An Apollo Link that acts as a gate and queues requests when the gate is closed. This can be used when there is no internet connection or when the user has explicitly set an app to offline mode.

Installation

npm install apollo-link-queue

or

yarn add apollo-link-queue

Usage

import QueueLink from 'apollo-link-queue' ; const queueLink = new QueueLink(); queueLink.close(); queueLink.open();

Offline mode example with queueing and retry