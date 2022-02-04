openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
alt

apollo-link-token-refresh

by Denis Akiyakov
0.3.3 (see all)

Apollo Link that performs access tokens (JWT) renew

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.7K

GitHub Stars

286

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Token Refresh Link npm version

Purpose

An Apollo Link that performs renew expired JWT (access tokens)

Installation

npm install apollo-link-token-refresh --save

Usage

Token Refresh Link is non-terminating link, which means that this link shouldn't be the last link in the composed chain.

Warning

If you need the Apollo v2 support, please use release 0.2.x

import { TokenRefreshLink } from "apollo-link-token-refresh";

const link = new TokenRefreshLink({
    accessTokenField: 'accessToken',
    isTokenValidOrUndefined: (operation: Operation) => boolean,
    fetchAccessToken: () => Promise<Response>,
    handleFetch: (accessToken: string, operation: Operation) => void,
    handleResponse? : (operation: Operation, accessTokenField) => response => any,
    handleError? : (err: Error, operation: Operation) => void,
});

Options

The Token Refresh Link takes an object with four options on it to customize the behavior of the link.

namevalueexplanation
accessTokenField?stringDefault: access_token. This is a name of access token field in response. In some scenarios we want to pass additional payload with access token, i.e. new refresh token, so this field could be the object's name
isTokenValidOrUndefined(operation: Operation, ...args: any[]) => booleanIndicates the current state of access token expiration. If the token is not yet expired or the user does not require a token (guest), then true should be returned
fetchAccessToken(...args: any[]) => Promise<Response>Function covers fetch call with request fresh access token
handleFetch(accessToken: string, operation: Operation) => voidCallback which receives a fresh token from Response. From here we can save token to the storage
handleResponse?(operation, accessTokenField) => response => anyThis is optional. It could be used to override internal function to manually parse and extract your token from server response
handleError?(err: Error, operation: Operation) => voidToken fetch error callback. Allows to run additional actions like logout. Don't forget to handle Error if you are using this option

Example

import { TokenRefreshLink } from 'apollo-link-token-refresh';

link: ApolloLink.from([
  new TokenRefreshLink({
    isTokenValidOrUndefined: () => !isTokenExpired() || typeof getAccessToken() !== 'string',
    fetchAccessToken: () => {
      return fetch(getEndpoint('getAccessTokenPath'), {
        method: 'GET',
        headers: {
          Authorization: `Bearer ${getAccessToken()}`,
          'refresh-token': getRefreshToken()
        }
      });
    },
    handleFetch: accessToken => {
      const accessTokenDecrypted = jwtDecode(accessToken);
      setAccessToken(accessToken);
      setExpiresIn(parseExp(accessTokenDecrypted.exp).toString());
    },
    handleResponse: (operation, accessTokenField) => response => {
      // here you can parse response, handle errors, prepare returned token to
      // further operations

      // returned object should be like this:
      // {
      //    access_token: 'token string here'
      // }
    },
    handleError: err => {
       // full control over handling token fetch Error
       console.warn('Your refresh token is invalid. Try to relogin');
       console.error(err);

       // your custom action here
       user.logout();
    }
  }),
  errorLink,
  requestLink,
  ...
])

Custom access token payload

In a scenario where you're using Typescript and your the return of your refresh token is a custom object rather then a single string you can construct the link using a generic type, i.e. :

  new TokenRefreshLink<{token, refreshToken}>({
    // rest omitted for brevity
    handleFetch: newTokens => {
      const {token, refreshToken} = newTokens;
      const accessTokenDecrypted = jwtDecode(token);
      setAccessToken(token);
      setRefreshToken(refreshToken);
      setExpiresIn(parseExp(accessTokenDecrypted.exp).toString());
    },
  })

Storing access token in Redux

If access token is stored in Redux state, operation object allows to reach the state and dispatch needed actions, i.e. :

    new TokenRefreshLink({
        // rest omitted for brevity
        isTokenValidOrUndefined: operation => {
            const { getState } = operation.getContext();
            const accessToken = accessTokenSelector(getState());
            // validate access token and return true/false
        }
        handleFetch: (accessToken, operation) => {
            const { dispatch } = operation.getContext();
            dispatch(setAccessToken(accessToken));
        },
        ...
    });

Context

The Token Refresh Link does not use the context for anything.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial