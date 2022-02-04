Token Refresh Link

Purpose

An Apollo Link that performs renew expired JWT (access tokens)

Installation

npm install apollo-link-token-refresh --save

Usage

Token Refresh Link is non-terminating link, which means that this link shouldn't be the last link in the composed chain.

Warning

If you need the Apollo v2 support, please use release 0.2.x

import { TokenRefreshLink } from "apollo-link-token-refresh"; const link = new TokenRefreshLink({ accessTokenField: 'accessToken', isTokenValidOrUndefined: (operation: Operation) => boolean, fetchAccessToken: () => Promise<Response>, handleFetch: (accessToken: string, operation: Operation) => void, handleResponse? : (operation: Operation, accessTokenField) => response => any, handleError? : (err: Error, operation: Operation) => void, });

Options

The Token Refresh Link takes an object with four options on it to customize the behavior of the link.

name value explanation accessTokenField? string Default: access_token . This is a name of access token field in response. In some scenarios we want to pass additional payload with access token, i.e. new refresh token, so this field could be the object's name isTokenValidOrUndefined (operation: Operation, ...args: any[]) => boolean Indicates the current state of access token expiration. If the token is not yet expired or the user does not require a token (guest), then true should be returned fetchAccessToken (...args: any[]) => Promise<Response> Function covers fetch call with request fresh access token handleFetch (accessToken: string, operation: Operation) => void Callback which receives a fresh token from Response. From here we can save token to the storage handleResponse? (operation, accessTokenField) => response => any This is optional. It could be used to override internal function to manually parse and extract your token from server response handleError? (err: Error, operation: Operation) => void Token fetch error callback. Allows to run additional actions like logout. Don't forget to handle Error if you are using this option

Example

import { TokenRefreshLink } from 'apollo-link-token-refresh' ; link: ApolloLink.from([ new TokenRefreshLink({ isTokenValidOrUndefined : () => !isTokenExpired() || typeof getAccessToken() !== 'string' , fetchAccessToken : () => { return fetch(getEndpoint( 'getAccessTokenPath' ), { method : 'GET' , headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${getAccessToken()} ` , 'refresh-token' : getRefreshToken() } }); }, handleFetch : accessToken => { const accessTokenDecrypted = jwtDecode(accessToken); setAccessToken(accessToken); setExpiresIn(parseExp(accessTokenDecrypted.exp).toString()); }, handleResponse : ( operation, accessTokenField ) => response => { }, handleError : err => { console .warn( 'Your refresh token is invalid. Try to relogin' ); console .error(err); user.logout(); } }), errorLink, requestLink, ... ])

Custom access token payload

In a scenario where you're using Typescript and your the return of your refresh token is a custom object rather then a single string you can construct the link using a generic type, i.e. :

new TokenRefreshLink<{token, refreshToken}>({ handleFetch: newTokens => { const {token, refreshToken} = newTokens; const accessTokenDecrypted = jwtDecode(token); setAccessToken(token); setRefreshToken(refreshToken); setExpiresIn(parseExp(accessTokenDecrypted.exp).toString()); }, })

Storing access token in Redux

If access token is stored in Redux state, operation object allows to reach the state and dispatch needed actions, i.e. :

new TokenRefreshLink({ isTokenValidOrUndefined: operation => { const { getState } = operation.getContext(); const accessToken = accessTokenSelector(getState()); } handleFetch: ( accessToken, operation ) => { const { dispatch } = operation.getContext(); dispatch(setAccessToken(accessToken)); }, ... });

Context

The Token Refresh Link does not use the context for anything.