions), new HttpLink({ uri : ...}) ); ... app.use( '/graphql' , bodyParser.json(), graphqlExpress({ schema : myGraphQLSchema, formatResponse : formatResponse.bind(logOptions) }); ... const pubsub = wrapPubSub( new PubSub(), logOptions);

Sample output

On each example the result of operation comes after =>

Query:

{ "data" :{ "post" :{ "id" : 20 , "title" : "Post title 20" , "content" : "Post content 20" , "__typename" : "Post" , "comments" :[{ "id" : 39 , "content" : "Comment title 1 for post 20" , "__typename" : "Comment" },{ "id" : 40 , "content" : "Comment title 2 for post 20" , "__typename" : "Comment" }]}}} <= post({ "id" : "20" })

Mutation:

{ "data" :{ "addCounter" :{ "amount" : 21 , "__typename" : "Counter" }}} <= addCounter({ "amount" : 1 })

Subscription

subscribe <= onPostUpdated({ "endCursor" : 11 })

Subscription message:

{ "data" :{ "counterUpdated" :{ "amount" : 21 , "__typename" : "Counter" }}} <= onCounterUpdated

Unsubscription

unsubscribe <= onPostUpdated({ "endCursor" : 11 })

PubSub publish on a server:

pubsub publish [ 'countUpdated' , { id : 1 , created_at : null , updated_at : null , amount : 7 } ]

PubSub subscribe on a server:

pubsub subscribe postsUpdated => 2

PubSub unsubscribe on a server:

pubsub unsubscribe [ 2 ]

PubSub message generated on a server:

pubsub msg postsUpdated({ "mutation" : "CREATED" , "id" : 21 , "node" :{ "id" : 21 , "title" : "New post 1" }})

License

Copyright © 2017 SysGears INC. This source code is licensed under the MIT license.