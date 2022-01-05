openbase logo
apollo-link-rest

by apollographql
0.8.0 (see all)

Use existing REST endpoints with GraphQL

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

70.9K

GitHub Stars

737

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

55

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ This library is under active development ⚠️

This library is under active development. For information on progress check out this issues or the design. We would love your help with writing docs, testing, anything! We would love for you, yes you, to be a part of the Apollo community!

Purpose

An Apollo Link to easily try out GraphQL without a full server. It can be used to prototype, with third-party services that don't have a GraphQL endpoint or in a transition from REST to GraphQL.

Installation

npm install apollo-link-rest apollo-link graphql graphql-anywhere qs --save
or
yarn add apollo-link-rest apollo-link graphql graphql-anywhere qs

apollo-link, graphql, qs and graphql-anywhere are peer dependencies needed by apollo-link-rest.

Usage

Basics

import { RestLink } from "apollo-link-rest";
// Other necessary imports...

// Create a RestLink for the REST API
// If you are using multiple link types, restLink should go before httpLink,
// as httpLink will swallow any calls that should be routed through rest!
const restLink = new RestLink({
  uri: 'https://swapi.co/api/',
});

// Configure the ApolloClient with the default cache and RestLink
const client = new ApolloClient({
  link: restLink,
  cache: new InMemoryCache(),
});

// A simple query to retrieve data about the first person
const query = gql`
  query luke {
    person @rest(type: "Person", path: "people/1/") {
      name
    }
  }
`;

// Invoke the query and log the person's name
client.query({ query }).then(response => {
  console.log(response.data.person.name);
});

Edit Basic Example

Apollo Client & React Apollo

For an example of using REST Link with Apollo Client and React Apollo view this CodeSandbox:

Edit Advanced Example

TypeScript

For an example of using REST Link with Apollo Client, React Apollo and TypeScript view this CodeSandbox:

Edit TypeScript Example

Options

REST Link takes an object with some options on it to customize the behavior of the link. The options you can pass are outlined below:

  • uri: the URI key is a string endpoint (optional when endpoints provides a default)
  • endpoints: root endpoint (uri) to apply paths to or a map of endpoints
  • customFetch: a custom fetch to handle REST calls
  • headers: an object representing values to be sent as headers on the request
  • credentials: a string representing the credentials policy you want for the fetch call
  • fieldNameNormalizer: function that takes the response field name and converts it into a GraphQL compliant name

Context

REST Link uses the headers field on the context to allow passing headers to the HTTP request. It also supports the credentials field for defining credentials policy.

  • headers: an object representing values to be sent as headers on the request
  • credentials: a string representing the credentials policy you want for the fetch call

Documentation

For a complete apollo-link-rest reference visit the documentation website at: https://www.apollographql.com/docs/link/links/rest.html

Contributing

This project uses TypeScript to bring static types to JavaScript and uses Jest for testing. To get started, clone the repo and run the following commands:

npm install # or `yarn`

npm test # or `yarn test` to run tests
npm test -- --watch # run tests in watch mode

npm run check-types # or `yarn check-types` to check TypeScript types

To run the library locally in another project, you can do the following:

npm link

# in the project you want to run this in
npm link apollo-link-rest
  • JSON API Link provides tooling for using GraphQL with JSON API compliant APIs.
  • apollo-type-patcher declarative type definitions for your REST API with zero dependencies.

