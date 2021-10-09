





A logging plugin for Apollo GraphQL Server

apollo-server doesn't ship with any comprehensive logging, and instead offloads that responsiblity to the users and the resolvers or context handler This module provides uniform logging for the entire GraphQL request lifecycle, as provided by plugin hooks in apollo-server . The console/terminal result of which will resemble the image below:

Requirements

apollo-log is an evergreen 🌲 module.

This module requires an Active LTS Node version (v10.23.1+).

Install

Using npm:

npm install apollo-log

Usage

Setting up apollo-log is straight-forward. Import and call the plugin function, passing any desired options, and pass the plugin in an array to apollo-server .

import { ApolloLogPlugin } from 'apollo-log' ; import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server' ; const options = { ... }; const plugins = [ApolloLogPlugin(options)]; const apollo = new ApolloServer({ plugins, ... });

Please see the Apollo Plugins documentation for more information.

Options

events

Type: Record<string, boolean>

Default:

{ didEncounterErrors : true , didResolveOperation : false , executionDidStart : false , parsingDidStart : false , responseForOperation : false , validationDidStart : false , willSendResponse : true }

Specifies which Apollo lifecycle events will be logged. The requestDidStart event is always logged, and by default didEncounterErrors and willSendResponse are logged.

mutate

Type: Function Default: (data: Record<string, string>) => Record<string, string>

If specified, allows inspecting and mutating the data logged to the console for each message.

prefix

Type: String

Default: apollo

Specifies a prefix, colored by level, prepended to each log message.

Type: Boolean

If true , will prepend a timestamp in the HH:mm:ss format to each log message.

