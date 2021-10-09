openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
al

apollo-log

by Andrew Powell
1.1.0 (see all)

A logging extension for the Apollo GraphQL Server

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

1.5/52
Read All Reviews
0x77dev

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
1Poor Documentation
1Buggy
1Abandoned

Readme

Apollo Server

tests cover size

apollo-log

A logging plugin for Apollo GraphQL Server

❤️ Please consider Sponsoring my work

apollo-server doesn't ship with any comprehensive logging, and instead offloads that responsiblity to the users and the resolvers or context handler This module provides uniform logging for the entire GraphQL request lifecycle, as provided by plugin hooks in apollo-server. The console/terminal result of which will resemble the image below:

Requirements

apollo-log is an evergreen 🌲 module.

This module requires an Active LTS Node version (v10.23.1+).

Install

Using npm:

npm install apollo-log

Usage

Setting up apollo-log is straight-forward. Import and call the plugin function, passing any desired options, and pass the plugin in an array to apollo-server.

import { ApolloLogPlugin } from 'apollo-log';
import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server';

const options = { ... };
const plugins = [ApolloLogPlugin(options)];
const apollo = new ApolloServer({
  plugins,
  ...
});

Please see the Apollo Plugins documentation for more information.

Options

events

Type: Record<string, boolean>
Default: 

{
  didEncounterErrors: true,
  didResolveOperation: false,
  executionDidStart: false,
  parsingDidStart: false,
  responseForOperation: false,
  validationDidStart: false,
  willSendResponse: true
}

Specifies which Apollo lifecycle events will be logged. The requestDidStart event is always logged, and by default didEncounterErrors and willSendResponse are logged.

mutate

Type: Function Default: (data: Record<string, string>) => Record<string, string>

If specified, allows inspecting and mutating the data logged to the console for each message.

prefix

Type: String
Default: apollo

Specifies a prefix, colored by level, prepended to each log message.

timestamp

Type: Boolean

If true, will prepend a timestamp in the HH:mm:ss format to each log message.

Meta

CONTRIBUTING

LICENSE (Mozilla Public License)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Misha MarinenkoKyiv, Ukraine12 Ratings0 Reviews
August 20, 2020
Abandoned
Easy to Use
Poor Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Buggy

Not usable uses deprecated extensions.

1
sajinimarychandy

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial