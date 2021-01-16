openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
alt

apollo-link-timeout

by Dustin Callaway
4.0.0 (see all)

An Apollo Link that aborts requests that take longer than a specified timeout

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

76.3K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

apollo-link-timeout

An Apollo Link that aborts requests that aren't completed within a specified timeout period. Note that timeouts are enforced for query and mutation operations only (not subscriptions).

Installation

npm install apollo-link-timeout

or

yarn add apollo-link-timeout

Usage

import ApolloLinkTimeout from 'apollo-link-timeout';
import { createHttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http';
import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client';

...

const timeoutLink = new ApolloLinkTimeout(10000); // 10 second timeout

const httpLink = createHttpLink({ uri: "/graphql" });

const timeoutHttpLink = timeoutLink.concat(httpLink);

const apolloClient = new ApolloClient({ link: timeoutHttpLink });

// use timeout-enabled Apollo client...

// Override timeout from any query 
<Query
 query={SOME_QUERY}
 variables={{
    someVar1: "foo",
    someVar2: "bar",
   }}
  context={{ timeout: 3000 }}
>
// ...

See Apollo documentation for information on using the Apollo client.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial