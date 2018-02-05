Dispatches apollo-client 1.0-ish actions.
While there are still Apollo Client 1.0 applications out there in the wild, this provides a little shim to back fill redux actions previously dispatched in Apollo Client 1.0 as you migrate to Apollo Client 2.0. (This link is framework agnostic despite the reference to React migration docs).
apollo-link-redux is intended to compliment apps that also use redux. It is not encouraging that redux also manage application state of GraphQL query and mutation responses. That is a job done much better by an Apollo Client cache.
APOLLO_QUERY_INIT
APOLLO_QUERY_RESULT
APOLLO_MUTATION_INIT
APOLLO_MUTATION_RESULT
APOLLO_SUBSCRIPTION_INIT
APOLLO_SUBSCRIPTION_RESULT
All actions have
operationName,
variables and
document.
*_RESULT actions will also contain
result.
npm i -S apollo-link-redux
(peer dependencies)
npm i -S apollo-link graphql
import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client';
import { ApolloLink } from 'apollo-link';
import ReduxLink from 'apollo-link-redux';
import { HttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http';
const link = ApolloLink.from([
new ReduxLink(store),
new HttpLink()
]);
const client = new ApolloClient({ link });
import { APOLLO_MUTATION_RESULT } from 'apollo-link-redux';
export function mutationFooCounter(state = {
count: 0
}, action) {
if (
action.operationName === 'MutateFoo' &&
action.type === APOLLO_MUTATION_RESULT
) {
const count = state.count + 1;
return { count };
}
return state;
}
npm test