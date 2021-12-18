Apollo Link Sentry

Apollo Link to enrich Sentry events with GraphQL data

Installation

yarn add apollo-link-sentry

Note: Due to a release issue, v3.0.0 of this package has been unpublished. Please use v3.0.1 Note: starting from v2.0.0 of this package we support @apollo/client v3.0.

Features

Turn this:

Into this:

Basic setup

Initialize Sentry as you would normally. Then, add apollo-link-sentry to your Apollo Client's link array:

import { SentryLink } from 'apollo-link-sentry' ; const client = new ApolloClient({ link : ApolloLink.from([ new SentryLink( ), new HttpLink({ uri : 'http://localhost:4000' }), ]), cache : new InMemoryCache(), });

Options

export interface FullOptions { shouldHandleOperation: undefined | ( ( operation: Operation ) => boolean ); /** * The uri of the GraphQL endpoint . * * Used to add context information , e . g . to breadcrumbs . * * Defaults to undefined . */ uri : undefined | string ; /** * Set the Sentry transaction name to the GraphQL operation name . * * May be overwritten by other parts of your app . * * Defaults to true . */ setTransaction : true | false ; /** * Narrow Sentry ' s fingerprint by appending the GraphQL operation name to the {{ default }} key . * * Only the last executed operation will be added , not every operation that ' s been through the link . * May be overwritten by other parts of your app . * * Defaults to true . */ setFingerprint : true | false ; /** * Attach a breadcrumb for executed GraphQL operations . * * The following information will be included by default : * { * type : ' http ', * category : ` graphql .${ operationType }`, * message : operationName , * level : errors ? ' error ' : ' info ', * } */ attachBreadcrumbs : AttachBreadcrumbsOptions | false ; } export type AttachBreadcrumbsOptions = { /** * Include the full query string ? * * Defaults to false . */ includeQuery : false | true ; /** * Include the variable values ? * * Be careful not to leak sensitive information or send too much data . * * Defaults to false . */ includeVariables : false | true ; /** * Include the fetched result ( data, errors, extensions )? * * Be careful not to leak sensitive information or send too much data . * * Defaults to false . */ includeFetchResult : false | true ; /** * Include the response error ? * * Be careful not to leak sensitive information or send too much data . * * Defaults to false . */ includeError : false | true ; /** * Include the contents of the Apollo Client cache ? * * This is mostly useful for debugging purposes and not recommended for production environments , * see " Be careful what you include ", unless carefully combined with ` beforeBreadcrumb `. * * Defaults to false . */ includeCache : false | true ; /** * Include arbitrary data from the ` ApolloContext `? * * Accepts a list of keys in dot notation , e . g . ` foo . bar `. Can be useful to include extra * information such as headers . * * Defaults to false . */ includeContext : false | NonEmptyArray < string >; /** * Modify the breadcrumb right before it is sent . * * Can be used to add additional data from the operation or clean up included data . * Very useful in combination with options like ` includeVariables ` and ` includeContextKeys `. * * Defaults to undefined . */ transform : | undefined | ( ( breadcrumb: GraphQLBreadcrumb, operation: Operation ) => Breadcrumb ); };

apollo-link-sentry aims to be friendly with other apollo-link packages, in the sense that we would like for you to be able to attach as much data as you want. For example, if you would like to add the HTTP headers you set with apollo-link-context , you can do that by setting includeContextKeys: ['headers'] .

In case you find that there's a piece of data you're missing, feel free to open an issue.

Be careful what you include

Please note that Sentry sets some limits to how big events can be. For instance, events greater than 200KiB are immediately dropped (pre decompression). More information on that here. Be especially careful with the includeCache option, as caches can become quite large.

Furthermore, much of the data you are sending to Sentry can include (sensitive) personal information. This might lead you to violating the terms of the GDPR. Use Sentry's beforeBreadcrumb function to filter out all sensitive data.

By default, Sentry attaches all fetch events as breadcrumbs. Since this package tracks GraphQL requests as breadcrumbs, they would show up duplicated in Sentry.

Disable the default integration for fetch requests. Note that this is only recommended if you only use GraphQL requests in your application. The default integration can be disabled like this:

Sentry.init({ ..., defaultIntegrations : [ new Sentry.BrowserTracing({ traceFetch : false }), ], });

Use the beforeBreadcrumb option of Sentry to filter out the duplicates. The helpers in this package recognize every breadcrumb of category fetch where the URL contains /graphql as a GraphQL request.

import { excludeGraphQLFetch } from 'apollo-link-sentry' ; Sentry.init({ ..., beforeBreadcrumb : excludeGraphQLFetch, })

If you have a custom wrapper, use the higher order function:

import { withoutGraphQLFetch } from 'apollo-link-sentry' ; Sentry.init({ ..., beforeBreadcrumb : withoutGraphQLFetch( ( breadcrumb, hint ) => { ... }), })

FAQ

I don't see any events appearing in my Sentry stream

This package only adds breadcrumbs, you are still responsible for reporting errors to Sentry. You can do this by calling Sentry.captureException() :