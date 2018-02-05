openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
alr

apollo-link-redux

by Adam Yee
0.2.1 (see all)

Dispatches apollo-client 1.0-ish actions.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

713

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

apollo-link-redux

Dispatches apollo-client 1.0-ish actions.

Why?

While there are still Apollo Client 1.0 applications out there in the wild, this provides a little shim to back fill redux actions previously dispatched in Apollo Client 1.0 as you migrate to Apollo Client 2.0. (This link is framework agnostic despite the reference to React migration docs).

apollo-link-redux is intended to compliment apps that also use redux. It is not encouraging that redux also manage application state of GraphQL query and mutation responses. That is a job done much better by an Apollo Client cache.

Supported Actions

APOLLO_QUERY_INIT
APOLLO_QUERY_RESULT
APOLLO_MUTATION_INIT
APOLLO_MUTATION_RESULT
APOLLO_SUBSCRIPTION_INIT
APOLLO_SUBSCRIPTION_RESULT

All actions have operationName, variables and document. *_RESULT actions will also contain result.

Setup

npm i -S apollo-link-redux

(peer dependencies)

npm i -S apollo-link graphql

import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client';
import { ApolloLink } from 'apollo-link';
import ReduxLink from 'apollo-link-redux';
import { HttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http';

const link = ApolloLink.from([
  new ReduxLink(store),
  new HttpLink()
]);

const client = new ApolloClient({ link });

Example usage

import { APOLLO_MUTATION_RESULT } from 'apollo-link-redux';

export function mutationFooCounter(state = {
  count: 0
}, action) {
  if (
    action.operationName === 'MutateFoo' &&
    action.type === APOLLO_MUTATION_RESULT
  ) {
    const count = state.count + 1;
    return { count };
  }
  return state;
}

Tests

npm test

Support

  • > 1% market share browsers.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial