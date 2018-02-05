Dispatches apollo-client 1.0-ish actions.

While there are still Apollo Client 1.0 applications out there in the wild, this provides a little shim to back fill redux actions previously dispatched in Apollo Client 1.0 as you migrate to Apollo Client 2.0. (This link is framework agnostic despite the reference to React migration docs).

apollo-link-redux is intended to compliment apps that also use redux. It is not encouraging that redux also manage application state of GraphQL query and mutation responses. That is a job done much better by an Apollo Client cache.

Supported Actions

APOLLO_QUERY_INIT APOLLO_QUERY_RESULT APOLLO_MUTATION_INIT APOLLO_MUTATION_RESULT APOLLO_SUBSCRIPTION_INIT APOLLO_SUBSCRIPTION_RESULT

All actions have operationName , variables and document . *_RESULT actions will also contain result .

Setup

npm i -S apollo-link-redux

(peer dependencies)

npm i -S apollo-link graphql

import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client' ; import { ApolloLink } from 'apollo-link' ; import ReduxLink from 'apollo-link-redux' ; import { HttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http' ; const link = ApolloLink.from([ new ReduxLink(store), new HttpLink() ]); const client = new ApolloClient({ link });

Example usage

import { APOLLO_MUTATION_RESULT } from 'apollo-link-redux' ; export function mutationFooCounter ( state = { count: 0 }, action ) { if ( action.operationName === 'MutateFoo' && action.type === APOLLO_MUTATION_RESULT ) { const count = state.count + 1 ; return { count }; } return state; }

Tests

npm test

Support