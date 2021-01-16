An Apollo Link that aborts requests that aren't completed within a specified timeout period. Note that timeouts are enforced for query and mutation operations only (not subscriptions).

Installation

npm install apollo-link-timeout

or

yarn add apollo-link-timeout

Usage

import ApolloLinkTimeout from 'apollo-link-timeout' ; import { createHttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http' ; import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client' ; ... const timeoutLink = new ApolloLinkTimeout( 10000 ); const httpLink = createHttpLink({ uri : "/graphql" }); const timeoutHttpLink = timeoutLink.concat(httpLink); const apolloClient = new ApolloClient({ link : timeoutHttpLink }); < Query query = {SOME_QUERY} variables = {{ someVar1: " foo ", someVar2: " bar ", }} context = {{ timeout: 3000 }} > // ...

See Apollo documentation for information on using the Apollo client.