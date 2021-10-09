A logging plugin for Apollo GraphQL Server
apollo-server doesn't ship with any comprehensive logging, and instead offloads that responsiblity to the users and the resolvers or context handler This module provides uniform logging for the entire GraphQL request lifecycle, as provided by plugin hooks in
apollo-server. The console/terminal result of which will resemble the image below:
apollo-log is an evergreen 🌲 module.
This module requires an Active LTS Node version (v10.23.1+).
Using npm:
npm install apollo-log
Setting up
apollo-log is straight-forward. Import and call the plugin function, passing any desired options, and pass the plugin in an array to
apollo-server.
import { ApolloLogPlugin } from 'apollo-log';
import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server';
const options = { ... };
const plugins = [ApolloLogPlugin(options)];
const apollo = new ApolloServer({
plugins,
...
});
Please see the Apollo Plugins documentation for more information.
events
Type:
Record<string, boolean>
Default:
{
didEncounterErrors: true,
didResolveOperation: false,
executionDidStart: false,
parsingDidStart: false,
responseForOperation: false,
validationDidStart: false,
willSendResponse: true
}
Specifies which Apollo lifecycle events will be logged. The
requestDidStart event is always logged, and by default
didEncounterErrors and
willSendResponse are logged.
mutate
Type:
Function
Default:
(data: Record<string, string>) => Record<string, string>
If specified, allows inspecting and mutating the data logged to the console for each message.
prefix
Type:
String
Default:
apollo
Specifies a prefix, colored by level, prepended to each log message.
timestamp
Type:
Boolean
If
true, will prepend a timestamp in the
HH:mm:ss format to each log message.
LICENSE (Mozilla Public License)
